Beyond The Lyrics: 15 Astonishing Beatles Conspiracy Stories

In 1963, Beatlemania began in the United Kingdom, soon spreading across the globe, especially in North America. Since the Beatles first came to the world stage, no band has ever repeated their dominance or captured the time so well. However, many Beatles conspiracy theories have grown in the 60 years since that era. A recent online post delves into fans' ideas on deeper truths. Here are some suspicious takeaways.

1. “Two of Us” Was About John

The first thread concerns the song “Two of Us,” which appears on the Let it Be movie soundtrack and album of the same name. “Paul just insists this is about him and Linda, but the lyrics are about him and John,” says one observer. “I think Macca was getting nostalgic as the band started to crumble into dust.”

2. “Hey Jude” Is About John?

Come on now; that is out there! However, several Beatles enthusiasts enjoy the theory that “Hey Jude” was not intended for John's son, Julian, but his father. “I think it started out about Julian and morphed into being about both of them,” a commenter argues.

“But I don't think Paul will ever ever admit that out of respect to Julian.” I don't like this theory, though I will admit there is an impressive pattern of undying bromance emerging here, which is fitting, considering how the two artists clashed.

3. Astrid Kirchherr Was The Baby in Black

“I always liked the theory that “Baby's in Black” was about Astrid Kirchherr,” muses the next follower. “Although, part of this definitely stems from the soft spot I have for the Backbeat biopic.”

Backbeat charted the Beatles in their infancy as they mesmerized post-war Germany's music fans. Astrid Kirchherr, who stars in the film, was the band's German photographer. However, the movie is more about the relationship between the unfortunate Stuart Sutcliffe and John Lennon. It's always about John Lennon!

4. Respect for Ringo, Please

Have you heard the one where Ringo didn't appear on a single recorded song? So goes the theory: His bandmates didn't think much of his drumming, so they didn't use his work.

“The others would wait for him to leave, and then Paul would overdub the drums you actually hear on the records,” jokes a reader. “Ringo would just pretend not to notice.” Can you imagine the controversy had this been true — Poor Ringo, drummers are always the most misunderstood.

5. John Was Faking The Scouse Accent

“I always heard that John would ham up his Liverpool accent to better fit their public image,” claims an in-the-know commenter. “His later '60s and post-Beatles voice does sound much higher pitched.”

The more I read about John Lennon, the more I feel this statement could be true. His ardent fans would fight anyone who said this, but remember, the man was a born performer.

6. Working-Class Hero

“He definitely didn't grow up in a rough area in a low-quality home or anything like that,” notes a Liverpudlian expert. “Mimi's house where he grew up was a really lovely home by the standards back then and in a far nicer area than the others grew up in.” So, maybe Mr. Lennon wasn't the “Working Class Hero” he sang about after all?

7. They're Alive!

“John faked his death; George faked his death; Ringo and Paul are faking the effects of old age,” remarks what can only be described as a ‘hopeful' fan. “Trust the plan. Reunion tour coming soon, and a new album.”

Does this fan know AI managed to recreate a single using John's restored vocals? Maybe the AI Beatles are already here! I shudder to think how music will look in ten years. AI John Lennon returns to perform Across the Universe with Kanye at the Grammys?

8. Reciprocal Love

It wasn't only Paul who wrote subliminal love songs to his counterpart; one fan believes John did the same for his companion “But publicly claimed they were about Yoko” to save embarrassment or scrutiny.

“In particular, I am thoroughly convinced that “Jealous Guy” and “I know, I know” are written with Paul in mind.” Well, John did admit several times how insecure Paul made him feel, so it is hardly a conspiracy, is it?

9. Was Lady Madonna a Mistress?

The song details the oppressed life of a lonely mother, seemingly used and forsaken throughout the weekend. “When he's gone, Lady Madonna mopes around, caring for her children, reading the papers, and living through never-ending afternoons,” asserts the person behind the theory.

“It's a life she accepts but is also trapped in.” Considering this song came about in the '60s, who could have foreseen how poignant it would be 60 years later?

6. Paul is Dead

The wackiest conspiracy theory out there (and one that other seemingly alive musicians have been subject to) is that Paul McCartney died in 1966. The “Paul is Dead” conspiracy supposes that the band replaced him with a lookalike who sings, looks, and acts just like the great man.

Some obsessives point to the Abbey Road cover, with Paul walking bare-footed at the end of a procession, with John all in white like a clergyman, Ringo in mourner's black, and George donning jeans as a gravedigger. “That's not a conspiracy theory — John even said he wrote “Glass Onion” for that reason,” remarks someone.

11. Brian Epstein Getting Props

“Baby, You're a Rich Man” was really about Brian,” writes the following thread leader. Brian Epstein was responsible for turning the Beatles into global megastars, albeit profiting like a sultan through clever merchandising deals. However, you could say the band appreciated him.

Epstein was gay, which only became legal in 1967, the same year he sadly passed away. Within “Baby, You're a Rich Man,” there are several references to his secret lifestyle, including “Now that you've found another key, what are you going to play?”

12. Don't Do It, John!

The next thread leader insists that “Don't Let Me Down” is not what we think it is. In reality, says one fan, the song “Is John pleading to Paul, but about Yoko. She is always referred to in the third person.”

Those Beatles songsmiths did enjoy a subliminal message, didn't they? Can you imagine your friend's girlfriend coming along and breaking up the band, though? I would not be Yoko's biggest fan either.

13. Lucy Was Actually in The Sky

“Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds” isn't based on an LSD trip,” writes another deep-thinking music lover. “It's inspired by a painting that a young Julian did at school.” Not to pour cold water on the Beatles know-it-alls who have told me this over the years, but this makes me smile. People love to give everything a controversial hidden meaning when the literal truth is right there. How funny.

14. ‘Yoko' Not Be Serious!

“Maxwell's Silver Hammer” is one of the band's more acquired tastes. Paul told a reporter it represents the problems coming into his life — a thinly veiled analogy some fans consider aimed at Yoko's presence. “Paul didn't even like the song himself,” suggests one such fan. “But he got so annoyed at being pushed by them to write something all deep and philosophical that he wrote something the complete opposite to spite them.”

If this is true, I like the song better now.

15. John Was Going to Reconcile with Paul

The next theory will leave fans asking, “What if?” Rumors of John discussing getting back together with Paul because of impending illness are still rife in Beatle fans‘ circles.

“I believe Aunt Mimi said in one interview that he was planning to come back soon and visit the U.K.,” reports one fan. “It sounds like he was planning to have time to do everything he'd been thinking about for a long time before he died.” Just imagine that, if you will.

Source: Reddit.