Beef! Succession! The Wealth of Geeks Emmy Awards 2023 Predictions

The Primetime Emmy Awards for the 2022-2023 television season are finally here after being delayed by the SAG-AFTRA and WAG strikes. With the ceremony set to air on January 15 after an originally intended air date in the fall of 2023, the experts at Wealth of Geeks have weighed in on their favorites from the prestigious selection of nominees.

Each category will list who should win each award at the Emmy Awards 2023 and who will actually win the award. Let the fun begin!

1. Outstanding Limited Series – Who Should Win?

Beef (Netflix)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Amongst the unique and colorful limited series from 2022-2023, Netflix’s Beef should take home the trophy here. A chaotic, crazy satire on the consequences of road rage, Beef stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong as two mismatched, polar opposite people who find out they have more in common than they believe after nearly colliding in a parking lot.

2. Outstanding Limited Series – Who Will Win?

Beef will take home the prize for Outstanding Limited Series. The show garnered widespread acclaim and was one of Netflix’s most popular shows of the year. Other contenders with a chance include Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Daisy Jones & the Six. Both of these series are more autobiographical.

3. Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – Who Should Win?

Bill Hader – Barry as Barry Berkman / Barry Block (HBO)

as Barry Berkman / Barry Block (HBO) Jason Segel – Shrinking as Jimmy Laird (Apple TV+)

as Jimmy Laird (Apple TV+) Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building as Oliver Putnam (Hulu)

as Oliver Putnam (Hulu) Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso as Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

as Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) Jeremy Allen White – The Bear as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (FX)

Comedy series come in a variety of forms now, making it all the harder to determine who should win best comedy accolades at the Emmy Awards. Jeremy Allen White from The Bear deserves to win Outstanding Comedy Actor. White bellows at the top of his lungs at his fellow chefs as downtrodden cook Carmy Berzatto, but the mellow moments in the show are what separate White from his competition.

4. Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – Who Will Win?

Jeremy Allen White will win the award. Jason Sudeikis has long been a favorite of the Emmy Awards, so don’t be surprised if he takes home the hardware again in his final turn as Ted Lasso, but White feels fresh and ready to take the baton. If White wins, it might become a recurring theme every year until The Bear ends.

5. Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Who Should Win?

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man as Dan Chase (FX)

as Dan Chase (FX) Brian Cox – Succession as Logan Roy (HBO)

as Logan Roy (HBO) Kieran Culkin – Succession as Roman Roy (HBO)

as Roman Roy (HBO) Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul as Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman / Gene Takavic (AMC)

as Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman / Gene Takavic (AMC) Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us as Joel (HBO)

as Joel (HBO) Jeremy Strong – Succession as Kendall Roy (HBO)

Bob Odenkirk’s decade-plus run playing Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul deserves the award in the latter’s final season. Odenkirk returned from a near-death experience to finish filming the show and played three different versions of his character. He will do down in television lore with or without his trophy.

6. Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Who Will Win?

Odenkirk certainly can win the Emmy, but most betting odds claim Succession’s Kieran Culkin is the favorite. Culkin snivels, cries, and antagonizes his siblings as Roman Roy, and he turned in one of the very best performances in the HBO hit’s final season. Expect Culkin to get rewarded after running as a supporting actor in prior years.

7. Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie – Who Should Win?

Taron Egerton – Black Bird as Jimmy Keene (Apple TV+)

as Jimmy Keene (Apple TV+) Kumail Nanjiani – Welcome to Chippendales as Somen Banerjee (Hulu)

as Somen Banerjee (Hulu) Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as Jeffrey Dahmer (Netflix)

as Jeffrey Dahmer (Netflix) Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story as “Weird Al” Yankovic (The Roku Channel)

as “Weird Al” Yankovic (The Roku Channel) Michael Shannon – George & Tammy as George Jones (Showtime)

as George Jones (Showtime) Steven Yeun – Beef as Danny Cho (Netflix)

The three major contenders who deserve recognition above others (Yeun, Radcliffe, and Peters) make this category one of the tightest in years. Yeun deserves the award for demonstrating his versatility outside of The Walking Dead, and his popularity at awards shows gives him a leg up (he was nominated for an Academy Award in 2021.)

8. Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie – Who Will Win?

