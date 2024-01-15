How Beaver Creek Perfected Ski Vacations

As you join the 56 million travelers planning a ski trip this year, deciding where to go becomes crucial. The United States has over 450 operating ski areas spanning 37 states, giving skiers an overabundance of options for their winter respite.

When you hit the slopes this season, consider exploring the road less traveled. Skip the big resorts and head to Beaver Creek Ski Resort in Colorado instead.

Beaver Creek, Colorado

Beaver Creek is a smaller, luxury ski resort just outside Vail. Visit Colorado invited me for a short stay at Beaver Creek to test out their slopes and explore the various amenities they offer guests for a robust experience far beyond your ordinary ski trip.

Beaver Creek opened its doors for the 1980/1981 ski season as one of the last major ski resorts built in the American West. It features over 1800 skiable acres and has 25 chair lifts taking skiers to various summits and ski basins.

A Ski Resort Built for Tourists

As a newer resort, Beaver Creek had plenty of insight into what skiers want from a ski trip. Planners designed Beaver Creek Village with convenience and enjoyment as a top priority.

You’ll notice Beaver Creek is different when you stroll through the village during a winter storm. The snow miraculously melts away from the walkways due to the heated sidewalks installed during construction. Guests only have to trudge through the snow when they're ready to hit the slopes.

The three on-site lodges offer ski concierge service, providing an easy way to store your gear when you don’t need it.

Beaver Creek also has the closest ski lift to your hotel door in North America. The Strawberry Express stands just 25 feet from the Osprey Lodge’s Ski Concierge door, allowing visitors to ski in and ski out without carrying their gear for miles.

Its 50+ runs range from beginner to double black diamond, offering fun for everyone from the novice skier to the experienced cliff jumper. The resort also offers ski school, providing lessons for first-timers up to advanced levels.

Far More Than Skiing

Beaver Creek shines in offering far more than skiing. Although any ski mountain will do for a quick weekend trip, Beaver Creek gives guests so much more.

Guests can enjoy the slopes by day and epic cultural experiences by night at the Vilar Performing Arts Center, conveniently located among the ski shops and restaurants at Beaver Creek Village.

The small theater hosts spectacular shows throughout the year, from ballet to rock shows. Comedians, cover bands, and even some big-name acts grace the stage at Vilar, the largest theater in the Vale area.

Gallery Row lies just above the theater, allowing visitors to stroll through art galleries showcasing various modern art styles. The C. Anthony Gallery steals the show, offering art collectors of all levels exquisite items for their collections. The gallery features work by new and emerging artists to help beginners get started, along with pieces from world-renowned artists like Dali and Rembrandt that may catch the attention of serious collectors.

Beaver Creek also provides a variety of fine dining experiences. Three slope-side restaurants can only be reached by ski or sleigh, giving guests the unique privilege of traveling by a snowcat-pulled sleigh for a divine culinary experience in a warm cabin nestled among the trees.

Those who don’t wish to brave the cold can find plenty of options in the village. Beaver Creek has steakhouses, a pizza parlor, taverns, and cafes, making it easy for all skiers to find the perfect meal.

Making Guests Feel Like Family

But Beaver Creek really shines in the small things that make guests feel at home. Every day at 3 p.m., chefs head out to the main lift area with trays full of cookies, offering a tasty snack to everyone in the area.

Communications Manager Rachel Levitsky takes pride in the guest service provided at Beaver Creek. “This is our home,” she says. “We treat our guests like our family that we’re welcoming,” and it shows.

People's passion for their work and the resort shines through in every interaction, from checking into your hotel to the service you receive at restaurants to your sleigh driver who shares a brief history of the area as you ascend the mountain en route to dinner.

Visitors Love Beaver Creek

Everyone we talked to who visited Beaver Creek has wonderful things to say about the area.

“My husband and I love snowboarding at Beaver Creek. We think it’s one of the best ski resorts in the U.S. The town square is adorable to walk around,” says travel writer Ashlee Fechino. “We especially love hitting the slopes later in the season during the week when there are fewer crowds,” she adds.

Karen Kelly, a food and travel writer from Seasonal Cravings, says, “We had an amazing trip to Beaver Creek during the holiday season. My kids loved being able to walk into the town from our ski-in and ski-out hotel and go ice skating, shop, and grab snacks. Our favorite night out was our dinner at Beano's Cabin. We took a sleigh ride (pulled up the mountain by a snowcat) to a remote restaurant and ate a five-course dinner of Colorado fare. My kids still talk about this ski trip all the time.”

Plan Your Trip to Beaver Creek

Skiers have numerous options for ski vacations, but Beaver Creek stands out as a top choice. If you’ve never experienced luxuriously warmed sidewalks in winter or a sleigh ride trip pulled by heavy machinery up a mountain, you must add Beaver Creek to your bucket list.

You’ll enjoy world-class skiing in the lap of luxury with plenty of after-hours entertainment. Check out Beaver Creek and plan your trip today.

