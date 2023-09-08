Car Mechanic’s Genius Hack to Easily Remove Battery Corrosion

Every car has likely dealt with its car battery terminals having finicky connection issues due to corrosion that builds up around the battery. This issue is a standard car battery maintenance concern that occurs during a battery's charging and discharging process.

What Is Battery Corrosion?

There is a chemical reaction that occurs that releases hydrogen gas, which reacts with the metal part of a battery terminal and causes the formation of a white, green, or blue-tinged, powdery substance that we call corrosion.

Though this is a natural occurrence, the corrosion can cause connection and electrical issues, resulting in difficulty starting your car, dim headlights, or even complete electrical failure.

Car owners have to remove this substance to get their terminals to connect correctly, but what's the best way to do this?

This auto tech shares his genius hack for removing battery corrosion, and you probably already have all the ingredients in your pantry.

Check out his hack:

Why Does Baking Soda Work?

Baking soda is also known as sodium bicarbonate, a mild alkaline substance. Corrosion on battery terminals is typically acidic, and when you apply baking soda, it neutralizes the acid. This chemical reaction works like magic, breaking down the corrosion and making it easy to scrub away.

His Hack Explained

The tech gathered baking soda, water, a plastic cup, a wire brush, or a toothbrush. He filled the plastic cup with water and mixed in baking soda. The exact amount doesn't matter, but around 2-4 tablespoons should do the trick.

After disconnecting the terminals, he dipped them into the baking soda water, and the corrosion began to dissolve instantly. He said you could use a toothbrush or wire brush to remove any remaining corrosion left in the crevices.

Once all the corrosion is gone, rinse them with clear water to ensure no baking soda is left on the terminals, and pat them dry before reconnecting.