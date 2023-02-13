Beat the Bomb, a Social Video Game Experience, Is Now Open in Washington D.C.

The first-ever immersive in-person video game-style experience has officially launched. Part laser maze, part interactive exhibit, part escape room, it's called “Beat The Bomb.” This one-of-a-kind interactive video game entertainment event is now open in Washington, D.C.

Located at 2005 Hecht Ave NE in Ivy City, Beat The Bomb features a venue of over 10,000 square feet. Guests can participate in “the World's Largest Paint Bomb,” relax in the interactive arcade lounge, or enjoy drinks from The Bomb Bar.

“Beat The Bomb's purpose is to engineer authentic human connection and bring people together to overcome challenges,” said Alex Patterson, Beat The Bomb Founder and CEO.

“We are excited to introduce this new form of entertainment to the nation's capital, where working together can sometimes be a challenge! From high-tech game rooms, multiplayer teamwork challenges, crazy special effects, and delicious slushies at The Bomb Bar, we can't wait for our players to have a blast!”

What To Expect From The Beat The Bomb Experience

Games at Beat The Bomb consist of groups of four to six people. Guests will wear hazmat gear before embarking on a mission to disarm a giant paint bomb. Then, players must advance through five “high-tech game rooms.”

These game rooms come with touch screens, RFID readers, projection wall mapping, and motion cameras. As teams advance through the games, they will earn time on their “Bomb Clock,” extending the time before the paint bomb blows up. Failure to disarm the bomb results in players being blasted with bright neon paint.

Currently, only 10% of teams are successful on their first attempt. Those who fail can return and try their luck again with “Mission 01.” A second option, “Mission 02,” gives players a different challenge. This time instead of disarming a paint bomb, they have to contend with the world's largest “Foam Bomb.”

What Else Is There To Do at Beat The Bomb?

If the interactive Beat The Bomb experience isn't up your alley, there's still plenty to see and do. In addition to the main attraction, Beat The Bomb offers private arcade bays. These “Game Bays” border a 1,225-square-foot beer garden. They are available for one-hour rentals and offer 25 mini-games. These mini-games range from cooperative to competitive play.

Beyond the beer garden, The Bomb Bar allows guests to order food and drinks. In addition to a full-service bar, guests can purchase and enjoy house-made slushies, local and craft beers, and delicious food.

Beat The Bomb DC also features a 400-square-foot private party space for private events and will offer a selection of catering and bar service packages.

More Information About Beat The Bomb

Beat The Bomb is the world's first immersive social video game company. Since 2017, the company has hosted over 250,000 players across its Brooklyn and Atlanta locations, playing its multiplayer interactive gaming challenge via a patented digital game system.

Beat The Bomb Brooklyn is among the highest-ranked group activities in New York City, with 9,500+ Google Reviews at a 4.9-out-of-5-star rating and multiple TripAdvisor Traveler's Choice Awards.

Beat The Bomb Atlanta, opened in October 2022 in partnership with landlord Jamestown L.P., has 2,000+ Google Reviews at a 5.0-star rating.

Additionally, Beat The Bomb continues to grow its STEM partnership program, working with local schools and non-profit organizations across New York, Atlanta, and now D.C. to engage kids in a unique real-world application of engineering, technology, and gaming.

Beat The Bomb announced its local D.C. partnership with STEM for Her non-profit this week, donating $15,500 in value across events, tickets, and monetary donations to grow awareness, excitement, and opportunities for girls and young women in D.C. to pursue successful STEM-related careers.

