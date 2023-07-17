Barbie movies have been a beloved part of childhood for generations, capturing the hearts and imaginations of young girls around the world.

From the classic fairy tale adaptations to the more modern stories of friendship, adventure, and self-discovery, Barbie movies have something for everyone.

With 39 movies in the franchise to date, it can be difficult to know where to start or which ones are worth watching.

In this blog post, we'll be counting down the top 39 Barbie movies of all time, highlighting each movie's unique features, storyline, and overall appeal.

So grab some popcorn and get ready to dive into the magical world of Barbie movies!

Top 39 Best Barbie Movies To Watch Of All Time

1. Barbie in the Nutcracker (2001)

Details Information Movie Name Barbie in the Nutcracker Actors Kelly Sheridan, Kirby Morrow, Tim Curry, Peter Kelamis Director Owen Hurley Release Date October 2, 2001 MPAA Not rated Parental Guidance TV-Y Duration 1h 16min Genres Animation, Family, Musical Certificate Australia:G (video rating) / Canada:G (Quebec) / Canada:PG (TV) IMDB Rating 6.1

The first Barbie movie, “Barbie in the Nutcracker”, follows the story of Clara, who is magically transported to a magical world of gingerbread soldiers and an army of mice.

With the help of a handsome prince, Clara must defeat the evil Mouse King and break the Nutcracker's curse to save the prince and the kingdom.

Along the way, Clara discovers the true meaning of Christmas and the importance of believing in oneself. This movie is a retelling of the classic holiday story “The Nutcracker” with a Barbie twist.

2. Barbie as Rapunzel (2002)

Details Information Movie Name Barbie as Rapunzel Actors Kelly Sheridan, Anjelica Huston, Cree Summer, Ian James Corlett Director Owen Hurley Release Date October 1, 2002 MPAA Not rated Parental Guidance TV-Y Duration 1h 24min Genres Animation, Family, Fantasy Certificate Australia:G (video rating) / Canada:G (Quebec) / Canada:PG (TV) IMDB Rating 6.5

In “Barbie as Rapunzel”, Barbie plays the role of Rapunzel, a young girl with beautiful long hair who is locked in a tower by an evil witch. Despite her imprisonment, Rapunzel remains positive and creative, painting beautiful pictures and dreaming of a better life.

When a prince discovers her tower and learns of her plight, he vows to help her escape and defeat the evil witch.

Along the way, Rapunzel learns the importance of trusting others and the power of friendship. This movie is a reimagining of the classic fairytale “Rapunzel” with a Barbie twist.

3. Barbie of Swan Lake (2003)

Details Information Movie Name Barbie of Swan Lake Actors Kelly Sheridan, Mark Hildreth, Kelsey Grammer, Maggie Wheeler Director Owen Hurley Release Date September 30, 2003 MPAA Not rated Parental Guidance TV-Y Duration 1h 21min Genres Animation, Family, Musical Certificate Australia:G (video rating) / Canada:G (Quebec) / Canada:F (TV) IMDB Rating 6.3

“Barbie of Swan Lake” is a retelling of the classic ballet “Swan Lake”. Barbie plays the role of Odette, a young girl who is turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer.

With the help of a handsome prince, Odette must break the spell and defeat the sorcerer.

Along the way, Odette learns the importance of being true to oneself and the power of friendship. This movie features beautiful music and stunning animation.

4. Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper (2004)

Details Information Movie Name Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper Actors Kelly Sheridan, Melissa Lyons, Julie Stevens, Mark Hildreth Director William Lau Release Date September 28, 2004 MPAA Not rated Parental Guidance TV-Y Duration 1h 25min Genres Animation, Comedy, Family, Musical Certificate Australia: G / Canada: F (Quebec) / Canada: G (TV) IMDB Rating 6.7

“Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper,” tells the story of two girls who look identical but come from very different backgrounds. Barbie plays the role of both Princess Anneliese and Erika, a poor seamstress who dreams of a better life.

When the evil Preminger tries to take over the kingdom, Princess Anneliese and Erika team up to stop him and save the kingdom.

Along the way, they learn the importance of being true to themselves and following one's dreams. This movie features catchy songs and fun animation.

