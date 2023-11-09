‘Beetlejuice 2,’ ‘Deadpool 3,’ ‘Gladiator 2,’ and More Can Now Finish Filming Post-Strike

With the SAG-AFTRA strike officially over today, stalled movies such as Beetlejuice 2, Deadpool 3, Gladiator 2, and many more can resume production ASAP. Due to the upcoming holidays, most new movies won't start production until January 2024.

According to Deadline, “Movies set to go back this week or in very near future are Marvel Studios/Disney’s Deadpool 3 starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman and directed by Shawn Levy (50% complete); Paramount’s Gladiator 2 over in Europe, Warner Bros.’ Tim Burton-directed Beetlejuice 2 (which only has two days left), Clint Eastwood’s Juror No. 2 (which has around a dozen days left), and Sony’s Venom 3.”

Speaking of Venom 3, the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike still couldn't save its scheduled release date of July 12, 2024. As reported by Variety, Sony has pushed back the sequel's release date to November 8, 2024.

Even Though Movies Such as Deadpool 3 and Beetlejuice 2 Can Resume Production, Their Scheduled Release Dates Are Still Subject to Change

More movies than Venom 3 may have to adjust their release dates even though the strike has ended. According to Deadline, “While Deadline reported that Deadpool 3 would miss its first weekend in May 2024 summer release, speculation has been that Captain America: Brave New World (now on July 26) would head back to that May date, and the [Shawn] Levy pic go to July. Warners is confident that Beetlejuice 2 will still meet its post-Labor Day September 6 weekend release next year, a frame where they’ve programmed horror tentpoles such as the It and The Nun franchises.”

On CNBC, Disney CEO Bob Iger expressed concern that next summer's theatrical schedule is in jeopardy. “Obviously, we’d like to try to preserve a summer of films,” said Iger. “The entire industry is focused on that. We don’t have much time to do that.”

“The desire for a juicy release date next year is unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” said one filmmaker with a big project in the works to Deadline. “It’s at the corporate mandate of priority.”

According to Deadline, “Of those eyeing an early 2024 shoot are Disney’s Tron 3 (no date set), Warner Bros.’ Minecraft starring Jason Momoa and directed by Jared Hess (release date April 4, 2025), New Line’s Mortal Kombat 2 (no date set), and Lionsgate’s Aziz Ansari’s Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen movie Good Fortune (shut down by the WGA strike back in May), which will resume production. Meanwhile, Lionsgate’s Misha Green-directed and written thriller Sunflower is looking to begin lensing.”

James Gunn's second DC feature, Superman: Legacy, was sitting in prep all summer during the strike and will now begin shooting in March 2024 for a scheduled June 11, 2025 release.