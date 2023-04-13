The World’s Largest “Living” Reef is Right in Your Backyard

At a time when coral reefs around the world – including Australia's Great Barrier Reef – are experiencing historic bleaching events, the reef off the coast of Belize is actually healing, thriving while others dwindle.

It's a boon for tourism, and with U.S. airlines expanding the number of flights to the country, it's easier than ever to visit. Just over two hours from major U.S. cities like Houston and Miami, you could be exploring some of the world's most incredible snorkeling and diving spots by tomorrow morning.

An Ecological Treasure

“We like to say that [the barrier reef of Belize] is the world's largest living reef,” shared Hon. Anthony Mahler, the tourism minister of Belize, expressing tremendous pride in the country's rich reef system and how it has healed in recent years.

Indeed, though smaller in size than the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, this reef is more vibrant than ever. The Mesoamerican Barrier Reef is the world's second-largest coral reef, extending 625 miles from Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula south, along tiny Caribbean islands and beyond.

Belize's barrier reef seems to be an anomaly, as many other reefs are dying fast. In 2022, Australia's Great Barrier Reef experienced another mass bleaching event that impacted 91% of corals, extensively damaging the reef. A bucket list destination for beginner divers and professionals alike, the world's largest reef faces extreme circumstances.

While Belize's barrier reef is now healing, it wasn't immune from some of the dire conditions faced by reefs around the world. It even landed a spot on UNESCO's World Heritage in Danger list, a list of dozens of sites at risk of disappearance or destruction due to factors such as encroachment or conflict.

Motivated to preserve one of its greatest ecological assets, the government of Belize got to work, making huge policy changes to save the reef. Banning offshore oil drilling, designating no-take fishing zones, launching coral reef regeneration and restoration projects, and more were just the start.

Mahler attributes working in unison with partners as significant to saving the reef: “Sustainability is at the core of what we do, so working with NGOs has been one of the best ways to get things done; they're a top resource.”

As the reef began to thrive again, Belize's reef was taken off the UNESCO World Heritage in Danger list in 2018. Belize beaches along cays and coastlines are now better than ever, and countless anecdotes of species returning to the reef in abundant numbers are music to the ears of fishermen, guides, and local businesses who make their livelihood off the reef.

Healing More Than the Reef

It's also music to the ears of eager travelers looking to explore the thriving reef, especially U.S. travelers who are just a short flight from some of the most pristine diving spots on the planet.

In fact, getting to Belize is easier than ever; Southwest will increase its direct flights from U.S. cities like Denver to Belize City this month after multiple other carriers did the same. The coastal Belize City is just a short boat ride from the country's best dive spots, meaning travelers can be beachfront within a few hours.

Many of the premiere resorts in Belize make their homes along the tiny, white sand cays and coral atolls that dot the country's Caribbean seafront, drawing visitors itching to explore beneath the waves.

Cayo Espanto, a luxurious private island resort considered among the finest resorts in the region, reveals some of the very best of Belize. Guests spoiled for choice can relish in the seclusion and luxury of the resort or choose from snorkeling and scuba diving charters just offshore or to Belize's dive sites further afield.

The resort even offers charters to the world-famous Great Blue Hole, only accessible for more experienced divers, though helicopter tours reveal this jaw-dropping natural wonder for all to enjoy.

However, the benefit of the reef's healing extends far beyond the value of the money coming into the country. “The reef is so much more than just tourism,” says Mahler, “This is about fishermen, small businesses, boating all making their livelihoods on the reef and living in sync with the reef.”

The reef is a vital part of an ecosystem, and the healing affects more than just the ocean waves.

Belize Beyond the Reef

While the majority of travelers to Belize – almost 70%, according to Mahler – come for marine activities like exploring the reef, enjoying gorgeous beaches, and relaxing at beachfront resorts, this isn't all that the country has to give.

“One of the best things about visiting Belize is how much it has to offer,” Mahler said. “You can spend the morning at Mayan ruins in the jungle and be diving world-class reefs by the afternoon.”

With world-class ecolodges in the jungle offering excursions to ruins and incredible adventure activities like ziplining, exploring caves with river tubing, and excursions into the interior of Belize, they prove they are more than a second fiddle to the reefs.

“Visitors are surprised that Belize is so tiny; it's much smaller than many states in the U.S.,” says Mahler. “It just has so much to offer.” Now boasting some of the richest reefs on the planet, Belize is looking like an even more attractive vacation destination for U.S. travelers than ever.