5. Barbie Fairytopia (2005)

Details Information Movie Name Barbie Fairytopia Actors Kelly Sheridan, Lee Tockar, Tabitha St. Germain, Kathleen Barr Director Walter P. Martishius, William Lau Release Date March 8, 2005 MPAA Not rated Parental Guidance TV-Y Duration 1h 10min Genres Animation, Family, Fantasy Certificate Australia:G (video rating) / Canada:G (Quebec) / Canada:F (TV) IMDB Rating 6.0

“Barbie Fairytopia” follows the story of Elina, a fairy who lives in a magical world called Fairytopia.

When the evil Laverna threatens Fairytopia and its inhabitants, Elina embarks on a journey to save the day.

Along the way, Elina learns the importance of believing in oneself and the power of friendship. This movie features beautiful animation and a heartwarming story.

6. Barbie and the Magic of Pegasus (2005)

Details Information Movie Name Barbie and the Magic of Pegasus Actors Kelly Sheridan, Kathleen Barr, Lalainia Lindbjerg, Colin Murdock Director Greg Richardson Release Date September 20, 2005 MPAA Not rated Parental Guidance TV-Y Duration 1h 25min Genres Animation, Adventure, Family, Fantasy Certificate Australia:G (video rating) / Canada:G (Quebec) / Canada:F (TV) IMDB Rating 6.3

“Barbie and the Magic of Pegasus,” tells the story of Princess Annika, who is turned into a statue by an evil wizard.

With the help of a winged horse named Brietta, Annika must defeat the wizard and save her kingdom. Along the way, Annika learns the importance of bravery and the power of love. This movie features beautiful animation and a captivating story.

7. Barbie Fairytopia: Mermaidia (2006)

Details Information Movie Name Barbie Fairytopia: Mermaidia Actors Kelly Sheridan, Lee Tockar, Christopher Gaze, Kathleen Barr Director William Lau Release Date March 14, 2006 MPAA Not rated Parental Guidance TV-Y Duration 1h 15min Genres Animation, Family, Fantasy Certificate Australia:G (video rating) / Canada:G (Quebec) / Canada:F (TV) IMDB Rating 6.0

“Barbie Fairytopia: Mermaidia” continues the story of Elina, who must help her mermaid friend Nori save their underwater kingdom from the evil Laverna.

Along the way, Elina learns the importance of perseverance and the power of friendship. This movie features beautiful animation and a fun, adventurous story.

8. The Barbie Diaries (2006)

Details Information Movie Name The Barbie Diaries Actors Kelly Sheridan, Sarah Edmondson, Venus Terzo, Chiara Zanni Director Eric Fogel Release Date May 9, 2006 MPAA Not rated Parental Guidance TV-Y Duration 1h 12min Genres Animation, Comedy, Family, Musical Certificate Australia:G (video rating) / Canada:G (Quebec) / Canada:F (TV) IMDB Rating 5.5

“The Barbie Diaries” follows the story of Barbie as she navigates the ups and downs of high school life, from crushes to popularity to figuring out who she truly is.

Along the way, Barbie learns the importance of being true to oneself and the power of friendship. This movie features catchy songs and relatable themes.

9. Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses (2006)

Details Information Movie Name Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses Actors Kelly Sheridan, Catherine O'Hara, Nicole Oliver, Jennifer Copping Director Greg Richardson Release Date September 19, 2006 MPAA Not rated Parental Guidance TV-Y Duration 1h 23min Genres Animation, Family, Musical Certificate Australia:G (video rating) / Canada:G (Quebec) / Canada:F (TV) IMDB Rating 6.6

“Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses” follows the story of Princess Genevieve and her 11 sisters, who are locked in their bedroom every night by their father.

Despite this, they still manage to sneak out and dance the night away in a secret, magical world.

When the evil Duchess Rowena threatens the kingdom, Genevieve and her sisters must work together to save the day.

Along the way, they learn the importance of teamwork and the power of sisterhood. This movie features beautiful animation and enchanting music.

10. Barbie Fairytopia: Magic of the Rainbow (2007)

Details Information Movie Name Barbie Fairytopia: Magic of the Rainbow Actors Kelly Sheridan, Kathleen Barr, Christopher Gaze, Tabitha St. Germain Director William Lau Release Date March 13, 2007 MPAA Not rated Parental Guidance TV-Y Duration 1h 15min Genres Animation, Family, Fantasy Certificate Australia:G (video rating) / Canada:G (Quebec) / Canada:F (TV) IMDB Rating 6.2

“Barbie Fairytopia: Magic of the Rainbow” follows the story of Elina and her fairy friends as they try to save Fairytopia from a dark force that is draining its magic.

