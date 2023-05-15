Limited on Space? Here’s 15 Beach Essentials That Are Easy to Carry.

It's almost summertime, which means it's time to start thinking about getting beach ready. For you city dwellers who don't have a car, planning beach trips can mean bringing multiple bags with stuff and having to carry all of your items with you. Here's a list of 15 beach essentials for your next beach trip that optimizes your space, no matter how much or how little space you have.

1. Mesh Beach Bag

First, you have to think about your beach bag. I recommend a mesh bag with extra pockets to carry everything you need to stay organized. If you're looking for an option with more security, opt for a mesh beach bag with zippers. The mesh means you won't carry the sand home with you and can also see the things you've packed.

2. Cooler Bag

When going to the beach, having cold drinks, whether water, juice or something stronger, is a must. Bringing something packable and easy to carry is also a must. I recommend this golf cooler bag you can take by the handle or throw around your shoulder. The sleek design makes it easy to carry and pack.

3. Beach Chairs

If you like to sit with your toes in the sand and nothing else touching the sand, this duo of beach chairs is for you. They fold up and get set up very well and then zip back up when you're ready to go. You can carry them or hold them in your hands. If your back is free, another space-saving option is these beach chairs you can wear as a backpack.

4. Packable Reusable Bag

You never know what you'll need to carry once your day at the beach is done – maybe you're leaving with new beach toys for your family or a sweatshirt you picked up at the souvenir shop. I love this Baggu Bag, which takes up no space in your bigger beach bag and folds out to hold a lot. It washes well and is also an excellent way to bring cans and recyclables from your beach spot to the bins when leaving.

5. Packable Beach Blanket

If you're picking up on the theme here, it's that when you're tight on space, you should aim to bring light and packable things. The easier to transport, the better. When you're looking for a blanket that will be your carry-all, you should aim to find a crossbody bag that can keep your sand out and your blanket in or an even smaller option that folds in itself.

6. Soap Sheets

You think you won't need soap until you're going to eat your lunch and your hands are covered in sand. While it may be tempting to dip your hands in the water, there's a better way. With these soap sheets, you need to add water, and you're good to go. They're perfect for traveling and helpful to keep in your bag in a pinch.

7. Foldable Water Bottle

One key thing about going to the beach is staying hydrated. With this foldable water bottle, you can refill it at beach water fountains and then fold it down when you're done.

8. Travel Sunscreen

When you're spending your day out in the sun, sunscreen is a must. Opt for a travel-size sunscreen like Supergoop to save space, or bring a powder sunscreen from Supergoop. Having sunscreen on hand is essential; you can keep it in your beach bag or your tote bag to have it when needed.

9. Stasher Bags

You can save space and money when you bring food in your washable silicon stasher bags. These silicone stasher bags pack down nicely when not filled and are dishwasher safe, so you can use and reuse them. I recommend freezing grapes or packing sandwiches ahead of time to make the most of them.

10. Lip Balm

You may think it's silly now, but the last thing you want is chapped, or worse, sunburnt, lips. Opt for a travel tub of Aquafor or a small Vaseline, and keep it safe in a travel pouch, where you keep your soap sheets. You can also use the Aquor or Vaseline on any dry parts of your face or skin.

11. Insulated Cell Phone Case

Being out in the sun all day can lead your phone to overheat, cutting down on time when you could be taking pictures or playing music. The insulated phone case takes up little to no space in your bag but is essential to keeping your phone cool when on the water or in the sun.

12. E-Reader

Travelers and packers alike know the same thing: books occupy much space. The best way to get your beach read on is to bring a Kindle Paperwhite or e-reader. It will slip easily into your beach bag and holds more books than you can read. It's easy to carry, backlit, and waterproof, so you can get swept away in the waves and the story.

13. Waterproof Portable Speaker

A waterproof portable speaker is perfect for bringing to the beach when you have friends or family and want to enjoy music together. A waterproof option means you don't have to worry about the tide coming in, and the small size of this speaker means it's not heavy and won't take up too much space in your bag.

14. First Aid Kit

It's always better to be safe than sorry. This easy and packable first aid kit means you don't have to stress about possible injuries at the beach and are always prepared for anything.

15. Beach Hat

We saved the best for last, of course. No matter how much or how little space you have, there's always room for a fun and stylish beach hat to keep the sun out of your eyes and protect your face from UV rays.

Summer promises many beach trips, and this list is your guide to what you need to bring, no matter how much space you have to carry it all. Those itching to explore more beaches can check out the best beaches on the Gulf Coast or the best beaches in Hawaii.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks Travel.