How True Are These “Based on a True Story” Movies, Anyway?

Sometimes, truth is stranger than fiction. Other times, Hollywood takes a true story and cuts it up into convenient pieces to make art that people will pay to see.

When a film starts by saying it's “based on a true story,” that could mean many things. It could mean the movie is a faithful retelling of a dramatic series of events, or maybe the writers and directors kind-of-sort-of used real events as inspiration. You might be surprised to learn what films are wholly accurate and which ones took artistic license to the next level.

1. Erin Brockovich (2000)

As far as movies based on true stories go, Erin Brockovich is the cream of the crop. The real Erin Brockovich was heavily involved in the film, and she has commented that it's “probably 98% accurate.” She did, in fact, curse like a sailor and dress saucy. But she did mention she would never have her bra showing as the movie version of her did.

2. I, Tonya (2017)

I, Tonya took substantial artistic liberties when telling the story. The significant events in the movie are accurate, such as the infamous attack on Nancy Kerrigan. Sadly, some of the worst parts are true, such as the abuse and assault Tonya suffered at the hands of family members. But the rivalry between the two figure skaters was exaggerated.

3. Moneyball (2011)

The core of Moneyball is accurate. The Oakland Athletics baseball team pivoted toward metric-focused recruiting in 2002 as they struggled to hold onto talented athletes without a robust budget. The actual events weren't quite as dramatic, as many A's staff members supported the idea. Billy Beane didn't have to fight as hard to embrace this strategy in real life.

4. The King's Speech (2010)

The King's Speech, a deeply emotional and powerful film, is mostly true. Some feel the movie was irresponsibly inaccurate, but the majority of historians say it was fairly faithful, albeit somewhat sanitized. Certain characters, such as Edward VIII and Winston Churchill, came off as more crimeless than in real life, but the central story was very close to what actually happened.

5. The Blind Side (2009)

Recently, The Blind Side received heavy criticism for misrepresenting the events concerning Michael Oher's relationship with the Tuohy family. Most egregiously, he was never legally adopted. The film also made Oher seem unintelligent, which is not the case in real life. The white savior vibes in this movie are way too strong.

6. The Bling Ring (2013)

Members of the real-life Bling Ring say this movie was woefully inaccurate. Alexis Neiers described it as “trashy and inaccurate” but also admitted to never seeing the film, so let's take that with a grain of salt. The film was definitely glamorized to be a more rich-kid-party movie, but it seems the series of events depicted were reasonably close to the truth.

7. King Richard (2021)

King Richard shows the Williams sisters' intense and grueling journey to become legendary tennis players. Some aspects of the movie seem absurd, but almost everything is true. A few scenes may or may not have happened, but they were minute and realistic enough that they didn't detract from the movie's accuracy.

8. Elvis (2022)

Baz Luhrmann loves to take artistic liberties to create compelling and somewhat fantastical movies. According to USA Today, six distinct moments in the film did not happen as told. Some simply have to do with shifted timing for dramatic effect. The biggest differences involve his relationships with other famous folks, which were made to seem closer than they were. Also, some dramatic scenes involving his trip to rehab and his manager were mostly fabricated.

9. Hidden Figures (2016)

The inspiring film tells the story of the brilliant black woman who did revolutionary work for NASA. The sensational main characters were as impressive in real life as they were depicted, making the film decently authentic. But they took liberties by inventing characters, shifting timelines, and exaggerating the segregation at the time. Discrimination was still a major issue, but NASA had been integrated by the time these events took place.

10. Fargo (1996)

Fargo tells you right from the beginning that it's a true story and is “told exactly as it occurred.” But this is not the case at all. The Coen brothers based the movie on real murders and fraud schemes, but the characters and series of events are mostly fictionalized. So, why tell us it's real? Possibly to set us up for shock. Perhaps to meld reality with fiction. Maybe to spark a commentary on movies “based on true stories.” Fun fact: the TV show is also fictional.

11. Seabiscuit (2003)

This movie portrays most of the events concerning the real Seabiscuit accurately but does lots of time-shifting for dramatic effect. For example, in the movie, the jockey injures himself the night before a big race and recovers in the knick of time. In reality, the injury and recovery played out over months before the race. While many elements were dramatized, most were not fabricated, and the gritty racing scenes are true to what the horse races are like.