Along the way, Elina learns the importance of perseverance and the power of friendship. This movie features beautiful animation and a fun, magical story.

11. Barbie as the Island Princess (2007)

Details Information Movie Name Barbie as the Island Princess Actors Kelly Sheridan, Melissa Lyons, Alessandro Juliani, Christopher Gaze Director Greg Richardson Release Date September 18, 2007 MPAA Not rated Parental Guidance TV-Y Duration 1h 26min Genres Animation, Family, Musical Certificate Australia:G / Canada:F (Quebec) / Canada:G (TV) IMDB Rating 6.5

“Barbie as the Island Princess” follows the story of Rosella, a shipwrecked princess who grows up on a tropical island. When Prince Antonio discovers her, Rosella must leave her home and navigate life in a royal court.

Along the way, Rosella learns the importance of staying true to oneself and the power of love. This movie features beautiful music and stunning animation.

12. Barbie Mariposa (2008)

Details Information Movie Name Barbie Mariposa Actors Chiara Zanni, Tabitha St. Germain, Kathleen Barr, Erin Mathews Director Conrad Helten Release Date February 26, 2008 MPAA Not rated Parental Guidance TV-Y Duration 1h 15min Genres Animation, Family, Fantasy Certificate Australia:G / Canada:F (Quebec) / Canada:G (TV) IMDB Rating 6.0

“Barbie Mariposa,” tells the story of Mariposa, a butterfly fairy who befriends a human princess named Catania.

When a dark force threatens their kingdom, Mariposa and Catania team up to save the day.

Along the way, Mariposa learns the importance of bravery and the power of friendship. This movie features beautiful animation and a heartwarming story.

13. Barbie and the Diamond Castle (2008)

Details Information Movie Name Barbie and the Diamond Castle Actors Kelly Sheridan, Melissa Lyons, Cassidy Ladden, Chantal Strand Director Gino Nichele Release Date September 9, 2008 MPAA Not rated Parental Guidance TV-Y Duration 1h 18min Genres Animation, Family, Musical Certificate Australia:G / Canada:F (Quebec) / Canada:G (TV) IMDB Rating 6.3

“Barbie and the Diamond Castle” follows the story of best friends Liana and Alexa, who embark on a musical adventure to find the Diamond Castle and save their kingdom.

Along the way, they meet magical creatures and encounter challenges, but they never lose sight of their friendship. This movie features beautiful music and stunning animation.

14. Barbie in a Christmas Carol (2008)

Details Information Movie Name Barbie in A Christmas Carol Actors Kelly Sheridan, Morwenna Banks, Melissa Lyons, Prudence Edwards Director William Lau Release Date November 4, 2008 MPAA Not rated Parental Guidance TV-Y Duration 1h 17min Genres Animation, Family, Fantasy Certificate Australia:G / Canada:F (Quebec) / Canada:G (TV) IMDB Rating 6.3

“Barbie in a Christmas Carol” is a retelling of the classic Charles Dickens story, “A Christmas Carol,” with Barbie in the role of Eden Starling, a selfish singer who is visited by three spirits on Christmas Eve.

Along the way, Eden learns the importance of kindness and the true meaning of Christmas. This movie features beautiful animation and a heartwarming story.

15. Barbie Presents: Thumbelina (2009)

Details Information Movie Name Barbie Presents: Thumbelina Actors Kelly Sheridan, Anna Cummer, Kelly Metzger, Tabitha St. Germain Director Conrad Helten Release Date March 17, 2009 MPAA Not rated Parental Guidance TV-Y Duration 1h 15min Genres Animation, Family, Fantasy Certificate Australia:G / Canada:F (Quebec) / Canada:G (TV) IMDB Rating 5.7

“Barbie Presents: Thumbelina” is a retelling of the classic fairy tale, with Barbie in the role of Thumbelina, a tiny girl who must save her home from destruction.

Along the way, she befriends a group of woodland creatures and learns the importance of being true to oneself. This movie features beautiful animation and a fun, adventurous story.

16. Barbie and the Three Musketeers (2009)

Details Information Movie Name Barbie and the Three Musketeers Actors Kelly Sheridan, Tim Curry, Kira Tozer, Willow Johnson Director William Lau Release Date September 15, 2009 MPAA Not rated Parental Guidance TV-Y Duration 1h 21min Genres Animation, Family, Musical Certificate Australia:G / Canada:F (Quebec) / Canada:G (TV) IMDB Rating 5.8

“Barbie and the Three Musketeers,” tells the story of Corinne, a young girl who dreams of becoming a musketeer.

