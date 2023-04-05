Barbiecore Style Captivates The Internet: Google Searches for The Trend Reach Record Highs

The release of the Barbie movie teaser trailer and posters has set the imaginations of fashion and beauty-centric people in motion. With the film's brilliantly colorful aesthetic and the fashionable clothing of the gorgeous stars, people are already brainstorming ways to boldly spruce up their look before the film's July 21 opening weekend. If you want your personal Barbie movie premiere to look perfect, best start planning it now.

Wealth Of Geeks reported the enthusiastic and adoring reaction to Greta Gerwig's Barbie Movie update for the brand's fans, fashionistas, and film buffs alike. The film's style had them swooning, with the hair, clothes, shoes, and rollerblades all part of the excitement.

Give Us Some Numbers

Unsurprisingly, an analysis of Google data by Flaunt Your Fashion has revealed that searches for ‘blonde hair dye.' went through the roof hours after the poster and trailer's release, rising one hundred and fifty-seven percent. Searches for ‘Barbie style' rose one hundred and forty-two percent worldwide, and searches for ‘pink clothes' rose an impressive one hundred and seventy-four percent.

The newly released trailer and movie posters have caused a buzz online, with fans eagerly awaiting the movie, which is set to be released in the Summer. As these findings show, the excitement has also transcended into the fashion space. A Flaunt Your Fashion spokesperson said, “Barbie has been a staple of popular culture for decades with her instantly recognizable look. Many fans want to emulate Barbie's iconic style, indicating that pink tones, cowboy boots, and bright patterns are set to make a big comeback this Summer.”

Iconic Blonde Style Mavens

With that in mind, you might enjoy a list of iconic blonde actresses in their most stylish roles. Here are some of the quintessential roles that embrace the Barbiecore style.

Marilyn Monroe – Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953)

Monroe's iconic turn as showgirl Lorelei Lee is one of the most famous images of style on film. Her hot pink strapless gown with matching gloves during the musical number Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend has been imitated by stars like Madonna in the video for her song Material Girl and in the film Birds Of Prey which coincidentally stars Margot Robbie. Her hair is the classic platinum blonde. Maybe you might want to wear a full gown or not, but taking inspiration from such a style is never a bad thing.

Jane Fonda – Barbarella (1968)

Another iconic style maven in cinema is Jane Fonda's Barbarella. In this space epic, strawberry-blonde Fonda wears various hot space suits resembling sleek leotards and leggings with knee-high, high-heeled boots. Her hair is styled beautifully in the bouffant late sixties style, which could be great for women looking for hair inspiration who have long tresses. The film, directed by her husband, Roger Vadim, is so revered for its style that people have tried to remake it for decades.

Alicia Silverstone – Clueless (1995)

Amy Heckerling's adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma is the story of Cher, a fashion-obsessed teenager at Beverly Hills High. Cher is so concerned with her looks and style that she takes Polaroids of her outfits before she wears them to ensure they are perfect. Clueless inspires and continues to stimulate interest in looking good and fashionable clothing to this day. Those eye-popping outfits with color-coordinated plaids, knee socks, and feather boas draw people to the film and the message of self-improvement.

Reese Witherspoon – Legally Blonde (2001)

Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods is one of the reigning queens of pink clothing and blonde hair. After all, the film series is called Legally Blonde. Directed by Robert Luketic, Elle even looks good when she is unceremoniously dumped by her boyfriend, Warner. Pink suits, pink dresses accented with other shades of pink, and the occasional teal-striped sweater coat with a purple tie make Elle Woods one of the most adored blonde style icons.

Nicole Kidman – To Die For (1995)

Another strawberry blonde, but Nicole Kidman stars in Gus Van Sant's To Die For as Suzanne Stone, an ambitious local weatherwoman who knows the value of looking good at all times. Her pastel suit dresses and hair are very Jackie Kennedy Onassis and very sixties, one of the many styles that Barbie embraces. Her style is deadly in its calculated effect on everyone around her.

Jamie Lee Curtis – Perfect (1985)

Eighties style had a lot to do with workout wear. You might have noticed the paparazzi photos of Margot Robbie in the neon workout leotard and leggings from Venice, California. The film Perfect, directed by James Bridges and starring Oscar winners Jamie Lee Curtis and John Travolta, was a great example of 80s workout wear chic.

Joan Cusack – Addams Family Values (1993)

In Barry Sonnefeld's sequel Addams Family Values, Joan Cusack plays Debbie Jelinsky, the cunning black widow who plays innocent with a series of modish pastel dresses complete with feather boas, hats, and veils. Debbie is another style maven who proves you can get nearly anything you want if you look good.

Scarlett Johansson – Hail Caesar (2016)

Usually, color is the biggest concern, but there's always room for hairstyle inspiration. Scarlett Johansson plays Hail Caesar's DeeAnna Moran, and it's one of her more stylish blonde roles. It is set in 1950s Hollywood, and Moran is a swimming star actress patterned on the real-life Esther Williams. The directors, The Coen Brothers, covered Johansson‘s in 50s glamour and gave her some of the most beautiful hair stylings on this list.

Cameron Diaz – Charlie's Angels (2000)

Cameron Diaz stars as Natalie Cook in this update of the 1970s-era TV show of the same name. She and her co-stars, as directed by McG, are updating the trendy 70s style of the show and the style of female secret agents over the years with hip outfits that accentuate their bodies significantly. Cook wears a black and white ensemble, a long-sleeved button-down with a black vest and pants that screams the 70s. As a blonde-style icon, Diaz is a little underrated, but it's about the fit. It's called a fit for a reason.

Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried – Mean Girls (2004)

Two of the titular Mean Girls in Mark Waters' directed, Tina Fey-written film are blondes. Rachel McAdams is the meanest of the mean girls, and Amanda Seyfried is her more laid-back pal. Mean Girls is a mid-aughts parade of pink style. So much pink, including frosted lipstick. Because they are in high school, the style is less dialed in than in other films. Still, as a more casual and put-together look, Regina George and Karen Smith could influence those who want something other than full-force fashion.

Jayne Mansfield – Kiss Them For Me (1957)

When talking about iconic blondes, you should remember Jayne Mansfield. Less well-known than Marilyn Monroe but undoubtedly chic and with a powerful look, Mansfield's voluptuous figure is a style inspiration for women with similar body types. As Alice Kratzner, in this Stanley Donen-directed film, you must admire her impeccably styled platinum blonde locks and figure-hugging pastel frocks.

Olivia Newton-John Xanadu (1980)

In the Barbie movie, Barbie loves to rollerblade, and it's part of her style. While there isn't a blonde-style icon on rollerblades, Barbie will be the first. Olivia Newton-John's style in Xanadu, directed by Robert Greenwald and co-starring one of cinema's most celebrated dancers, Gene Kelly, is notable. Newton-John's sassy 80s style included frilly white and pastel dresses, knee-high boots, and an epic fringed jacket as part of a cowgirl outfit with a cowboy hat. I must shout out to the other rollerskating blonde from a film set in the 70s/early 80s, Heather Graham in Boogie Nights, because she dons a visor hat like the one Barbie has in the rollerblading photos. As directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, Boogie Nights gives Rollergirl, who never takes her skates off, a casual hip-70s vibe.

This article was produced by Wealth of Geeks.