12. Rain Man (1988)

Claiming Rain Man is based on a true story might be a stretch. Most of the events we see in the film did not happen. But Kim Peek, a real-life savant, inspired Dustin Hoffman's character. The portrayal of his skills is incredibly true and showcases savant syndrome with impressive accuracy.

13. Spencer (2021)

Spencer uses real-life events, such as Princess Diana's time with the royal family during the holidays and Prince Charles' affair. The movie dives into Diana's emotions and intimate moments. While the series of events is generally accurate, much of the movie is an imagined telling of Diana's thoughts, feelings, and interactions.

14. Rocketman (2019)

We think it's appropriate to say Rocketman is around 50% accurate. The movie took extensive artistic liberties and totes itself as a musical, not a documentary. The timeline of events is wildly skewed, and many moments are made to be fantastical and even magical.

Elton John worked closely with the scriptwriter, and the film captures many authentic feelings and memories. The imaginative movie aimed to convey the spirit of Elton John's journey rather than tell his factual life story.

15. Julie & Julia (2009)

Julie & Julia stays largely true to the real events and people. The blogger, Julie Powell, felt the depiction of her was off but never offered specific differences. So, it may just have been the disconnect and shock of seeing herself as a character on-screen. The movie fabricated intimate conversations and moments, but the events and overall character portrayals seem solid.

16. Zero Dark Thirty (2012) ​​

Zero Dark Thirty received considerable flak concerning its accuracy, but others commended its version of the story. Certain facts are presented differently, and characters are inflated to make the movie more compelling and stylized. We would describe this as a typical Hollywood action movie loosely based on the events surrounding the hunt for Bin Laden.

17. Argo (2012)

Argo is another heart-pounding thriller that revolves around true events. The movie fell under heavy scrutiny for its depiction of the situation, but ultimately, it told the story well. Overdramatized scenes made the film more exciting, and the precise involvement of various governments was altered. Characters were made more archetypal, but almost everything else is close to the truth.

18. Eat, Pray, Love (2010)

Eat, Pray, Love is an adaptation of the real Elizabeth Gilbert's memoir about her journey through three countries and finding love again. The film sticks closely to its source material, so we consider it almost completely credible, assuming Gilbert's version of events is honest. Since the movie is from her perspective, most aspects, even her thoughts and feelings, are genuine.

19. Ray (2004)

While Ray was meant to be a dramatized biopic, the film gets a lot wrong about the life of Ray Charles. While the movie tackles some of the famous musician's complexities and inner turmoil, it glazes over other characters and facts about his life. Charles endorsed the movie despite the many inaccuracies and was okay with the liberties taken.

20. Wild (2014)

Wild is almost entirely faithful to its source material, a memoir by the same name. It's a condensed version, skipping over certain events in the book for time's sake. They also altered the timeline, but outside these necessary adaptation decisions, the film portrays the memoir and Cheryl Strayed's story well.

21. Catch Me If You Can (2002)

According to the real Frank Abagnale Jr., Catch Me If You Can is 80% accurate. But people question how honest Abagnale's version of events is. So, we may never truly know what Abagnale did and didn't do over his long conman career.

Tom Hanks‘ character was an amalgamation of several FBI agents, and they dramatized many scenes for the audience. Other than that, it's supposedly pretty close to the true story.

22. Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Bohemian Rhapsody took more liberties than people think. Looking at each change alone doesn't seem substantial, but combined, the many adjustments significantly change the story. They condensed events, exaggerated characters, skipped over certain relationships, shortened Mercury's fight with HIV, and changed the reasons concerning the band's breakup.

23. The Favourite (2018)

The Favourite includes many artistic licenses but also portrays Queen Anne more accurately than many history books. The movie included certain unfactual elements for symbolic and dramatic purposes. However, the most notable disparity historians cite is that there was no love triangle or intimate relationship between the three women. Considering this love triangle is central to the movie, it's a glaring liberty.

24. Tick, Tick…Boom! (2021)

This movie hilariously tells you it's a true story at the beginning, excluding the made-up parts. The film uses Jonathan Larson's semi-autobiographical rock monologue as the basis for the story. Therefore, it earnestly captures Larson's perspective, changing only a few characters and elements.

