How Authors Like Elin Hilderbrand and Emily Henry Are Mastering the Art of Creating the Year-Round Beach Read

While much judgment and fascination are associated with the term “summer/beach read,” some authors are taking the sub-genre to the next level. Authors like Emily Henry and Elin Hilderbrand are turning their books into year-long reader favorites.

Since a lot of bias comes with the term “beach read,” authors are often hesitant to associate themselves with the category.

Others couldn't care less. Taffy Brodesser-Akner, author of Fleishman Is In Trouble, tweeted her puzzlement when people began describing her book as a “beach read.” “I did not think being on those lists of beach reads meant anything other than the fact that it was coming out in summer.”

But despite all that, the sub-genre has a thriving reader base, leading several authors to reclaim the term.

How the Genre Came Into Being

It was the turn of the nineteenth century. Industrialization was at its peak, and people were quickly becoming disillusioned with overcrowded concrete jungles. Summer offered the chance to escape the sweat and heat of it all. The railroads also made beaches and other vacation destinations more accessible.

The different publications at the time immediately jumped onto the wagon. They started promoting the summer vacation with images of tanned people lazing by the beach, camping, or cruising. The book publishing industry responded to this trend by printing a slew of what will come to be known as summer reading. They promoted these books as a socially acceptable mode of pleasure for the middle class.

However, many looked at these mass-produced books with disdain and questioned their quality and literary value. Despite that, a reader base formed, and different publications began compiling lists of best summer reads. Publications hurried to fill the market with hot, new summer favorites. The image of a tanned woman lazing by the beach with her summer romance in her hand thus became popular, and the reign of the beach reads began.

The Case of the Year Long Beach Read

Centuries later, summer editions of books and sultry little beach reads have a devoted reader base. It's not surprising, really, considering how popular summer-tinted TV shows and beachy romances are on various OTT platforms. Some authors, though, have cracked the code that lets the genre break out of its seasonal appeal to become popular reads throughout the year. Emily Henry, Colleen Hoover, and Elin Hilderbrand are writing books that carry the soft, sensuousness of a summer-time read, except they are turning them into books appropriate for any season, any spot.

For example, Elin Hilderbrand’s Summer of 69 is well-known as a perfect little beach read. It is sassy, summery, and simple. Often referred to as the Queen of Beach Reads, Hilderbrand writes books that are often literally set near the sea. In the Summer of 69, too, she writes about a family of vacationers. The family faces some challenges and rises against them in their pursuit of happiness.

Despite popular belief, this book and others — Barefoot, A Summer Affair, The Rumor — all go beyond simple beach reads. Her books often deal with complicated emotions, explore relationship dynamics, and ask existential questions. Her popularity proves her importance, especially since she has sold almost six million copies of her 22 novels, all of which are best-sellers.

Much like Hilderbrand, Emily Henry seems to have cracked the code for writing the lightest tales beyond seasonal appeal. The characters in her novels are multi-layered. The female characters are sassy and smart. The men are vulnerable and unafraid to show their emotions. The endings, thankfully, are always happy.

Her breakthrough came in the form of the tale of January Andrews, a millennial writer who hasn’t had the best luck when it comes to love. Broke and dealing with the grief of her father’s death, she moves to the shores of Lake Michigan.

She meets Augustus Everett, a successful writer and her eternal nemesis there. Literally called Beach Read, the book features the enemies-to-lovers trope, a death cult, and small-town charm. It’s the perfect blend of odd and lovely, with enough modern romance tropes to make it work.

Also, there is this undercurrent of doubt regarding the kind of January Andrews writes. Andrews is not confident about her books and doesn’t consider them serious literature. Her doubts seem to reflect Henry’s own insecurities about her novel.

Despite her reluctance and the initial dismissal by publishers, Beach Read and her other books like Book Lovers and People We Meet on Vacation seem immensely popular. In fact, they may get their film adaptations in the near future.