Along with her friends, she must protect the prince from an evil plot to take over the kingdom.

This movie features fun musical numbers and exciting action sequences, as well as a strong message about the importance of following one's dreams.

17. Barbie in a Mermaid Tale (2010)

Details Information Movie Name Barbie in a Mermaid Tale Actors Kelly Sheridan, Kathleen Barr, Tabitha St. Germain, Peter Mel Director Adam L. Wood Release Date March 9, 2010 MPAA Not rated Parental Guidance TV-Y Duration 1h 15min Genres Animation, Family, Fantasy Certificate Australia:G / Canada:F (Quebec) / Canada:G (TV) IMDB Rating 6.2

“Barbie in a Mermaid Tale” follows the story of Merliah, a surfing champion who discovers that she is half-mermaid.

With the help of her mermaid friends, Merliah must save the underwater kingdom from a wicked mermaid who wants to take over.

Along the way, Merliah learns the importance of teamwork and the power of believing in oneself. This movie features beautiful animation and a fun, adventurous story.

18. Barbie: A Fashion Fairytale (2010)

Details Information Movie Name Barbie: A Fashion Fairytale Actors Diana Kaarina, Adrian Petriw, Tabitha St. Germain, Patricia Drake Director William Lau Release Date September 14, 2010 MPAA Not rated Parental Guidance TV-Y Duration 1h 22min Genres Animation, Family Certificate Australia:G / Canada:F (Quebec) / Canada:G (TV) IMDB Rating 6.0

“Barbie: A Fashion Fairytale,” tells the story of Barbie, who is fired from her job as a fashion designer and goes on a journey of self-discovery.

Along the way, she makes new friends and discovers her true passion. This movie features beautiful animation and a positive message about following one's dreams.

19. Barbie: A Fairy Secret (2011)

Details Information Movie Name Barbie: A Fairy Secret Actors Diana Kaarina, Adrian Petriw, Britt Irvin, Cassandra Morris Director William Lau Release Date March 15, 2011 MPAA Not rated Parental Guidance TV-Y Duration 1h 12min Genres Animation, Family, Fantasy Certificate Australia:G / Canada:F (Quebec) / Canada:G (TV) IMDB Rating 5.9

“Barbie: A Fairy Secret” follows the story of Barbie, who discovers that she is a fairy and must help save the fairy kingdom from an evil rival.

Along the way, she learns the importance of friendship and the power of believing in oneself. This movie features beautiful animation and a fun, adventurous story.

20. Barbie: Princess Charm School (2011)

Details Information Movie Name Barbie: Princess Charm School Actors Diana Kaarina, Morwenna Banks, Nicole Oliver, Brittney Wilson Director Ezekiel Norton Release Date September 13, 2011 MPAA Not rated Parental Guidance TV-Y Duration 1h 19min Genres Animation, Family, Fantasy Certificate Australia:G / Canada:F (Quebec) / Canada:G (TV) IMDB Rating 6.2

“Barbie: Princess Charm School,” tells the story of Blair, a kind-hearted girl who dreams of becoming a princess.

When she is accepted into a prestigious princess charm school, Blair must navigate challenges and make new friends. This movie features beautiful animation and a positive message about staying true to oneself.

21. Barbie: A Perfect Christmas (2011)

Details Information Movie Name Barbie: A Perfect Christmas Actors Diana Kaarina, Jennifer Waris, Rachel Harrison, Nevada Brandt Director Mark Baldo Release Date November 7, 2011 MPAA Not rated Parental Guidance TV-Y Duration 1h 14min Genres Animation, Family Certificate Australia:G / Canada:F (Quebec) / Canada:G (TV) IMDB Rating 5.4

“Barbie: A Perfect Christmas,” tells the story of Barbie and her sisters, who set off on a road trip to spend the holidays together.

Along the way, they encounter unexpected challenges and learn the importance of family and togetherness. This movie features beautiful animation and a heartwarming story.

22. Barbie in a Mermaid Tale 2 (2012)

Details Information Movie Name Barbie in a Mermaid Tale 2 Actors Kelly Sheridan, Ashleigh Ball, Kathleen Barr, Nicole Oliver Director William Lau Release Date February 27, 2012 MPAA Not rated Parental Guidance TV-Y Duration 1h 13min Genres Animation, Family, Fantasy Certificate Australia:G / Canada:F (Quebec) / Canada:G (TV) IMDB Rating 5.8

“Barbie in a Mermaid Tale 2” follows the story of Merliah, who returns to Oceana to compete in a surfing competition.

