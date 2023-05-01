Slow Down and Enjoy The Island Vibes of This Barrier Island

The atmosphere on Daufuskie Island is reminiscent of a simpler time, with ancient oak trees draped with Spanish moss and historical landmarks, creating a rural and nostalgic feel. Yet, at the same time, there are million-dollar homes, championship golf courses, and private beach clubs, giving this barrier island a magical feel with endless natural bounty.

Just outside Hilton Head is South Carolina's true gem, Daufuskie Island. An island with a rural and nostalgic feel still maintains much of its remote, timeless personality and is accessible only by boat.

Daufuskie Island has about 500 full-time residents who ride around on golf carts or bikes. There are only a few paved roads, and cars are a rare sight, adding to the island's laid-back atmosphere and charm.

Author Pat Conroy popularized the island in his best-selling novel titled The Water is Wide, which was later adapted into a movie called Conrack starring John Voight. And you may pass John Mellencamp on the road during your travels.

Laura Elizabeth, the author of The Island Mysteries, frequently visits Daufuskie Island with her family and chose to set the first book in her mystery series on Daufuskie Island, which she has renamed Mongin Island in the book.

“Daufuskie Island is a gem surrounded by the Calibogue Sound, the Intracoastal Waterway, and the Atlantic Ocean. It is an island that immediately settles your soul. With its large old oak trees, miles of soft sand, and hidden natural treasures, its beauty stands alone.”

With its unspoiled beauty, cultural richness, and slow-paced lifestyle, Daufuskie Island is a dream holiday if you want to get away from it all.

Gullah History

Daufuskie Island is a captivating place steeped in Gullah heritage. The island's African-American community boasts an enduring culture filled with magnificent arts and crafts, traditional music, and cuisine – not to mention its own distinct language.

The descendants of the large slave population still speak Gullah, a language combining English and various West African dialects. This vibrant history can be traced back generations when slaves worked the rice fields of South Carolina's low country coast before being liberated by the end of the Civil War.

If you want to learn about Daufuskie's Gullah history, a great option is to take the Sallie Ann Authentic Gullah Tour with Miss Sallie Ann as your guide. She grew up on Daufuskie Island, has a big personality, and offers a unique perspective on its history.

“I couldn't believe the sense of tranquility and the island's unspoiled natural beauty I witnessed. I spent most of my time exploring the historic sites, such as the First Union African Baptist Church and the Gullah Learning Center, as I was really interested in the island's cultural heritage,” comments Adrian Todd, an experienced hiking guide, outdoor and travel expert at Great Minds Think Hike.

If you prefer a self-paced tour, embark on a journey through time by taking the Robert Kennedy Trail. Download your map or pick one up at the Billie Burn Museum and explore 20 historically-significant sites to discover and learn about Gullah culture.

Check Out Daufuskie Lighthouses

The Haig Point Lighthouse, situated at the northern end of Daufuskie Island, is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. It's the only lighthouse in South Carolina that offers overnight stays, providing a unique and unforgettable experience in one of the state's most enchanting locations.

Surrounded by lush golf courses amongst one of America's most luxurious private communities, this 40-foot lighthouse is nothing short of delightful and overlooks Calibogue Sound's waters. You can book a Discovery Package with Haig Point, including accommodations at the lighthouse, or enjoy a day trip during one of their 150th-anniversary celebration events.

On the other side of the island, Bloody Point Lighthouse doesn't look like a typical lighthouse, but it's fun to visit nonetheless. It's a two-story house with a light installed in a small dormer window.

Its lights guided ships into the Savannah River Channel from 1883 to 1922. Today, the lighthouse is a museum and a gift shop with one of the best-preserved Batou Indian canoes.

Angel Oak and rows of grapevines surround the lighthouse. Keep your eyes peeled in the pond behind the lighthouse, where you might spot an alligator called “Pappy.” While here, check out Silver Dew Winery, a small red brick building selling wines just next door to the lighthouse.

Play Golf in Style

Golf carts around every corner make this island feel like a golfer's playground. Not surprisingly, Daufuskie is one of South Carolina's prime golfing destinations, offering a world-class golf experience.

Haig Point Golf Club features a 29-hole golf course known for its spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean. It's been listed as one of the top 100 golf courses in the United States by Golf Digest.

If you like golf, you're in for a treat. Haig Point Golf Club is private, so you must arrange to be a golf member for a day or book a Golf Discovery Package, which includes accommodations in Haig Point.

Take a Stroll Down The Secluded Beaches

Haig Point offers secluded and pristine beaches exclusively for its members and guests. However, Daufuskie Island also has three miles of exquisite public beaches available for everyone to enjoy.

Daufuskie Island's beaches are an ideal escape from the crowds. Bloody Point has the best strip of white sand beach on the island. It's also a place with historical significance, where the battle between Native Americans and European settlers took place.

Opt for the “Fuskie Beach Package” from Fuskie Bikes to avoid lugging around all your beach gear. This package comes with everything you need for the beach including your choice of Bocci or Giant Jenga. The rental price starts at $45 for a half-day.

If chilling on the beach isn't your cup of tea and you prefer something more active, rent a kayak, paddleboard, or go fishing.

“For a go-getter person like me, it was so wonderful to slow down to the speed of a golf cart. The views, the trees, the culture, the food. Loved it all. I think the thing I loved the most was the feeling of being disconnected from the stress of the real world.

“Being on an island, surrounded by Spanish moss-draped oak trees that are centuries old grounds you, and makes you realize how insignificant the idea of “time” is. Life on Daufuskie is timeless,” shares Jessica James, an award-winning historical fiction author and founder of Past Lane Travels.

Charming Accommodations

Although there are no hotels or B&Bs on Daufuskie Island, you can still stay overnight. The only resort is Haig Point, which adds to the island's charm. You can choose between the Strachan Mansion or the Lighthouse. There are also several vacation homes for rent through Haig Point.

Staying at the resort grants you the added bonus of taking advantage of its golf, dining options, and many member benefits. If you're a guest at Haig Point, the Calibogue Club has the best fine dining options on the island, and the Club House breakfast options are divine.

For Daufuskie lodging options, there are various rentals through Airbnb, like Da Fuskie Dreams House, which was featured on HGTV, and many other charming rental options to suit most budgets.

Daufuskie Island is truly a unique place, and its slow-paced lifestyle provides an inviting atmosphere to those seeking a chance to unplug. Whether you stay one night or two weeks, Daufuskie will be a memory you won't soon forget.

Laura Elizabeth knows intimately just how special this island is. “While there may be other Southern places that seem familiar, Daufuskie is its own magic – there is something immediately compelling about a place that can speak to you with its quiet, that can inspire you with its beauty, that can allow you to dream by sharing its natural bounty and can welcome you with all the possibility tucked in its mystery.”

This article was produced by Savoteur and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.