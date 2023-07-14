Before Geoff Kieghley’s Game Awards, There Was The Spike Video Game Awards

Spike TV. I'm sure several things come to mind just from reading those words. From The Man Show, Pros vs. Joes, TNA Impact! to every 10-year-old boy's favorite show — Manswers. For most of its lifetime, Spike TV was infamously referred to as the “first TV network for men.” It was filled with programming that was meant to appeal to that coveted 18-34 male demographic.

Within the network's first year, someone thought that it would be a good idea to put video games on the channel since, back then, gaming was seen as only a guy thing. This led to the creation of the Spike Video Game Awards. For almost a decade, the gaming industry and celebrities who didn't care about video games would descend upon the West Coast of The United States for a night dedicated to celebrating the year's best games, announcements of future games, and tons of inappropriate jokes.

I never watched the Spike Video Game Awards until around 2008. But I always saw it as the fall version of E3 because of the major game announcements. Fortnite and The Last of Us were announced at the 2011 show, which I watched live. Looking back, I remember not caring about Fortnite because it was just a tower defense game on PC and being excited for The Last of Us thinking that it would just be Uncharted but with zombies (which was somewhat fitting).

The announcements were always the highlight of the awards but the real reason you'd watch these awards every year was to see them turn into an absolute train wreck. You can look up videos of the awards online, but my god, there were so many awkward moments.

You had comedy fails like Dane Cook or David Arquette bombing while trying to be funny on stage. There's also the awkward edginess of the show. Bioshock won the Game of the Year award in 2007. Guess how it was revealed? On the painted body of a woman, just like every award winner that year. These shows were trying so hard to look edgy because, back then, it was popular. As much as I loved the old G4TV, it was guilty of this as well.

If they stopped trying to be edgy, people would have taken them seriously. Gamers online were never pleased with the awards, and rightfully so. Why would you make an award show catering to gamers where David Spade makes generic “gamers are losers” jokes the entire time? The suits at Spike, who came up with this show, didn't get their audience. They only understood that gamers were primarily guys and liked seeing women dressed inappropriately.

This is why part of the reason why Spike and this awards show died. They were becoming a relic of an old era and needed to switch up to survive. In a last-ditch effort to save the VGAs, Spike decided in 2013 to rename it and only air it online. This is how we got the VGX.

The only thing I remember about this show was Joel McHale interrupting interviews with developers to make awful jokes. It was nice to see that, even until the very end, Spike was dedicated to having unfunny celebrities ruin the VGAs.

After this, Geoff Keighley, who was a correspondent and producer for the VGAs, decided to step away from Spike and create his own awards show that would celebrate the year's best games without insulting gamers. He created The Game Awards, which still go on to this day.

As bad as The Game Awards can sometimes be, I will take them over the Spike Video Game Awards any day. I'll always remember those Saturday nights when I stayed up late just to see some celebrity present an award for some game they've never played, but I'd rather they stay memories. Not all of the past is worth reliving.