However, she soon discovers that her mermaid kingdom is in danger, and she must team up with her friends to save it. This movie features beautiful animation and a fun, adventurous story.

23. Barbie: The Princess and the Popstar (2012)

Details Information Movie Name Barbie: The Princess and the Popstar Actors Kelly Sheridan, Jennifer Waris, Ashleigh Ball, Tiffany Giardina Director Ezekiel Norton Release Date September 11, 2012 MPAA Not rated Parental Guidance TV-Y Duration 1h 26min Genres Animation, Family, Musical Certificate Australia:G / Canada:F (Quebec) / Canada:G (TV) IMDB Rating 5.9

“Barbie: The Princess and the Popstar,” tells the story of Tori, a princess who dreams of becoming a pop star, and Keira, a popstar who dreams of becoming a princess.

When they meet, they switch places and learn valuable lessons about the importance of being true to oneself. This movie features beautiful animation and fun musical numbers.

24. Barbie in the Pink Shoes (2013)

Details Information Movie Name Barbie in the Pink Shoes Actors Kelly Sheridan, Katie Crown, Ali Liebert, Brett Dier Director Owen Hurley Release Date February 26, 2013 MPAA Not rated Parental Guidance TV-Y Duration 1h 15min Genres Animation, Family, Fantasy Certificate Australia:G / Canada:F (Quebec) / Canada:G (TV) IMDB Rating 5.5

“Barbie in the Pink Shoes” follows the story of Kristyn, a ballet dancer who discovers a magical pair of pink shoes that transport her to a fantastical world of ballet.

Along the way, she learns the importance of perseverance and the power of imagination. This movie features beautiful animation and a fun, adventurous story.

25. Barbie Mariposa and the Fairy Princess (2013)

Details Information Movie Name Barbie Mariposa and the Fairy Princess Actors Kelly Sheridan, Maryke Hendrikse, Tabitha St. Germain, Kathleen Barr Director William Lau Release Date August 27, 2013 MPAA Not rated Parental Guidance TV-Y Duration 1h 15min Genres Animation, Family, Fantasy Certificate Australia:G / Canada:F (Quebec) / Canada:G (TV) IMDB Rating 6.2

“Barbie Mariposa and the Fairy Princess” follows the story of Mariposa, a butterfly fairy who must travel to a rival kingdom to save their queen and restore peace.

Along the way, she learns the importance of friendship and trust. This movie features beautiful animation and a heartwarming story.

26. Barbie & Her Sisters in a Pony Tale (2013)

Details Information Movie Name Barbie & Her Sisters in a Pony Tale Actors Kelly Sheridan, Kazumi Evans, Claire Corlett, Ashlyn Drummond Director Kyran Kelly Release Date October 22, 2013 MPAA Not rated Parental Guidance TV-Y Duration 1h 11min Genres Animation, Family Certificate Australia:G / Canada:F (Quebec) / Canada:G (TV) IMDB Rating 6.3

“Barbie & Her Sisters in a Pony Tale,” tells the story of Barbie and her sisters, who visit a horse academy and discover a mysterious wild horse.

Along the way, they learn the importance of teamwork and responsibility. This movie features beautiful animation and a fun, adventurous story.

27. Barbie: The Pearl Princess (2014)

Details Information Movie Name Barbie: The Pearl Princess Actors Kelly Sheridan, Katie Crown, Mark Oliver, Rebecca Shoichet Director Ezekiel Norton Release Date February 18, 2014 MPAA Not rated Parental Guidance TV-Y Duration 1h 13min Genres Animation, Family, Fantasy Certificate Australia:G / Canada:F (Quebec) / Canada:G (TV) IMDB Rating 5.7

“Barbie: The Pearl Princess” follows the story of Lumina, a mermaid who discovers that she has the power to control pearls.

She must use her new power to save her underwater kingdom from an evil force. Along the way, she learns the importance of following her dreams and being true to herself. This movie features beautiful animation and a heartwarming story.

