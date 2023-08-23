‘Barbie’ Passes ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ To Become 2023 Domestic Box Office Champ

August 23 is the day that Barbie's domestic box office will pass that of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, making Barbie the highest-grossing movie of 2023. Universal's animated The Super Mario Bros. Movie opened on April 5 and ended its successful theatrical run with just over $574 million. Barbie, a Warner Bros. picture directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, opened wide on July 21 and sat atop the box office charts for weeks until being dethroned by Blue Beetle last weekend. Despite being knocked out of the top spot by a disappointing superhero flick distributed by the same movie studio, Barbie‘s historic theatrical run continues and will overtake The Super Mario Bros. Movie‘s $574 million today.

How High Will Barbie Go?

When trying to predict how much money Barbie could make by the end of its run, one has to look at how long it took other blockbusters to make $574 million. Barbie took only 34 days to reach $574 million, while The Super Mario Bros. Movie took 138 days, and last year's box office champ, Top Gun: Maverick, took 40 days. The latter ended its domestic run with a whopping $718.7 million, and Barbie is already outpacing the Tom Cruise sequel. This suggests Barbie could land a final domestic haul north of $720 million.

The highest-grossing domestic movie of all time is Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens. Barbie is currently #14 on the all-time domestic chart, right behind Incredibles 2. If Barbie continues its current pace and does overtake Top Gun: Maverick, that would put Barbie in the top five highest-grossing movies in history, right behind Avatar ($785.2 million), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($814.1 million), Avengers: Endgame ($858.4 million), and Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens ($936.7 million)

Can Any Other Upcoming Movie in 2023 That Can Dethrone Barbie?

Several other blockbuster wannabes will land in cinemas before the end of the year, but none of them are likely to have the stamina of Mattel's favorite lady. In October, we have the requel The Exorcist: Believer featuring original The Exorcist star Ellen Burstyn, but that doesn't have a prayer of reaching Barbie numbers. Dune: Part Two is highly anticipated by fans, but 2021's Dune only made $108 million during the pandemic, so Barbie is in no danger from Timothée Chalamet. He also stars in Wonka, though we're not sure audiences crave yet another Charlie and the Chocolate Factory adaptation. There are also several superhero movies on deck, including the Warner Bros. sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. With superhero fatigue a real thing and given that 2018's Aquaman grossed $335 million, we have no reason to expect that the Jason Momoa sequel will best Barbie at the box office either.