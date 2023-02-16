Bashar Katou Explains Why Mistakes and Failures Will Always Be Entrepreneur’s Best Friends

Being an entrepreneur is no easy feat – but if there is anything you should know upfront, failure and mistakes are all part of the process.

After all, it's much better to make a mistake on something small – like which logo to choose – than to make a colossal misstep with more significant decisions like negotiating contracts or hiring talent.

Mistakes and Failures Are Part of The Process

However, as Bashar Katou explains, mistakes and failures are part of the process and an entrepreneur's best friend. Why? Because they help you learn, grow, and become better equipped to achieve your goals.

“Accepting failure as part of the journey can be difficult initially, but realistically, embracing mistakes have helped many entrepreneurs succeed in their ventures,” he says. “Take calculated risks and learn from your errors – they can reveal the knowledge you never knew before and put you on the trajectory toward success!”

Bashar Katou is an inspiring entrepreneur and owner of a successful 7-figure Amazon FBA business. He may be at the top of the FBA game today, raking in fat paychecks each month, but he is living proof that failing and making mistakes is what gets you ahead.

A Great Idea & An Even Bigger Dream

Like many others, Bashar started his entrepreneurial journey with a great idea and an even bigger dream. Not believing that pursuing formal education would get him the financial freedom he yearned for, Bashar took his college fund and bought a restaurant. However, just as curiosity killed the cat, overconfidence ruined this aspiring entrepreneur not long after he started.

“It was a textbook example of Murphy’s law – Anything that can go wrong will go wrong,” he remembers. “The restaurant started losing money, and I was thinking about closing it to cut my losses. However, the kitchen caught fire and burned down.”

If you think the unfortunate streak ended there, you'd be wrong. As Bashar was counting damages, he realized he had forgotten to pay that month’s insurance rate. And instead of leaving the failed venture with an empty pocket, he walked out with a $150k debt.

Unwavering Determination

Still, just as the curiosity-killed cat was brought back by satisfaction, Bashar’s will to move forward was kept alive by his unwavering determination and dream of a better tomorrow. Deep inside, he knew he would find his way to the top.

Still, he also realized he had to embrace his mistakes and learn a lot more before setting foot on that path again.

While embracing your mistakes and failures can be intimidating, Bashar points out that it can be gratifying. His word of advice: Don't fight your missteps—instead, accept them with positivity and use them to better yourself.

Let your mistakes help you find new ways of looking at a problem, inspire creative solutions, and build resilience so that you don't become discouraged if something goes wrong. After all, our most successful moments are often born out of failure.

“Mistakes are essential to anyone's entrepreneurial journey,” he adds.

“It can be a humbling experience that pushes us out of our comfort zone and helps us gain the skills required for managing operations, understanding customer needs, and adjusting to the market dynamics of any business. Accepting mistakes, asking for help when necessary, and using them as learning opportunities are keys to becoming a successful entrepreneur.”

Analyze Mistakes

Bashar believes that if he didn’t take the time to analyze his wrongdoings before discovering Amazon FBA, he would probably have just seen yet another venture fail miserably. However, by taking his time to find his weak spots and patch them up with knowledge and new skills, he quickly crushed the FBA game.

Besides running a successful FBA venture, he is also an FBA business coach who helps aspiring entrepreneurs turn their dreams into reality. His website has an invaluable collection of tutorials, guides, and strategies. These and his other online resources feature an in-depth examination and explanation of how to beat the Amazon FBA game.

Thanks to his ability to overcome adversity and embrace his mistakes, Bashar Katou made his dream come true, and that will always be the most important advice he would give anyone.

“It's easy to get caught up in the idea of being perfect in today's business world,” says Katou.

There's no escaping it – mistakes and failures are a part of every entrepreneur's journey, and they will undoubtedly come your way throughout the process.

“But never let mistakes make you give up on your ambitions! Instead, understand that every misstep is just a chance for you to grow smarter and stronger than before,” he continues. “So don’t be afraid to fail and get up and fail again. Only when you stop being afraid to fail, you'll start moving forward on your path to success!”

Its a lesson all entrepreneurs should take to heart.

