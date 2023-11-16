Barry Manilow Says the State Farm Insurance Jingle Was His ‘Greatest Hit’

What was Barry Manilow’s biggest-selling release? According to the official Billboard site, the singer-songwriter enjoyed 25 top 40 hits, including “Let’s Hang On,” “Daybreak,” “When I Wanted You,” and “Ships.”

One of the most popular of his many single releases was “Copacabana (At the Copa).” The song may have only peaked at number eight in 1978, but it’s the one Manilow track that we all remember.

But what about the artist himself? A recent interview showed that Manilow has his favorite compositions, and the answers may surprise you.

The Jingle King

Before Barry Manilow became an international superstar, he began writing TV and radio jingles in the late 1960s. Older readers may be familiar with some of the tunes, even if they’re unaware of the man behind them.

CNN anchorman Chris Wallace is among those who were surprised to learn that Manilow was paid for writing jingles for State Farm Insurance, KFC, and McDonald’s, among others. In mid-November, Wallace interviewed the artist as part of his Max series, and the discussion was honest and revealing.

Among the many stories told, Manilow spoke of those early days, revealing the mechanics behind writing short TV ads. He explained that he was given a lyric and asked to provide 15-30 seconds of music.

‘The first time they asked me to do that. I didn’t know about those rules,” Manilow confessed. “I wrote a nice melody to the lyric they gave me, and it was like three minutes long.”

The Biggest ‘Hit'

Wallace seemed keen to focus on McDonald’s, but Manilow switched the attention to his State Farm Insurance jingle.

“I’d rather talk about State Farm because I was singing on it,” he explained. “They gave me a lyric: Whenever you’re driving and wherever.”

The artist seemed more proud of his bigger contribution to the State Farm ad. Wallace pointed out that the firm still uses it and suggested that Manilow must have made millions of dollars from the tune.

The singer said that he had received just $500. He explained that the advertisers buy out the artists, and there are no residual payments. However, he added, “State Farm Insurance has been there for over 40 (years), it’s my greatest hit.”

A Living Legacy

Over in the UK, I recall a time in the 1980s when Barry Manilow was rarely off the main national radio stations. I wasn’t a fan then, and after covering this article, I’m concerned that “Copacabana” may be my earworm for some time.

I also had massive respect for Manilow as an artist, and those feelings are reinforced by this interview and the modest way in which he looks back on his early career. The State Farm Insurance jingle may not be his greatest hit, but it is one of his most memorable compositions and one that Manilow looks back on with immense fondness.

Source: Mediate, Billboard.