25. A Beautiful Mind (2001)

In many ways, this film is not a true portrayal of John Nash and his life. The biggest criticism is that the movie ignores some of the darker sides of Nash's personality and behavior, as well as his other intimate relationships. Many of the more complex parts of Nash's story are left out, making the film more digestible for audiences and less authentic.

26. Lincoln (2012)

According to some historians, Lincoln does an excellent job of telling the story while incorporating drama and a clear narrative. This film is a brilliant example of artistic liberties done right. Many conversations and private moments between characters were fictionalized, but the core plot holds true.

27. Society of the Snow (2023)

Impressively, Society of the Snow tells the harrowing story of the plane crash survivors almost entirely accurately. Since movies are typically no longer than two hours, they cut out some aspects of the journey, specifically before the plane crash and during the rescue mission. Aside from this necessary condensing and skipping some of the more grotesque moments of their survival (yes, there were even more disturbing things), the movie is an adultered version of the events.

28. 127 Hours (2010)

The movie details the horrific experience of Danny Boyle when he became trapped in a canyon alone. According to Boyle, the movie is practically a documentary; it's that accurate. There are basically no artistic liberties taken, and the film used Boyle's telling and retelling of his experience to craft the narrative.

29. Spotlight (2015)

Spotlight stayed close to the real and disturbing story of the Boston reporters who uncovered the abuse within the Catholic Church. The only notable differences between fact and fiction are the adjusted timelines that allow for all the important events to fit into 128 minutes. They used reporters interchangeably in some scenes, but these are minor alterations.

30. The Social Network (2010)

The real-life people involved in the invention of Facebook have made bold comments about the movie's inaccuracy, some describing it as a total work of fiction. The movie changes many minor events and characters to create good guys to root for and bad guys to boo. In reality, the story is more nuanced, with everyone having their flawed moments.

31. Schindler's List (1993)

Oskar Schindler was a real individual who saved roughly 1,200 Jews during the Holocaust. Spielberg based the movie on a historical fiction book, so many details did not actually happen. Furthermore, some say Schindler was not the morally upright and kind man depicted in the movie. People took issue with the narrative aspects and the sheepish portrayal of the Jews he saved, but the central story did happen.

32. Hustlers (2019)

Hustlers is a surprisingly accurate depiction of real-life events. They changed many names, invented scenes to add humor to the film, and changed some characters to be more redemptive. The actual story doesn't leave room for much sympathy toward the main women, while the film makes them heroes of some sort. This is the main difference, but some events were also dramatized to be more exciting.

33. 12 Years a Slave (2013)

The exceptional movie 12 Years a Slave tells Solomon Northup's story, capturing many real events honestly. The movie used Northup's 1853 memoir to craft the script and stayed largely true to that version of events. Aspects of Northup's life before being forced into slavery were exaggerated to be more grand, and the film skipped over some of the unsavory things Northup had to do.

34. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Overall, people believe ​​The Wolf of Wall Street is an accurate telling of Jordan Belfort's life and crimes. Belfort consulted on the film, and his memoir was the main source material, so some speculate that he embellished many parts to make his experiences seem more extravagant. While much of the movie may be overly dramatized, the events and spirit are dead-on accurate.

35. Zodiac (2007)

For the most part, Zodiac is historically and narratively honest. The film changed some characters to create antagonists, add intensity, and infuse brief romantic moments. It also glazed over many other suspects and questionable witness accounts, focusing on Arthur Leigh Allen. But the story is from Robert Graysmith's perspective, and he concluded Allen was the Zodiac Killer despite these murders remaining unsolved to this day.

36. American Hustle (2013)

It's probably fair to say that American Hustle is around 50% accurate. None of the characters were real people but were inspired by real-life individuals. The depiction of these people was greatly exaggerated, which is no surprise considering how over-the-top many characters are. Several major plot points happened, but plenty of smaller scenes and story elements did not.

37. The Aviator (2004)

The gripping film The Aviator depicts the true story of Howard Hughes and consistently stays on track. The most commonly discussed discrepancies involve the depiction of Hughes. While his character was shown to be possessive, his behavior toward women in real life was much more aggressive and abhorrent. It's also possible they simplified his mental health issues, but most events were accurate.

38. Captain Phillips (2013)

The inspiring and emotional movie Captain Phillips is based on a true story of a pirate attack. While some, including crew members, criticized the movie for overdramatizing events and making Captain Phillips out to be more of a hero than he actually was, most of the movie was accurate. A few fictionalized moments, omitted facts, and amplified heroics are the only things that aren't true.

