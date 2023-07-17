The New Barbie Movie Has The World at Her Feet — Literally

When the second trailer for Barbie: The Movie aired in April 2023, one clip captivated audiences, and the world has not stopped talking about it. This scene, which has since gone viral on Twitter, has many tweeting they're now more likely to see the movie.

The cause for the commotion? Barbie, or actress Margot Robbie's, perfectly smooth, even skin-toned, wrinkle-free, sublimely arched feet, removing her pink satin, sparkly, furry high-heeled mules, only to land in a flawlessly held classic ballet élevé. In layperson's terms, that’s when a dancer gracefully rises to the balls of the feet with a straight leg.

The scene occurs at the trailer's opening. Barbie has the audience mesmerized — she takes four quick steps, and at about seven seconds in, the audience holds their breath in anticipation as they witness that perfect “pho-toe” moment of Robbie's elevated feet.

This scene has also spurred a TikTok trend on the same scale as the recent Wednesday Addams' dance frenzy – a new trend that involves (mostly failed) recreation attempts of users kicking off their mules in the same fashion as Barbie. No doubt, Chrissy Teigen's version is leading the way, with her attempt being posted to Instagram on June 30th. Google has also seen a 70% increase in searches for the term “Barbie foot heels” in the US.

What is it about this scene that has the world hooked? We need to turn back the clock to 1959 to delve deeper into the fascination.

The Birth of the Barbie Doll

Barbie’s story begins with Ruth Handler, co-founder of the toy company Mattel, Inc. As the mother of a young daughter, she recognized a gap in the market for young girls wanting to play with dolls other than babies — dolls that represented the women they could become, with careers they aspired to have.

The answer was presented to Ruth in the form of a European comic strip character and doll by the name of Bild Lilli. Ruth came across this German doll after traveling to Switzerland with her daughter Barbara in 1956.

While the comic strip suggested that this doll had questionable career choices and, at least initially, an adult male target audience, it was the beginning of a new kind of doll that would dominate the market.

Despite Lilli's past, Ruth returned home with three dolls and a vision to recreate her version for little girls. She pitched the idea to her husband, also a Mattel co-founder, and three years later, Barbie was born — named after her daughter, Barbara.

As Many Opinions as There Are People…

Over the years, the opinions of Barbie have been divided. Some praise the doll, saying it inspires children to become whatever they want to be. After all, Barbie has had over 200 careers, according to Mattel, Inc.

On the other hand, others have been less accepting, critiquing her overt femininity, the promotion of materialism and overconsumption, and the idea that her body, comprising of a tiny waist, large chest, and long legs that end in permanently pointed toes, is not the example we should set for the future females of tomorrow's society.

Love Barbie or hate her, it's fair to say that the doll has evolved into an icon representing many different things at different moments in pop culture. But is it deserving of a full-length movie, and why now?

Barbie: The Movie — Why Now?

A period of declining Barbie sales led to the appointment of Ynon Kreiz as Mattel, Inc's CEO in 2018. Kreiz's vision for the growth of the Barbie brand and company took them to Hollywood. Will Ferrell plays the role of Mattel’s CEO in the movie.

The plot sounds straightforward. Narrator Helen Mirren opens the movie by setting the scene. Based in Barbie World, Barbie lives in her perfect pink paradise until things go awry. She no longer floats down from the top of her doll house; her showers are now cold, and worst of all, her feet are suddenly — flat.

Facing sudden imperfection, Barbie has no choice but to leave Barbie World and head to where the real humans are in the hopes of finding happiness. What follows remains to be seen, and audiences must wait until July 20th to watch the full movie at the cinemas.

But that hasn't stopped anyone from forming opinions about the famous foot scene that has taken over the internet. Here are some of the reasons that might be the cause of its success:

The Perfection — It's easy to argue that the obsession with the scene could be blamed on how perfectly it was executed, and this really is an homage to the overall perfection of Barbie in general. Think about it: the perfect model-like walk, the effortless removal of the shoes without knocking them over, and the elegant élevé held so flawlessly. In addition, director Greta Gerwig has made it clear in interviews that no CGI or stunt double was used. Is it this perfection that is captivating the world?

Aesthetically and Sensorially Pleasing — Is it simply that the scene is aesthetically pleasing in its perfection due to symmetry or the autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) element, which has also had its moment on TikTok?

Podophilia — Some sites have argued that the scene — and its popularity with both men and women — is finally bringing podophilia, aka, an attraction to feet, into the limelight, after years of being a taboo fetish.

Where Does That Leave The Audience?

Most posts on social media channels, comment sections of publications, and forums such as Reddit suggest the fascination is primarily due to the sheer perfection of it all, and this hits viewers differently. Some are fascinated, while others are more intimidated by the thought that women should aspire to this level of perfection with no CGI or special effects. But is this entirely true?

Robbie herself declared in an interview that she had various methods to aid in the filming of the scene, “I walked up, we had little sticky bits on the floor, double-sided tape, for the shoes so that they wouldn't come off so that I could get my feet out of them. And I was holding on to a bar, but that's it. I wasn't in a harness or anything. I just walked up and kind of held onto the bar above the camera.” She also had a fresh pedicure that very morning.

The truth is this level of perfection is unachievable without some aid. Sure, there may have been no CGI, but it took the double-sided tape, eight takes, a fresh pedicure, and a bar out of the camera's shot to recreate the scene that has the world hooked.

So where does that leave the audience? Is it right that so many strive to achieve the same impossible levels of perfection in their own videos (or lives) or that some may feel insufficient, unattractive, or inadequate? Or maybe the shoes are a red herring, and the image of Barbie herself, with her unrealistically perfect proportions, beach house, and even boyfriend, leaves viewers questioning, “Is what I am good enough?”.

If it's not right, what should the audience feel? And isn’t this the opposite reason why Ruth created Barbie in the first place?

Ultimately, it's down to the individual members of the audience to find happiness in being unapologetically unique, whether or not that aligns with the perfect image of a Barbie doll. Dare to challenge everyday appearances, and fear not the concept of perfection.

This film is not intended to be a story of how women should be — the world has come a long way since then. Producers will be the first to tell you that this film is simply a “fun summer romp.”

Remember, there is no such thing as perfection. Just like Will Ferrell's character states in the movie, “Somebody should put that doll back in a box,” audience members should box away any feelings of inadequacy or pressure and enjoy the film for the light-hearted comedy that it is.

