‘Barbie’ Is Queen with the Most Golden Globe Noms, Plus Who Got Snubbed

Aqua was right: It is a Barbie world. The Margot Robbie-starring movie got nominated for nine Golden Globes — more nominations than any other movie. The Golden Globe nominations were announced Monday morning, officially kicking off awards season.

Barbie got nominated for Best Picture – Musical or Comedy, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, plus three Best Original Song nominations.

Oppenheimer — which generated the Barbenheimer phenomenon when paired with Barbie this summer at the box office — received eight Golden Globe nominations. Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon got seven nominations. Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things — a not-at-all pervy spin on the Frankenstein story featuring Emma Stone's character with the literal brain of an innocent child exploring her sexuality in a brothel — also got seven nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

The Golden Globes Snubbed Barbie‘s America Ferrera

America Ferrara, who played Mattel employee Gloria in Barbie, delivered an impassioned monologue in the movie about the challenges facing modern women that elicited many tears from moviegoers this summer. When doling out Golden Globe nominations this morning, they snubbed Ferrera.

Other notable snubs include no Golden Globe nominations for May December for Best Director or Best Screenplay, nothing for the French gay romantic drama Passages starring Ben Whishaw, only one nomination for Cailee Spaeny for Priscilla, and nothing for The Color Purple outside of the performance categories.

In the TV categories, HBO's Succession received a record nine Golden Globe nominations. Deadline reports, “Succession was nominated in every category it was eligible for, including Best Drama Series. Its dominance was most prominent in the male categories, with three nominations each in Best Actor (for Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, and Kieran Culkin) and Actor in a Supporting Role on TV (for Matthew Macfadyen, Alexander Skarsgård and Alan Ruck).” The previous TV record holder for Golden Globe noms, L.A. Law, received eight nominations way back in 1990.

Emma Stone also got nominated for her work on Showtime's The Curse, one of the most unsettling and challenging TV shows of 2023. Aside from Stone — also nominated for Poor Things — The Curse received no other nominations.

The Golden Globe Awards air on January 7, 2024 live on CBS as part of a new deal between the Golden Globes and the network.