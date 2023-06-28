10 Beautiful Movies About Being Ugly

Many people don't consider themselves beautiful, at least not in the conventional meaning or according to societal standards, and that's okay.

Beauty is relative and subjective to many others and has to do with accepting oneself with every imperfection and finding happiness within. Some movies have done an excellent job of pushing self-acceptance through movies centered on protagonists perceived as ugly in one form or another.

Here are ten of those films.

1. Shallow Hal (2001)

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

A shallow man takes his dying father's advice and only dates beautiful women. He, however, meets a woman who changes his perception and falls in love with her, not knowing she's obese, after being hypnotized to see her “inner beauty.”

2. Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Image Credit: Walt Disney Pictures.

The classic Disney film Beauty and the Beast is about a handsome but ill-mannered prince turned into a beast by an old woman on a stormy night after being impolite to her and a beautiful young woman who offers herself up in place of her captured father.

The only way for the beast to break his curse is by finding true love and acceptance with someone else. But as is common knowledge, one must first love and accept themselves before others can.

3. Vanilla Sky (2001)

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

Vanilla Sky is a movie starring Tom Cruise, Cameron Diaz, Kurt Russell, and Penelope Cruz.

Vanilla Sky centers on a man who has everything — good looks, money, and a beautiful lover. His life is seemingly upended when an accident disfigures his face. The accident and unexpected downward spiral cause him to ponder on the true meaning of life as he delves into a journey of self-discovery.

4. She's Out of My League (2010)

Image Credit: Darren Michaels – DREAMWORKS LLC.

She's Out of My League is about a man who falls in love with a woman who is — you guessed it — out of his league.

Only the woman, Molly (Alice Eve), also falls in love with him. Kirk (Jay Baruchel) believes he is unworthy of a perfect woman. He must learn to accept reality and part with his insecurity before it jeopardizes his chance at real love.

5. Shrek (2001)

Image Credit: DreamWorks Animation.

Shrek is one of DreamWorks' most successful franchises and is based on William Steig's 1990 picture book Shrek! Cameron Diaz, Eddie Murphy, John Lithgow, and Mike Myers are among the actors who voice it.

It is about a grumpy ogre who embarks on a quest to rescue a beautiful princess and explore the world. Although the princess is the one in need of saving, she rescues him from his own gloom and ends up changing his view on everything. In the end, they get married.

6. Eight Grade (2018)

Image Credit: A24.

Eight Grade is a coming-of-grade comedy film about an introvert struggling to make it through the last week of eighth grade, posing as a self-confident model. Kayla (Elsie Fisher) learns to accept herself wholly with her insecurities before she overcomes her fears.

The film also made Barack Obama's 2018 favorite movies list.

7. The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

The Phantom of the Opera is a musical film based on Andrew Lloyd Webber's 1986 musical of the same name. Gerald Butler stars in the lead role in the film, which centers on a disfigured, menacing musical virtuoso who lives beneath the Paris Opera House and falls in love with a singer.

8. Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Image Credit: Twentieth Century Fox

Edward Scissorhands is a movie for anyone who has a part of themself they don't love or think fits into traditional terms of beauty.

It is a fantasy story about an artificial man, Edward (Johnny Depp), who lived in alone for many years, until one day Avon Lady, Peg (Dianne Wiest) knocks on his door, welcomes him to her home, where he finds his life opening up to a new chapter.

9. Deadpool (2016)

Image Credit: 20th Century Studios

Deadpool, based on the Marvel character, is a classic case of an experiment gone wrong. A scientist tries to develop a cure for cancer, while also granting the subject superhuman abilities. Instead, he ends up disfiguring Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds). An angry Wade goes about seeking revenge, as the cancer and disfiguration caused him his love life. In the end, the woman he loves is mad at him for leaving. She accepts him with his scars, literally, and all, and he gets to love himself, too.

10. Cyrano (2021)

Image Credit: United Artists Releasing

Cyrano de Bergerac (Peter Dinklage) can charm right about anyone with his swordplay and wordplay, but with the woman he falls in love, he's too self-conscious to make a move. He considers himself unworthy of her love and fears rejection, not realizing until his dying breath that she loves him, too.