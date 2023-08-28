‘Barbie’ Soars as the Highest-Grossing Warner Bros. Global Release in History

Barbie passed Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 to become the highest-grossing global Warner Bros. release of all time. Barbie‘s total worldwide gross is now $1.34 billion after earning another $18.2 this weekend from 75 international markets.

On August 23, Barbie became the top domestic grosser of 2023. Now Variety reports that the Greta Gerwig-directed blockbuster will soon overtake The Super Mario Bros. Movie to become the highest-grossing global release as well.

Gerwig Is Still Stunned by Barbie‘s Success

In July shortly after Barbie started breaking box office records with a $162 million opening weekend, Gerwig told The New York Times how surprised she was about how well her unexpected spin on the iconic Mattel doll connected with moviegoers:

“I wanted to make something anarchic and wild and funny and cathartic,” she says. “The idea that it’s actually being received that way, it’s sort of extraordinary. I think it was a particular ripple in the universe that allowed it to happen. I’m so grateful. I’m so amazed. I’m at a loss for words, really. “My producer David Heyman sent me an email from someone who lives in a tiny Scottish town, and there’s a movie theater there that has been struggling, and they had sold-out shows all weekend for Barbie. He was like, ‘The town is showing up!' And my brother and his sons and his wife all went in Sacramento and sent a picture, then they sent a text saying their oldest son was going back the next day with his friends. These 15- or 16-year-old boys from Sacramento are sending me texts saying, ‘It was great! We loved the Porsche joke!' Those are the things that feel so amazing. I’ve never quite had anything like this.”

When any movie has a runaway box office success, people start talking about sequels and franchises. The ending of Barbie seems pretty definitive, so does the movie's popularity make Gerwig think about making another one? “At this moment, it’s all I’ve got,” says Gerwig to The New York Times. “I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I’ll never have another idea and everything I’ve ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn’t want to squash anybody else’s dream but for me, at this moment, I’m at totally zero.”

Barbie is still playing in theaters everywhere and will get a one-week IMAX release featuring additional post-credits footage on September 22.