Shaping Societal Norms: 12 Beliefs and Practices Engineered by Marketing Strategies

We are constantly bombarded with advertisements and marketing in this digital world. Whether through social media, television, billboards, or other forms of advertising, these campaigns shape our beliefs and practices in various ways.

Believe it or not, some beliefs and practices are rooted in sensationalism, and people believe many myths due to clever advertising and subliminal messages. Here are some practices we've fallen into due to marketing campaigns.

1. We're Supposed To Be Happy All The Time

Ads, especially ones pushed at us via influencers on Instagram, lead us to believe we should always be happy. Every product or service out there promises to make us happier and more fulfilled and change our negative self-perceptions. Happiness doesn't come from the next new thing to buy on Amazon- it comes from within, and it's okay to have days where you don't feel happy at all. Constant happiness is unrealistic, and chances are if you see someone always happy, they're putting on a brave face to mask some complex emotions.

2. The Eight Hour Workday Has Always Been Standard

Most of us work an 8-hour workday and have never experienced anything different. This wasn't always commonplace, and labor unions' efforts in the Industrial Revolution negotiated the 8-hour workday to improve working conditions. Depending on your industry, this schedule may not be the best way to structure your time. Having flexible and work-from-home opportunities can boost productivity and help establish a work-life balance.

3. Women Have To Wear Makeup and Shave To Be Attractive

Women have been the primary targets of beauty, health, and grooming product ads that promote the notion that you've got to wear makeup and shave to please the male gaze. Beauty standards are subjective, and you don't need to be clean-shaven or glammed out in glittery eyeshadow to be beautiful.

Fortunately, as more and more people speak out against the double standards in beauty marketing, we're seeing more ads showing women with body hair and without makeup.

4. Plastic Recycling Is Effective

I grew up in the early 2000s and was in third grade when Al Gore's An Inconvenient Truth hit screens. My elementary school “went green” and encouraged us all to do the same by recycling and conserving water, though I'm sure my parents weren't too thrilled when I told them to stop running the water when they brushed their teeth or took showers longer than five minutes.

I was surprised when I first learned how complex recycling is. Only a small amount of plastics are recycled, and the recycling process is not very energy efficient. Make no mistake, dropping your empty Starbucks cup into the recycling bin is still infinitely better than destining it for the landfill.

5. Cars Are Needed For Survival

The United States is built around cars- our highways stretch from coast to coast. Our reliance on cars has changed the way developers look at land and the way we look at our time. Other countries, such as Japan, have revolutionized sustainable and inclusive transportation options. While some U.S. cities are more public transport friendly than others (such as Boston and Chicago), the rest have a long way to go.

6. Sugar Isn't That Bad For You

One of my friends is an oral surgeon, and she constantly tells me and the rest of our friends that sugar is the worst thing for your teeth. Yes, sugar gives us plentiful dessert options, but it's also linked to increased obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and, yes, cavities. Look at the added sugar in your food and drinks before you choose to consume it.

7. Pink Is For Girls, Blue Is For Boys

Look in their party aisle the next time you're at your local dollar or grocery store. I'm willing to bet that their baby shower decorations are coded into pink and blue: the former for baby girls, the latter for baby boys. Babies don't care about the colors they're wearing, and we shouldn't either. If a child is happy and healthy, who cares what color represents their gender?

8. Streaming Services Are Essential

I'm waiting for someone to have the brilliant idea to bundle all of the streaming services together for one low price- basically, I'm waiting for the return of cable. As streaming services become more popular, we're being led to believe we need a subscription to every single one to access all the content we enjoy, to the point many consumers are forgoing DVD and Blu-ray purchases to own their favorite films. I'm sick of paying nearly $15 for every streaming service (except for you, Peacock, never change), and I'm not alone.

9. Women Clean, Men Relax

Vintage advertisements always show women cleaning and caring for the house, while men are seen sitting at the table or not in the home. While this should have been left in the 1950s, many marketing campaigns still show women doing household chores. If you're sharing a house with someone, you should contribute equally to the house's upkeep.

10. Diamond Rings Are The Best of the Best

While millennials may or may not have destroyed the diamond industry, it's kind of ridiculous that people measure love in the size of diamonds on an engagement ring. In fact, diamonds aren't even the most expensive stone you can get to symbolize your love. If you pay attention to jewelry commercials, you'll see diamonds being pushed more than anything else.

11. Women Wear Makeup for Men

Some marketing campaigns insinuate that women only wear makeup to attract men. This stereotype is harmful and untrue- women wear makeup for a myriad of reasons, with self-expression and creativity topping the list. If a woman wants to wear strawberry-colored lipstick and black eyeliner, she will do it whether there's a man involved or not.

12. Having Dessert for Breakfast Is Okay

Look at your cereal box the next time you sit down for breakfast. I'm willing to bet that your bowl of morning goodness is high in added sugar and significantly lacking in nutrients. Cereals like Lucky Charms and Cocoa Puffs are straight-up desserts marketed as a great morning meal.