Steven Yeun or Danielle Radcliffe will win, but choosing one will probably mean Yeun brings home the hardware. Yeun familiarized himself with TV audiences years ago, and his character feels fresher than Radcliffe's since the latter served as a biopic.

9. Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Who Should Win?

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Susie Myerson (Prime Video)

as Susie Myerson (Prime Video) Ayo Edebiri – The Bear as Sydney Adamu (FX)

as Sydney Adamu (FX) Janelle James – Abbott Elementary as Ava Coleman (ABC)

as Ava Coleman (ABC) Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary as Barbara Howard (ABC)

as Barbara Howard (ABC) Juno Temple – Ted Lasso as Keeley Jones (Apple TV+)

as Keeley Jones (Apple TV+) Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso as Rebecca Welton (Apple TV+)

as Rebecca Welton (Apple TV+) Jessica Williams – Shrinking as Gaby (Apple TV+)

While Jeremy Allen White’s performance requires the most energy in The Bear, Ayo Edebiri’s forms the emotional core of the drama. Edebiri’s personal struggles as Sydney, an ambitious sou-chef hired by Carmy, come to the first season of the show fully formed. Edebiri’s chemistry with White helps the show increase romantic tension with each passing episode.

10. Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Who Will Win?

Sheryl Lee Ralph appears the favorite to take home Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy for the Emmy Awards 2023. Ralph plays devout Christian Kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard in Abbott Elementary. Mrs. Howard often acts better than everyone else, but Ralph makes the character’s snobbish qualities likable instead of annoying.

11. Outstanding Drama Series – What Should Win?

Andor (Disney+)

(Disney+) Better Call Saul (AMC)

(AMC) The Crown (Netflix)

(Netflix) House of the Dragon (HBO)

(HBO) The Last of Us (HBO)

(HBO) Succession (HBO)

(HBO) The White Lotus (HBO)

(HBO) Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Succession stands out as perhaps the most engaging piece of dramatic media in the last decade. It deserves to win yet another Emmy for its final season, but Better Call Saul turned in an equally transcendent closing act. Either show should win the award, but Wealth of Geeks’ Jake Valentine has a clear preference: “If Better Call Saul doesn’t sweep, I will burn the place down.”

12. Outstanding Drama Series – What Will Win?

Succession will win the Outstanding Drama Series award for a third and final time ath the Emmy Awards 2023. The third episode of the season, “Connor’s Wedding,” encapsulated the fast-paced yet thoughtful writing the show mastered so well. The series finale wrapped everything up by forcing the miserable Roy children to face reality once and for all. Succession often resembles a Shakespearean tragedy for the 21st century, mixed with riotous satirical fire.

13. Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie – Who Should Win?

Lizzy Caplan – Fleishman Is in Trouble as Libby (FX)

as Libby (FX) Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy as Tammy Wynette (Showtime)

as Tammy Wynette (Showtime) Dominique Fishback – Swarm as Dre (Prime Video)

as Dre (Prime Video) Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things as Clare Pierce (Hulu)

as Clare Pierce (Hulu) Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & the Six as Daisy Jones (Prime Video)

as Daisy Jones (Prime Video) Ali Wong – Beef as Amy Lau (Netflix)

Ali Wong performed brilliantly next to Steven Yuen in Beef. Giving Yeun the recognition without Wong feels unjust. It should go to Wong, but Dominique Fishback's underrated performance in Swarm caught eyes, too.

14. Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie – Who Will Win?

Ali Wong will win this award. Beef helped Netflix pull in a lot of viewers in 2023, and Wong's character broke stereotypes for Asian-American women on TV. The series seems like a favorite at almost every ceremony this winter. Wong won the Golden Globe in this category, too.

15. Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series – Who Should Win?

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me as Jen Harding (Netflix)

as Jen Harding (Netflix) Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Prime Video)

as Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Prime Video) Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary as Janine Teagues (ABC)

as Janine Teagues (ABC) Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face as Charlie Cale (Peacock)

as Charlie Cale (Peacock) Jenna Ortega – Wednesday as Wednesday Addams / Goody Addams (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson should win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy for delivering feel-good television to audiences weekly. Brunson’s effervescent and optimistic portrayal of Janine Teagues on Abbott Elementary shines a light on public educators and the purity their hearts exhibit.

16. Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series – Who Will Win?