28. Barbie and the Secret Door (2014)

Details Information Movie Name Barbie and the Secret Door Actors Kelly Sheridan, Brittany McDonald, Ashleigh Ball, Chanelle Peloso Director Karen J. Lloyd Release Date September 16, 2014 MPAA Not rated Parental Guidance TV-Y Duration 1h 21min Genres Animation, Family, Fantasy Certificate Australia:G / Canada:F (Quebec) / Canada:G (TV) IMDB Rating 5.6

“Barbie and the Secret Door,” tells the story of Alexa, a shy princess who discovers a secret door that leads to a magical world filled with surprises.

Along the way, she learns the importance of courage and the power of friendship. This movie features beautiful animation and a fun, adventurous story.

29. Barbie in Princess Power (2015)

Details Information Movie Name Barbie in Princess Power Actors Kelly Sheridan, Britt Irvin, Michael Kopsa, Rebecca Husain Director Ezekiel Norton Release Date February 17, 2015 MPAA Not rated Parental Guidance TV-Y Duration 1h 14min Genres Animation, Family, Fantasy, Sci-Fi Certificate Australia:G / Canada:F (Quebec) / Canada:G (TV) IMDB Rating 5.7

“Barbie in Princess Power,” tells the story of Kara, a princess who discovers that she has superpowers. She must use her new abilities to save her kingdom from an evil force.

Along the way, she learns the importance of using her powers for good and being true to herself. This movie features beautiful animation and a fun, action-packed story.

30. Barbie in Rock ‘N Royals (2015)

Details Information Movie Name Barbie in Rock ‘N Royals Actors Kelly Sheridan, Chiara Zanni, Bethany Brown, Devyn Dalton Director Karen J. Lloyd Release Date September 8, 2015 MPAA Not rated Parental Guidance TV-Y Duration 1h 24min Genres Animation, Family, Musical Certificate Australia:G / Canada:F (Quebec) / Canada:G (TV) IMDB Rating 5.9

“Barbie in Rock ‘N Royals” follows the story of Princess Courtney and Erika, a rockstar, who must learn to work together when they are accidentally sent to the wrong camps.

They must unite to save their camps from closing and discover the power of music and friendship. This movie features beautiful animation and fun musical numbers

31. Barbie & Her Sisters in the Great Puppy Adventure (2015)

Details Information Movie Name Barbie & Her Sisters in the Great Puppy Adventure Actors Kelly Sheridan, Kazumi Evans, Claire Corlett, Alyssya Swales Director Andrew Tan Release Date October 27, 2015 MPAA Not rated Parental Guidance TV-Y Duration 1h 16min Genres Animation, Family Certificate Australia:G / Canada:F (Quebec) / Canada:G (TV) IMDB Rating 5.4

“Barbie & Her Sisters in the Great Puppy Adventure,” tells the story of Barbie and her sisters, who discover a treasure map and set out on an adventure to find the treasure.

Along the way, they learn the importance of teamwork and the love of animals, particularly puppies. This movie features beautiful animation and a fun, adventurous story.

32. Barbie: Spy Squad (2016)

Details Information Movie Name Barbie: Spy Squad Actors Erica Lindbeck, Stephanie Sheh, Jenny Pellicer, Alyssya Swales Director Conrad Helten Release Date February 9, 2016 MPAA Not rated Parental Guidance TV-Y Duration 1h 15min Genres Animation, Family, Adventure, Spy Certificate Australia:G / Canada:F (Quebec) / Canada:G (TV) IMDB Rating 5.5

“Barbie: Spy Squad” follows the story of Barbie and her friends, who use their spy skills to stop a villain from taking over the world.

Along the way, they learn the importance of trust and teamwork. This movie features exciting spy action, beautiful animation, and a fun, adventurous story.

33. Barbie: Star Light Adventure (2016)

Details Information Movie Name Barbie: Star Light Adventure Actors Erica Lindbeck, Robbie Daymond, Kimberly Woods, Sarah Anne Williams Director Andrew Tan Release Date August 13, 2016 MPAA Not rated Parental Guidance TV-Y Duration 1h 19min Genres Animation, Family, Sci-Fi Certificate Australia:G / Canada:F (Quebec) / Canada:G (TV) IMDB Rating 5.7

“Barbie: Star Light Adventure,” tells the story of Barbie, a cosmic princess who must save the stars from fading away.

She embarks on a journey with her new friends to save the universe and discovers the power of self-belief. This movie features beautiful animation and a heartwarming story about courage and friendship.

