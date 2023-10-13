4 Expert Tips To Beat High Interest Rates on Your New Car Purchase

Car loan interest rates haven’t been this high since 2007. Now, I couldn’t even drive in 2007, so this is the first significant interest rate hike my generation has seen, making these prices a little intimidating for those who are just now launching into our careers, starting families, and buying our first homes.

The good news is that though interest rates are high, 9% to be exact, there are still ways that you can save money at the dealership to avoid paying a $1,000 monthly car payment.

Know Your Facts Before You Start Shopping

Under no circumstance should someone walk into a dealership without having their facts straight. There are plenty of tools online to make this simple and easy. Edmunds, Kelley Blue Book, and CarGurus are all excellent resources for finding out what cars you can afford, what a fair price is, and how much you can afford to take on in a monthly car payment.

If you want to trade in an old car, you should also research that car to ensure that you are getting a fair trade-in value for your old set of wheels. Walking into the dealership with your facts straight will help ensure you walk back out with a good deal.

Shop for The Best Auto Loan Rate

A lot of dealerships offer in-house financing, but a lot of the time, this won’t be your best bet. Again, before you enter a dealership, you can secure your financing. Ask your bank or your local credit union for options and see what they offer before you look at dealership financing options.

You can also check your credit and work on your debt-to-income ratio to help improve your chances of scoring a better financing deal.

Opt For Shorter Loan Terms

This may seem counterintuitive because financing over a shorter period will increase your monthly payment, but it will also decrease the overall amount you pay for the vehicle. When you’re in the negotiation stages and looking for a lower payment, salesmen often suggest you opt for a more extended loan period.

All this does is lengthen the time that you’ll spend paying off your car and help the dealership make more money off of you in the long run.

Before agreeing, make sure you do your math and know what you are getting into before you sign on the dotted line.

Be Open To Other Options

It’s easy to set your mind on one car and refuse to entertain any other ride. But instead of setting your heart on a specific model, think about the features that you and your family need in a car. Then, be open to any model that will meet these needs.

My husband recently bought a Volvo for our family car; at first, I wasn’t excited. But now, the more I drive it, the more I love it. It’s precisely what we need, and it’s actually pretty stylish, too.

In the midst of high auto loan interest rates and elevated car prices, these tips can help you make an informed and financially sound decision when buying a car.