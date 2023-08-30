Woman’s Barbie Toyota Dream Car Has The Perfect Pink Aesthetic

The marketing efforts for the new Barbie movie have been nothing short of impressive. After its opening weekend brought in over $155 million, it's no surprise that girls everywhere add pink to anything and everything they can.

This girl decided to transform the interior of her Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid by customizing her seats and door panels with a hot pink color, turning her car into the perfect Barbie dream car.

Check it out:

The 2023 Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid

The Camry may be historically known as anything but fancy, but Toyota is stepping up its aesthetic game, and the 2023 model is pretty nice.

Custom car modifications usually come in the form of twin turbochargers, a nice car wrap, or a muffler mod. But this woman showed that car modifications don't have to be muscley. They can be girly, quirky, and even pretty.

Her car, the Camry XSE Hybrid, is a beauty all on its own. It's known for having impressive gas mileage for a sedan and is a competent, practical everyday driver.

The 2023 XSE has a starting price of $34,095, below average for a new vehicle. It has a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and two electric engines to complete the hybrid drivetrain. Its gas mileage comes in at 46 mpg combined, which is quite impressive.

A Custom Car Interior Upholstery Job

The only way to ensure this car stands out is to give it a custom interior reupholstering like this woman did. These types of custom interior jobs cost anywhere from $1,000-4,000, depending on the extent of the job.

The average professional interior reupholstering job costs around $2,500, with leather costing about twice as much as cloth.

But if you're serious about replicating these Barbie vibes, the cost is well worth the dreamy result. Otherwise, you can opt for Toyota's standard Cockpit red perforated leather interior that is just as luxurious.