34. Barbie & Her Sisters in a Puppy Chase (2016)

Details Information Movie Name Barbie & Her Sisters in a Puppy Chase Actors Alex Barima, Kathleen Barr, Natasha Calis, Allie Campbell Director Conrad Helten Release Date October 18, 2016 MPAA Not rated Parental Guidance TV-Y Duration 1h 15min Genres Animation, Family Certificate Australia:G / Canada:F (Quebec) / Canada:G (TV) IMDB Rating 5.3

“Barbie & Her Sisters in a Puppy Chase,” tells the story of Barbie and her sisters, who go on a vacation to a tropical island and discover a treasure map.

Along the way, they must help their new puppy friends find their way back home. This movie features beautiful animation and a fun, adventurous story.

35. Barbie Video Game Hero (2017)

Details Information Movie Name Barbie Video Game Hero Actors Erica Lindbeck, Sienna Bohn, Shannon Chan-Kent, Michael Dobson Director Conrad Helten, Zeke Norton Release Date January 31, 2017 MPAA Not rated Parental Guidance TV-Y Duration 1h 12min Genres Animation, Family, Sci-Fi Certificate Australia:G / Canada:F (Quebec) / Canada:G (TV) IMDB Rating 5.2

“Barbie Video Game Hero” follows the story of Barbie, a video game character who must save her game world from being shut down.

She must use her gaming skills and teamwork with her new friends to win the game and save the world.

This movie features beautiful animation and a fun, adventurous story that will appeal to all gamers and Barbie fans.

36. Barbie Dolphin Magic (2017)

Details Information Movie Name Barbie Dolphin Magic Actors Erica Lindbeck, Shannon Chan-Kent, Kazumi Evans, Claire Corlett Director Conrad Helten, M.J. Offenberger Release Date September 17, 2017 MPAA Not rated Parental Guidance TV-Y Duration 1h 03min Genres Animation, Adventure, Family Certificate Australia:G / Canada:F (Quebec) / Canada:G (TV) IMDB Rating 5.5

“Barbie Dolphin Magic,” tells the story of Barbie and her sisters, who discover a mermaid and her dolphin friend.

They embark on a tropical adventure to help save the dolphins and uncover a hidden treasure. This movie features beautiful underwater animation and a fun, adventurous story that will appeal to all Barbie fans.

37. Barbie: Princess Adventure (2020)

Details Information Movie Name Barbie: Princess Adventure Actors Ogie Banks, Eamon Brennan, Nakia Burrise, Greg Chun Director Conrad Helten Release Date September 1, 2020 MPAA Not rated Parental Guidance TV-Y Duration 1h 12min Genres Animation, Family, Musical Certificate Australia:G / Canada:G / United States:TV-Y IMDB Rating 5.4

“Barbie: Princess Adventure” follows the story of Barbie, a princess who discovers that there's more to life than royal duties.

She travels to a new city with her friend, Prince Greg, and discovers a new world of music and dance.

This movie features beautiful animation, catchy songs, and a heartwarming story about self-discovery and friendship.

38. Barbie & Chelsea: The Lost Birthday (2021)

Details Information Movie Name Barbie & Chelsea: The Lost Birthday Actors Laila Berzins, Nakia Burrise, Greg Chun, Cassandra Lee Morris Director Cassi Simonds Release Date April 16, 2021 MPAA Not rated Parental Guidance TV-Y Duration 1h 00min Genres Animation, Adventure, Family Certificate Australia:G / Canada:G / United States:TV-Y IMDB Rating 6.1

“Barbie & Chelsea: The Lost Birthday,” tells the story of Barbie's little sister, Chelsea, who accidentally loses her birthday gift.

She and her friends must embark on an adventure to find it before her birthday party. This movie features fun animation and a heartwarming story about the importance of friendship.

39. Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams (2021)

Details Information Movie Name Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams Actors America Young, Cassidy Naber, Kirsten Day, Ritesh Rajan Director William Lau Release Date September 1, 2021 MPAA Not rated Parental Guidance TV-Y Duration 1h 00min Genres Animation, Family, Musical Certificate Australia:G / Canada:G / United States:TV-Y IMDB Rating 6.1

story of Barbie, a small-town girl with big dreams of becoming a dancer. She moves to New York City to attend a prestigious dance academy and navigates the challenges of making new friends, dealing with competition, and pursuing her dreams.

This movie features beautiful animation, catchy songs, and a heartwarming story about perseverance and following your passions.