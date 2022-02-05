Visit the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022 to Celebrate the NBA’s 75th Anniversary

If you can't make it to the NBA All-Star Game, plan a trip to the Basketball Hall of Fame to learn about the game's all-star players any time of year.

10 Reasons to Visit the Basketball Hall of Fame

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is a must-visit museum for basketball fans of all ages. There's a wide variety of displays, engaging activities, and bits of history to experience along the way. So if you're taking a road trip to the Berkshires, Cape Cod, Boston, Providence, or New Haven, think about a stop at this shrine to Basketball in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Whether you are making plans for a staycation or a road trip, take a look at adding this museum to your itinerary.

Image Credit: Basketball Hall of Fame.

Basketball Hall of Fame Tickets Are Worth Every Penny

If you're hoping to see the Basketball Hall of Fame, it has a great deal to offer. Get up close and personal with jerseys and shoes worn by the players, trophies, and other keepsakes. Shoot some baskets and see how the hoops and backboards evolved over time on the court where you can play yourself. Check out the Kobe Bryant exhibit, watch mini-movies, record a video as if you're on TNT with Shaq and the gang, and engage in other interactive things to do all tied to the game of basketball.

If you're wondering how much it costs to go to the Basketball Hall of Fame, adult tickets are $28.00 for those ages 16-64. Students and seniors are $23.00, kids ages 5-15 are $19.00, and kids under 5 are free. Be sure to cross off one of the best bucket list examples for sports fans and check their site for the most up-to-date pricing information.

Image Credit: Basketball Hall of Fame.

You Can Visit the Basketball Hall of Fame Year Round

The Basketball Hall of Fame is open to the public Tuesday through Sunday from 10 AM to 4 PM. They are closed on holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas but have special hours when they close a little earlier on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Get tickets in advance online or buy them at the door.

Image Credit: Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Basketball Hall of Fame Is Fun for All Ages

Both adults and kids alike will enjoy the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. First, head to the Basketball Hall of Fame location in Springfield, MA. It’s roughly an hour and a ½ from Boston. It's an exciting museum filled with memorabilia and exciting displays that will keep you entertained no matter your age!

There is a section called “Imprint on the Game” where they have impressions of the players' hands at varying heights on the wall so visitors can put their hands on top to see how their hand size compares. There are also footprints in other parts of the museum to get an idea of their shoe size too. The basketball court area has sections for different ages where the hoops are lower for kids.

Also, get a close look at how basketballs are made. Learn snippets about player history, including some very famous ones like Magic Johnson (the first five-time MVP), educational information about the game itself, and how it all came to be by Dr. James Naismith. There's something here sure to interest everyone while learning more than just facts.

Image Credit: Karen Cordaway.

See the Kobe Bryant Exhibit

The Kobe Bryant Exhibit at the Basketball Hall of Fame is a must-see. The exhibit honors his accomplishments and celebrates his legacy. You'll see beautifully displayed photos, various Laker jerseys, championship rings, and other memorabilia. You can also see Kobe's award-winning short called Dear Basketball, along with another movie about him.

The exhibit is a sampling of his career all in one place. The Basketball Hall of Fame has collected objects from different periods to show just how much he accomplished throughout the years, including some personal items like championship rings that are sure not to be seen anywhere else! Also, take a peek at his career points and other major accolades listed and showcased.

Image Credit: Karen Cordaway.

Bring Out Your Inner Baller

For some people, shooting hoops is just a way to get out and enjoy themselves. Others might play a one-on-one game here and there or compete on a team regularly. The atmosphere of the basketball court on the main floor of the museum can make all these different types feel alike as they attempt to make shots at the various baskets, even a recreated peach basket!

If you prefer to shoot hoops in video game form, a glass tabletop houses a place to shoot baskets virtually using the stylist they give you when you enter. Try to make a shot while you play against an opponent. Outside of trying to make a shot, multiple basketballs bouncing all over the court create an added challenge for focusing on your shot.

Also, check out spots where you can learn players’ signature moves. They are reversed engineered and broken down step by step so you can make your best attempt to recreate them the next time you play or just stand in awe now that you know the secret.

Image Credit: Basketball Hall of Fame.

Go Back in Time

The Basketball Hall of Fame is a place where basketball greats are remembered. This attraction will take you on a trip through time as it whisks its visitors a way to basketball days long past while also honoring recently minted Hall of Famers.

This place has been a shrine of basketball memories for decades and is worth celebrating with family and friends who have never visited before! You can take pictures at your convenience around this building that houses so many exciting exhibits of some magnificent players like Wilt Chamberlin, Bill Russell, and Kareem Abdul Jabaar – not to mention all-time scoring champion Michael Jordan. No matter how much you're into the sport, there's something that may interest all who visit.

Image Credit: Karen Cordaway.

Take photos with players (cut-outs, that it)

Taking pics with cut-outs of the players is the next best thing to an in-person photo. Reach new heights with your selfie game and stand next to players at varying levels to see how you measure up. Whether you're taller or shorter, it's all in the name of fun. For example, Muggsy Bogues played in the NBA though he was only 5′ 3″ while Shaquille O'Neal was 7'1″!

Image Credit: Karen Cordaway.

Create an interactive, personalized video

I noticed a desk and chair that mimics the one seen on television. I thought it was just a fun spot for a photo opportunity. It turns out if you type in your email on a computer screen, you can leave with one of the best souvenirs – a special video that's sent straight to your email inbox. Not only can you sit at the desk like the one on TV, but you’re also able to record yourself talking with Shaq and the gang from TNT. Read from a teleprompter as if you're interacting with them and create a fantastic video you can share with friends and family.

Image Credit: Karen Cordaway.

Learn About the NBA Hall of Fame Requirements

If you're wondering, “Is Lebron James a Hall of Famer?” You might initially be surprised to find out that he isn't at this time. The NBA Hall of Fame considers players in their 5th year of retirement. Once players are nominated, committees review the nominations, choose finalists, and vote on who gets selected. The website has more details about the election process.

Image Credit: Basketball Hall of Fame.

Learn About Almost Any Player

If you'd like to take a peek at names you can potentially see honored in one way or another at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, do an online search for a list in ABC order where the first letter of each player's last name begins with the corresponding initial: A for Abdul-Jabar, B if surname starts with “B,” etc.

If you go to the hall of fame site, you can either type information into the search bar at the top of the page or look at a grid of black and white photos of Hall of Famers from both past and present generations! You can almost play a little guessing game while searching since the names don't appear until you hover over them.

Other sites that let you know who got inducted by year. So if you type in “Basketball Hall of Fame 2020”, “Basketball Hall of Fame 2021”, etc., you can find out when someone got inducted. Maybe even get information about the Basketball Hall of Fame inductees and ceremony for 2022.

Image Credit: Basketball Hall of Fame.

Unsplash Image Credit: Wealth of Geeks.