Quinta Brunson will win this award. While Jenna Ortega might pull off an upset for her lead role in the Netflix phenomenon Wednesday, Brunson’s traditional appeal and the safety of Abbott Elementary has already proven to make the show and its actors an Emmy favorite in the first two seasons.

17. Outstanding Comedy Series – What Should Win?

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

(ABC) Barry (HBO)

(HBO) The Bear (FX)

(FX) Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

(Amazon Freevee) The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

(Prime Video) Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

(Hulu) Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

(Apple TV+) Wednesday (Netflix)

The Bear should win Outstanding Comedy Series (even though it’s not really a comedy.) The series immerses viewers in dysfunctional family drama as the worlds of fine dining and greasy spoons collide.

The Freevee original series Jury Duty, in which a man thinks he’s part of a documentary about public servants, but he’s actually the only non-actor in the series, should also deserve a chance. Wealth of Geeks’ writer Marriane Paluso says, “I don’t predict it winning, but I think Jury Duty is one of the most creative comedies I’ve ever seen. And it’s the show I genuinely laughed out loud the most in years.”

18. Outstanding Comedy Series – What Will Win?

Ted Lasso will win yet again for its final season. Even though the sports comedy underperformed in season three, the Emmy Awards have rewarded repeat champions past their primes, such as Game of Thrones and Modern Family. The Bear, Jury Duty, and Abbott Elementary are more deserving, but they aren’t favored to win.

19. Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie – Who Should Win?

Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales as Nick De Noia (Hulu)

as Nick De Noia (Hulu) Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird as Larry Hall (Apple TV+)

as Larry Hall (Apple TV+) Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as Lionel Dahmer (Netflix)

as Lionel Dahmer (Netflix) Joseph Lee – Beef as George Nakai (Netflix)

as George Nakai (Netflix) Ray Liotta – Black Bird as James “Big Jim” Keene (Apple TV+)

as James “Big Jim” Keene (Apple TV+) Young Mazino – Beef as Paul Cho (Netflix)

as Paul Cho (Netflix) Jesse Plemons – Love & Death as Allan Gore (Max)

The supporting actors this year all give strong cases for the award. The Beef men will cancel each other out. Murray Bartlett always delivers strong character work on TV. He should take home the prize for playing Nick De Noia on Welcome to Chippendales, a series examining the famous male string joint and the morbid end to its inception.

20. Outstanding Supporting Actors in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie – Who Will Win?

Young Mazino or Joseph Lee will win due to Beef's overwhelming popularity with the voting panel. Mazino's character went viral on social media and provided word-of-mouth discussion, so he feels like the favorite.

21. Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Who Should Win?



F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus as Bert Di Grasso (HBO)

as Bert Di Grasso (HBO) Nicholas Braun – Succession as Greg Hirsch (HBO)

as Greg Hirsch (HBO) Michael Imperioli – The White Lotus as Dominic Di Grasso (HBO)

as Dominic Di Grasso (HBO) Theo James – The White Lotus as Cameron Sullivan (HBO)

as Cameron Sullivan (HBO) Matthew Macfadyen – Succession as Tom Wambsgans (HBO)

as Tom Wambsgans (HBO) Alan Ruck – Succession as Connor Roy (HBO)

as Connor Roy (HBO) Will Sharpe – The White Lotus as Ethan Spiller (HBO)

as Ethan Spiller (HBO) Alexander Skarsgård – Succession as Lukas Matsson (HBO)

Succession received the most nominations in this category (tied with The White Lotus), but Matthew Macfadyen blows his fellow cast-mates out of the water. Macfadyen’s performance as Tom Wambsgans displays unmatched internal rage combined with embarrassing servitude. Tom undermines his wife and everyone around him in a dog-eat-dog world, but his weasel demeanor means nobody expects him to devour them.

22. Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Who Will Win?

Matthew Macfadyen will win this award for a second consecutive year. His peers on Succession don’t feature nearly as prominently, and the four men from The White Lotus all equally deliver solid performances. In a category with a lot of good, Macfadyen gets the label of being great.

23. Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Who Should Win?

