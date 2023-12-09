Be Aware: 24 Financial Setbacks That Could Catch You Off-Guard

It’s a financial jungle out there; while you’re getting by, thoughts of the future take a back burner. Moreover, some people must balance a fiscal tightrope, living paycheck to paycheck and at risk of unexpected financial setbacks. Knowing some common financial drains you're likely to experience can help you better prepare to weather the storm.

1. Home Pains

Buying a property is still the most popular way for working people to invest their wealth, with Statista saying a healthy 65% of Americans now own homes. However, with this investment comes all the pitfalls of home ownership — leaky roofs, failing boilers, and anything else that drives a hole through your savings.

2. Redundancy

Depending on your industry, job security isn’t what it once was, and even the bluest-chipped company could start outsourcing labor. One online story details how one woman and her husband worked for the same company and were fired on the same day. That must have been a silent car journey home — unless it was a company car.

3. Pension Loss

A terrifying prospect for anybody is losing one’s partner, but worse still when their pension goes with them. If your partner handled all the finances, you could be in a bad position when they pass, and you're left grieving with a mountain of bills you don't understand. Communicate with your spouse so you both have an understanding of your financials.

4. Family Members With Bad Money Skills

Large families invariably have at least one member who struggles through life without taking control of their money. Reckless spending, inconsistent employment, and criminal activity can all lead to a sibling or cousin falling on hard times. It all depends on how forgiving we are, but who doesn’t help a brother or sister in need?

5. Aging Parents

Not all humans are born with money-making skills; even hard-working people could plan their financial futures poorly. Having parents with disabilities can be a considerable burden, especially with no Medicaid, low-quality medical insurance, or no insurance, depending on your state. Thankfully, the National Institute of Health advises that older people in need may be eligible for government help when moving into a care facility.

6. Infant Health Problems

The importance of watching one’s health during pregnancy can’t be overstated. However, even the most fastidious moms can find unexpected health issues with their children, such as hearing or sight conditions. Being ready for parenthood is daunting; the better parents plan financially, the better.

7. Altruism

As kind-hearted as some people are, our sympathy is tempered by a shake of the head when they are repeatedly let down by those they help. Altruism isn’t always right: just ask the gentleman who co-signed his brother’s mortgage, though he isn’t on the deed, then watch as his brother lost the property to the mortgage lender. Kiss your credit score goodbye.

8. Being a Centurion

Something not enough people talk about is that saving for our pensions will only go so far, so do you want to live past 100 years? Just imagine the cost of keeping your fading body and mind on this planet. Furthermore, eating into your children’s inheritance so you can watch the sunset for the 365,000th time is somewhat selfish.

9. Marriage

Most guys would be happy with a low-key ceremony with a small group of best friends and family members, whereas most women want their dream day with all the trimmings. Wedding costs will soon mount up, and a dozen more will reappear — just as you think you’ve paid all the outstretched palms.

10. Divorce

If getting married (see above) is the best moment of your life, becoming divorced might just be the worst. Statistics database Axios says that prenups are becoming more popular among the younger generations, with 47% of Millennials and 41% of Gen-Zers favoring the fiscal agreement. Sadly, divorce settlements can ruin anybody, especially when finding new living arrangements, furnishings, and a new host of utility bills.

11. Teeth

With confectionary, fast food, and sugary drinks laying temptation everywhere we tread, dentists must be busy in the United States. One cavity can cost between $100 and $300, so a sudden mouth-related accident or unseen long-term problem will be a proverbial kick in the teeth.

12. Legal Troubles

A former bankruptcy lawyer warns you to keep your nose clean and stay clear of the law. The state can access your income if one bad judgment comes against you. Nothing will sting worse than Uncle Sam having a monthly poke around your pockets — you will kiss goodbye to a significant slice of your wages.

13. Delinquent Kids

In America, once children turn 18, they can declare themselves adults and disappear to another state. However, in Europe, most parents would despair at their child leaving the nest so soon — keeping them close could mitigate potential legal or health-related costs they incur when they are adults. Furthermore, is 18 years even enough to be an adult these days?

14. Financial Mismanagement

Whether it’s trusting the wrong people, making the wrong investment, buying an appliance, or reneging on purchasing home insurance, you are guaranteed financial snafus if you conduct business with the wrong people. A good example is your previous homeowner not replacing faulty plumbing, letting the new owners take the hit.

15. Car Ownership

There are fewer investments with financial trapdoors than an automobile. While modern cars are equipped to detect defects quicker than their older versions, most people can’t afford a new car. Those in lower economic circles can quickly descend into a financial black hole with an older used car — something expensive can go wrong at any moment.

16. Inflation

2021 marked the start of a rise in inflation, which peaked in October 2022. Some like to say it is due to the Ukrainian conflict, but most people know it wasn’t solely down to the war, as it started a year before then. Regardless, sudden jolts in interest rates will cripple any household already at their spending limit.

17. Medical Insurance

Although medical insurance coverage in America has never been better, at roughly 92% of the country, medical bills are still terrifying. Even if you have insurance, it may not cover certain conditions, leaving the insurance holders with co-payments that can still send your savings (if you have them) into a nosedive. Sadly, those who don’t have any are living in fiscal no man’s land.

18. Car Insurance Premiums

While your monthly car premium could remain stable, one accident is all it takes to push your premiums to mind-boggling prices. Forbes warns that a single car crash could increase your annual payment by 73% if you use Geico. Even State Farm’s 21% increase is significant enough to cause pain in the purse.

19. Cancer

Nobody wants to plan for the hypothetical, but it makes sense to make sure your health plan covers the possibility of a cancer diagnosis. Many testimonies indicate that employers can legally cancel your health insurance and reduce your salary during any treatment period. In short, check your work policies, make sure you have some contingency, and maintain an active, nutritious lifestyle.

20. Funeral Costs

Nothing about losing a loved one is easy, especially the cost of burying them. People often joke about certain big box stores selling coffins, but they may not have seen the price the funeral home charges. In any case, unexpected bereavement is incredibly taxing on one’s heart and wallet.

21. Owning a Business

Whether you run a cafe, run an arborist service, or work as a freelancer, getting sick or being pulled away from work for emergencies is expensive. Some businesses are just one person who isn’t on payroll with company benefits: small business owners have to work seven days a week to keep the lights on. Paid leave isn’t an option.

22. Pets

How much is that doggy in the window? It all depends on what naturally occurring mutations or health defects it has. Tragically, for many people, pet sickness or accidents may push your savings into meltdown. People love their pets like children (at least those without children do), so buying pet insurance is crucial.

23. IRS Malfeasance

Imagine you were underpaying your taxes for forty years, only for the auditor to find a discrepancy, showing you were underpaying all this time. A recent wave of people with disability received notice from the IRS that they had been overpaid on their disability payments, telling them they have 30 days to pay it all back — some of these amounted to tens of thousands of dollars.

24. Tools or Hardware Replacement

Ask any freelancer what they dread the most, and many will say equipment failure. Just as a construction worker dreads their angle grinder failing, a programmer will fear the same for their laptop. The worst thing about losing equipment to wear and tear, accidents, or theft is that invariably, you need an instant replacement, which often means using a credit card and paying 25% more than you should.