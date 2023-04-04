Barbie Takes Hollywood by Storm: Fans Rave Over New Movie Posters and Trailers

Even though it was still relatively early when the new character images from the Barbie movie dropped, people started going wild immediately. The film is a highly anticipated summer 2023 release, and the audience has been craving something, anything from the film. All that pent-up anticipation exploded onto Twitter as the official Barbie movie account sprang into action.

The film is directed by actress, writer, and director Greta Gerwig and co-written by Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach. It is a live-action adaptation of the Barbie line of dolls from Mattel. Gerwig and Baumbach usually make serious, independent films, so when Barbie was announced, it surprised people, but Barbie fans everywhere embraced the idea wholeheartedly.

Who Is in The Film?

The cast portrays different Barbies and Kens. Barbie stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Michael Cera, Emerald Fennell, Will Farrell, and Helen Mirren. There are also human characters like America Ferrera and Ariana Greenblatt, Will Farrell plays a Mattel CEO, and Helen Mirren is the narrator.

The first character posters hit Twitter at 5:59 a.m., and the reactions started pouring in. Users started responding with enthusiasm, obsession, and delight, and the Barbie movie hadn't even released a trailer yet! These were just the posters!

First Came The Applause

Usually, the applause comes after the movie, but Barbie fans will make an exception.

pic.twitter.com/T7wjg58XTL — Stephanie at the Eras Tour please (@_stephlima) April 4, 2023

Then OMG OMG OMG!

The glee cannot be contained. It was all over Twitter, like someone spilled a container of glitter.

OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD https://t.co/Oevc2LGLht pic.twitter.com/VAmy9DvV6J — Kitsch E. Nadal | Sꪖꪀᦔყ 🍑 (@MomoSynths) April 4, 2023

Then Came The Tears

People were getting emotional about the film. It means a lot to many fans.

THIS MOVIE IS FOR MEEEEE HE HEEEEEE https://t.co/r9ucOeuIV3 pic.twitter.com/7wQ6aID1wl — Caty⁷ ✨ art&personal (@c_art_y) April 4, 2023

A Beautiful Pastel World

But the obsession with these candy-colored images was not far off. Fans started to declare their love.

I am ENAMORED by this entire thing https://t.co/zl4F2z6ciG — Rebekah Valentine (@duckvalentine) April 4, 2023

Please Don't Judge Me

Some admitted they might be embarrassed for wanting to see the movie so much but asked not to be judged. It's okay; everyone is welcome.

To Me, This Is Cinema

Barbie stans have already weighed in on the subject. Sometimes, cinephiles look down on “fun movies” and don't consider them cinematic art. They wasted no time in declaring that the Barbie movie was “true cinema.”

The Quentin Tarantino Connection

In that same vein, the people who are saying that they will be at the cinema opening weekend have been coming in, and they are referencing other acknowledged cinematic idols like Quentin Tarantino, Leonardo di Caprio, and Brad Pitt in a promotional photo from Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which also starred Margot Robbie.

Me & my homies on our way to watch Barbie this summer… pic.twitter.com/iVXHjd5A29 — Deno (@BuliddBulidd) April 4, 2023

Martin Scorsese

Memes of other iconic auteur directors like Martin Scorsese were shared, along with cinema quotes from Park Chan-wook and the casts of different and more serious films.

Cinema Fans Come Together

This cinema fan was thankful for cinephile solidarity and support for The Barbie Movie. Twitter can sometimes be contentious, but the reactions have been positive and ecstatic for the film.

I love the fact that even though film twitter have too many difference of opinions on their fave movies, we're uniting as one anticipating and supporting #Barbie #Barbiemovie #barbiethemovie pic.twitter.com/loaqfns7Ha — linny.stans (@LinnyStans) April 4, 2023

Being Seen as People

Even the descriptions in each character poster got a shoutout. Each one describes what the different versions of Barbie, Ken, and the other characters do. Seeing each Barbie acknowledged for what they do or are gives people feelings.

These character descriptions pic.twitter.com/CODJQWzWp0 https://t.co/Ty5hgrdGRM — The Worst Person in the World (@ROLLlNEM7S) April 4, 2023

Teaser Trailer

You would think these were all great and encouraging reactions. But wait, three hours later, the teaser trailer dropped. The responses got even more intense.

https://twitter.com/barbiethemovie/status/1643282281610575877?s=20

Wow!

The inner child of so many people started to come out, and they could not hide it. The joy was palpable.

My inner child is screaming with delight and excitement!! https://t.co/FRw9isx0Hw — Alyssa Visscher (@alyssavisscher) April 4, 2023

Dollar Signs

People started trying to hand their money to the account to buy their tickets. They might have different ideas of how much movie tickets cost these days.

Barbie fans are ready to buy those tickets after watching the trailer.

More and more, the demands that The Barbie Movie starts to accept their money have continued. They will not take no for an answer.

shut up and take my money — Jill Krajewski (@JillKrajewski) April 4, 2023

I Apologize in Advance

The apologies for what The Barbie Movie will start doing to people's behavior have already begun. They already know what is about to happen.

But others don't care. They plan their outfits and reunions to see the movie with their families, and the film doesn't open until July 21.

I’ve already requested a few days off surrounding the premiere, traveling all the way across the state back to my hometown to see it with my sisters. We have like 3 or 4 all pink outfits a piece picked out and can’t choose which ones we’re gonna wear, I’m so so excited — Elizabeth 🍓🥧💥 (@elizabetttafish) April 4, 2023

Kids Love It Too

Of course, The Barbie Movie has also received kids' approval. Just seeing the delightful trailer has even got the younger set enthusiastic.

Our not quite two-year-old danced the entire time and clapped and said YAY at the end, I think this is gonna work. https://t.co/tzeCIiwghX — Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) April 4, 2023

The Catchphrases Are Here

Two phrases from the trailer's footage jump out as quotable phrases. The first is, “Did you bring your rollerblades?” The response is, “I literally go nowhere without them.” which is adorable.

Barbie: “Did you bring your rollerblades?”

Ken: “I literally go nowhere without them.” 🤣 This movie is going to be so entertaining. #BarbieMovie pic.twitter.com/sQtsepGUMv — B.M. (@britany_murphs) April 4, 2023

The other is “beaching off.” The scene in question occurs on the beach and comes at a point where Simo Liu's Ken character has insulted Ryan Gosling's Ken, and things are getting tense!

Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu talking about “beaching each other off” in the new Barbie trailer…I’ve had this dream before pic.twitter.com/7zcL22Wuou — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) April 4, 2023

Yes, You Can Get One Too

Since the posters were revealed, fans have been pleading for a way to make their own Barbie posters, and the studio behind the film has delivered. You can live your dream of being part of the Barbie Movie and create your own selfie here.

This article was produced by Wealth of Geeks.