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt (HBO)

as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt (HBO) Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown as Diana, Princess of Wales (Netflix)

as Diana, Princess of Wales (Netflix) Meghann Fahy – The White Lotus as Daphne Sullivan (HBO)

as Daphne Sullivan (HBO) Sabrina Impacciatore – The White Lotus as Valentina (HBO)

as Valentina (HBO) Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus as Harper Spiller (HBO)

as Harper Spiller (HBO) Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul as Kim Wexler (AMC)

as Kim Wexler (AMC) J. Smith-Cameron – Succession as Gerri Kellman (HBO)

as Gerri Kellman (HBO) Simona Tabasco – The White Lotus as Lucia Greco (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn deserves to win this award after depicting Kim Wexler’s moral ambiguity and ethical deterioration for six seasons of Better Call Saul. Kim walks a tightrope in the show’s climactic run, desperate to achieve excitement, but at what cost? Seehorn doesn’t have to cry or scream to achieve greatness, but when she does, she elevates Kim Wexler into the TV pantheon.

24. Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Who Will Win?

Jennifer Coolidge will win a second time for her role in The White Lotus. Coolidge steals every scene she’s in playing Tanya McQuoid in the exotic Mike White-created drama. Tanya usually possessed the best storylines in a show overflowing with cartoonish characters. Coolidge feathers the character with stupidity and charm alike.

25. Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Who Should Win?

Anthony Carrigan – Barry as NoHo Hank (HBO)

as NoHo Hank (HBO) Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso as Jamie Tartt (Apple TV+)

as Jamie Tartt (Apple TV+) Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso as Roy Kent (Apple TV+)

as Roy Kent (Apple TV+) James Marsden – Jury Duty as himself (Amazon Freevee)

as himself (Amazon Freevee) Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (FX)

as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (FX) Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary as Gregory Eddie (ABC)

as Gregory Eddie (ABC) Henry Winkler – Barry as Gene Cousineau (HBO)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach should win for his role in The Bear. Moss-Bachrach’s character, Richie, undergoes the most internal and external development in a show full of round performances. Layer after layer gets stripped from Richie as viewers learn he’s so much more than just an irresponsible, deadbeat father and husband. His heart of gold turns doubters into fans.

26. Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Who Will Win?

Tyler James Williams of Abbott Elementary or Henry Winkler of Barry will win this award. Williams continues to rise up the ranks as one of America’s most beloved sitcom actors due to his down-to-earth performance as Gregory Eddie. Winkler captured the public’s love during his Happy Days years and owns a previous award for his Barry role.

27. Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie – Who Should Win?

Annaleigh Ashford – Welcome to Chippendales as Irene (Hulu)

as Irene (Hulu) Maria Bello – Beef as Jordan (Netflix)

as Jordan (Netflix) Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble as Rachel (FX)

as Rachel (FX) Juliette Lewis – Welcome to Chippendales as Denise (Hulu)

as Denise (Hulu) Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six as Camila Alvarez (Prime Video)

as Camila Alvarez (Prime Video) Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as Glenda Cleveland (Netflix)

as Glenda Cleveland (Netflix) Merritt Wever – Tiny Beautiful Things as Frankie Pierce (Hulu)

Niecy Nash-Betts should win for playing the heroic Glenda Cleveland in The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Nash-Betts lends incredible power to the woman who kept reporting the serial killer to the police, even when the authorities ignored her pleas for justice.

28. Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie – Who Should Win?

Nash-Betts will win the award. She's a TV mainstay who brings her best to every performance, and the voters will sway toward her due to the vital role she played in the serial killer limited series. Consider it a win for uplifting good people in a world of dark media.

29. Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series – Who Should Win?

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters as Eva Garvey (Apple TV+)

as Eva Garvey (Apple TV+) Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets as Shauna (Showtime)

as Shauna (Showtime) Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid's Tale as June / Offred (Hulu)

as June / Offred (Hulu) Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us as Ellie (HBO)

as Ellie (HBO) Keri Russell – The Diplomat as Kate Wyler (Netflix)

as Kate Wyler (Netflix) Sarah Snook – Succession as Shiv Roy (HBO)

Sarah Snook should finally win after upping her performance as Shiv Roy in Succession. Snook helps convey the complexity of Shiv through unadulterated emotion and a plethora of facial expressions. Bella Ramsey should also receive consideration for her delicate performance as Ellie in The Last of Us.

30. Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series – Who Will Win?

Sarah Snook will win this award easily. Unlike other Succession stars nominated for awards, Snook doesn’t have to compete with any of her cast-mates, and there are no other legendary shows in the category. Ramsey might pull off an upset due to The Last of Us’s popularity but don’t bet on it.