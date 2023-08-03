Barbie Takeover: The Prominence of Pink in 2023 Fashion Trends Thanks to The Blockbuster Movies

With the release of Greta Gerwig’s new movie, Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the fashion world is embracing pink more than it has since the reign of Paris Hilton in the early aughts.

Over a year ago, Robbie stepped out in her first all-pink outfit to promote the movie, sparking a 416% increase in searches for pink clothing on TikTok. Searches for pink mini dresses increased by 970% and pink swimsuits by 682% following the Barbie trailer release. Needless to say, this movie is more than a blockbuster film; it has become a massive influence on the world of fashion in 2023.

Barbie is far from the only movie to use the color pink as a theme and staple. Pink is practically its own character in films like Legally Blonde, Steel Magnolias, Down With Love, and Pretty in Pink. However, none of these movies set the internet ablaze in a bright, pink glow like the Barbie movie.

The Internet Is Pink

Barbie has always been an icon as one of the most successful toys throughout generations. However, Gerwig’s new film has taken Barbie from a cute kid’s toy to a global aesthetic taking over the internet and fashion world.

Many people online across multiple social platforms, including Instagram, Twitter, Reddit, and TikTok, are rifling through their closets to find any scraps of pink they can, and others are running to their favorite stores to pick up stunning new pink clothes.

All of this is to celebrate and embrace “Barbie Summer,” the fun label given to the summer of 2023 because of the obsession with the movie. It seems that Barbie Pink has infiltrated every corner of the Internet, from handbag subreddits to fashion forums to recipe blogs to interior design posts to car fanatic spaces.

Pink Everything, Everywhere

Aside from the pink prominence on the internet, the cheerful color is also seeping into the real world. The “Barbie” movie was nothing but a rumor until the final weeks of 2022 when the official announcement was made.

According to Catwalk Analytics: Print & Colour, three of the five fastest-rising colors at the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023 were a shade of pink, including bright pink, medium pink, and pastel pink, showing how the movie had an immediate impact.

Luxury fashion designers are also embracing the color on the catwalk, infusing the industry with this extravagant but playful shade. Most notably, Valentino’s latest collection for Fall and Winter 2022 and 2023 is unapologetically hot pink. Even the runway and the entire room for the collection’s show was a supremely punchy shade of bright pink that overwhelms but also tickles the senses. The luxury brand has taken it a step further, washing its website in hot pink.

Top designers Emilia Wickstead, Eudon Choi, GCDS, Michael Kors, Eckhaus Latta, Lanvin, Dolce & Gabbana, Loewe, Molly Goddard, and Richard Quinn also hopped on the pink train for recent runway shows, showcasing how this joyful color is inescapable in the fashion world right now.

The love for pink has trickled down from high-end designers to the fast fashion brands like Shein, Forever 21, Urban Outfitters, and more, as pink crop tops, mini dresses, bags, heels, and everything in between pop up on the front page of their sites.

High schoolers are opting for hot pink prom dresses, people are sporting vivacious pink scrunchies, and fuchsia is one of the most popular nail colors right now. The most successful categories for hyper pink include jumpsuits, trousers, and sleepwear.

Even Apple seems to be making use of the trend, as rumors swirl surrounding the possibility of their next-gen phone being available in the hot Barbie pink shade everyone loves.

The Rise of The Barbiecore Aesthetic

Of course, the rise of the Barbiecore aesthetic began with Margot Robbie’s first appearance after being cast as Barbie in the movie. Moreover, every time this Australian steps out in another Barbie-inspired outfit, the fashion aesthetic only becomes more prevalent.

The immense popularity of pink and the Barbiecore aesthetic can be traced back to the relentless and calculated efforts of the Barbie marketing and press team.

The Barbiecore tag on TikTok has more than 500 million views, with people seeking inspiration for their own Barbie looks or just admiring other people’s creativity with pink.

One of the most impressive examples of the hold the aesthetic has on people and its direct connection to Gerwig’s film is how everyone is dressing to the nines for the world premiere of the movie.

Many are heading to the theaters, Barbie tickets in hand, dressed in hot pink from head to toe. These movie theater premiere outfits take the aesthetic from something playful to look at online to a real-world trend.

When Will The Pink Fever End

The hype surrounding the Barbie movie has been monumental, from the vague teaser trailers to the stunning pink carpet looks to the major names starring in the movie. But how long will the love for hot pink last?

The color pink has always represented a significant percentage of women’s clothing, but the hyper-pink associated with Barbie is a different story. This intense shade of pink had its moment due to all the excitement surrounding the movie, but trends suggest that retailers should pivot away from this bright color and utilize softer, more accessible pinks.

Of the many hyper-pink products retailers released to capitalize on the movie’s influence, only 9% are going out of stock at full price, meaning they are being put on sale.

These downward trends suggest that pink fever will presumably die down quickly following the movie’s release. Pink outfits and aesthetics will likely remain popular throughout the summer of 2023 but fade away as fall hits.