39. Into the Wild (2007)

Into the Wild shows much of Chris McCandless's experiences leading up to his tragic death. Frankly, there is still a great deal of mystery and intrigue surrounding McCandless's life, such as his exact cause of death, his motives, and his mindset. Overall, the movie feels like a realistic depiction of what likely happened, but with many unanswered questions, we may never know for sure.

40. The Big Sick (2017)

The Big Sick is a movie by Kumail Nanjiani about the beginning of his relationship with his wife, Emily V. Gordon. Since the two main subjects of the story wrote the movie themselves, it's very close to the real circumstances. They added a few differences, such as a breakup before her coma, to make the movie more dramatic, humorous, and compelling.

41. The Imitation Game (2014)

Learning that The Imitation Game was a severely faulty depiction of Alan Turing is a major disappointment. Andrew Hodges' book Alan Turing: The Enigma was the source material but was not followed closely. They warped characters, reordered events, created imaginary conflict, and poorly represented Turing's work. The list of inaccuracies goes on, but overall, the movie was barely a shadow of the truth.

42. Philadelphia (1993)

The amazing and heartbreaking story of Philadelphia is broadly based on the experiences of Geoffrey Bowers and Clarence Cain, two lawyers. Both attorneys filed lawsuits for wrongful termination. The specific facts in the movie, such as timelines, financial compensation, and names, were creative decisions. The core of the story is based on several real-life cases.

43. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile (2019)

How accurate Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile is seems to be up for debate. Most of the events in the movie genuinely happened, sometimes with very slight differences. People criticized the movie for misrepresenting Bundy as an inherently charming man and his girlfriend as a prominent and strong part of the events. The controversy mostly addresses implied elements of the story, so it's difficult to call those inaccurate.

44. Milk (2008)

The Guardian published an article titled “Milk: the creme de la creme of faithful biopics,” which says a lot about its accuracy. The only criticism concerning factualness that the film received concerns the uninclusive representation of Milk's supporters and the overrepresentation of himself. Essentially, people felt Milk was too focused on Milk and not the things he prioritized.

45. The Laundromat (2019)

The Laundromat, a fantastic film about the Panama Papers, features characters based on real people and uses a nonfiction book as its source material. There are fictional characters that make the movie more artistic and emotional, and the events blend fact with fiction. However, the main crimes depicted in the movie are wholly accurate in their despicableness.

46. 8 Mile (2002)

This gritty film is a semi-autobiographical telling of rapper Eminem's life before he was famous. While Rabbit is supposed to be some version of Eminem, there are many differences between the two. The Real Slim Shady never lived in a trailer park, had a little sister, or worked in a factory. One of the most glaring differences is Eminem's confidence when rapping compared to Rabbit's habit of choking.

47. Diana (2013)

Critics unapologetically tore Diana to shreds when it came out, and the historical inaccuracies were a major reason. The movie took many drastic liberties, too many to list here. While the film got some things right, they added several events that never happened. It's less about the imagined scenes and more about the fact that those close to her said the movie showed her doing things the real Princess Diana would never do.

48. Cool Runnings (1993)

If you're like us and grew up loving Cool Runnings, you may be disheartened to learn it's incredibly inaccurate. George Fitch, a co-founder of the bobsled team, said in an ESPN interview that the movie was about 1% accurate. The Jamaican team's bobsled crash was factual, but everything else, especially the exaggerated characters, was made up.

49. Pocahontas (1995)

Pocahontas is one of the most historically inaccurate movies ever made. In case your history teacher didn't cover it, we will. Pocahontas was around nine when she met John Smith, a 27-year-old man. There was never anything romantic between them. Smith was also violent toward the indigenous people he encountered. The list of inaccuracies goes on, but Disney truly mutilated the story of Pocahontas.

50. House of Gucci (2021)

While many events in the movie surrounding the Gucci fashion house did happen, the Gucci family claims the movie misrepresented them. According to them, they are not the violent, calculated people House of Gucci showed. The movie also changed aspects like the main couple's number of children, prison sentences, timelines, and more. Overall, the movie was a loose adaptation of the series of events, but the precise truth is still murky anyway.