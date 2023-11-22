Bellevue’s Snowflake Lane Holiday Parade Starts Its 19th Year

New York City has the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, but Washington state has Snowflake Lane. For 30 consecutive nights, it snows in Bellevue, a suburb of Seattle, starting at precisely 7 p.m. Christmas music fills the air while spectators fill the sidewalks, anticipating this high-energy parade that attracts more than 500,000 visitors during the month.

From November 24 to December 24, The Bellevue Collection, located in the heart of the city Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos call home, transforms into a winter wonderland known as Snowflake Lane.

“Snowflake Lane is one of the community's most cherished traditions of the holiday season,” says VP of Marketing for The Bellevue Collection, Jennifer Leavitt. “There is nothing like it anywhere in the country. We're so grateful to be a part of such memorable moments for our guests and to bring such a sense of wonder to the kid in all of us.”

Creating Magic

To the crowd's delight — as many as 20,000 each night — 55 snow machines start producing snow. They make more than 940 gallons during the month, creating the perfect atmosphere for the magic to happen.

First-time mom Selma Rodgers, came to Bellevue with her husband and nine-month-old baby to enjoy the parade. “We both came several times growing up and are so excited to get to do this with our son. I think it's going to be our family's Christmas tradition every year now,” she shares.

The Cast of Snowflake Lane

There are 176 positions to fill each night, and this year, 444 people auditioned for parts in Bellevue's parade. This is the first paying job for many of the 250 cast members. Cast members come from all over Puget Sound, and they’re happy for the chance to participate in the parade. For some, it's as much a tradition as Christmas itself.

Tim Selix is the drumline and snowstorm choreographer and has been part of Snowflake Lane since the beginning, only missing two seasons. He says, “I was one of the original Toy Soldiers and now I lead them down the parade. It's my favorite time of year, and I really enjoy seeing the kids' smiles as we go by. It's a lot of fun!”

Snowflake Lane consists of 16 festive floats, 30 drummers, 16 Jingle Belles, 22 Snow Belles, 16 Snow Flurries Color Guards, 13 stilt walkers, 45 costumed characters, 8 majorettes, 6 snowstorm crew, and 18 float patrols. For 23 minutes each night, they dazzle the crowds with choreographed dances, sing-a-long music, and Santa’s arrival.

“This is my sixth year to be in the parade, and I've been coming since I was a kid. To come back as a dancer and bring happiness and holiday cheer to all the kids and families is so much fun!” says Baylee Lowe, a Jingle Belle dancer and manager.

For some, it's a family affair, like the Cox Family, whose father is on float patrol, whose mother is with the color guard, and whose three daughters perform as masked characters. The Cahoo Family has made Snowflake Lane one of their family's holiday traditions: Mom and Dad are float drivers while their daughter is the ballerina.

Leavitt notes, “Last year we added a new dance troupe called the Snow Belles and a new selection of music bringing even more excitement to our holiday show.”

The Story Behind Snowflake Lane

It all started when Kemper Freeman, a third-generation real estate developer in Bellevue, visited New York City during the holiday season. He heard the Christmas music from two blocks away and was intrigued. When he saw Saks Fifth Avenue glimmering with lights and decorations, he was so impressed it inspired him to create a big Christmas celebration for the Pacific Northwest.

Kemper is uniquely qualified to do that. Seventy-six years ago, his grandfather, Miller Freeman, bought 10 acres of land in Bellevue to build a shopping center. That was the beginning of what is now known as The Bellevue Collection.

Over the years, it has grown into the 5.5 million-square-foot portfolio of Bellevue Square, Lincoln Square, and Bellevue Place. The collection now features the world's finest retail brands, three luxury hotels, fine dining, and family entertainment.

During one of the expansions, Freeman realized, “We're about to double the size of our frontage on Bellevue Way — what could be better to celebrate the opening of being on both sides of the street than to promote it from the street itself?”

Bringing the Dream to Life

Freeman realized he would need help to bring his vision to life, so he turned to Greg Thompson, a longtime friend and college buddy. Thompson's experience with his own production company was exactly what the show needed, and Freeman's dream of bringing the excitement of Fifth Avenue to Bellevue, Washington, became a reality.

“Christmas is the one holiday where people are still getting together with family and friends and are looking for things to do to amplify the season. Snowflake Lane is a wonderful reason. It was a home run from the first minute it started,” explains Freeman, “and one of the most anticipated events in the Pacific Northwest.”

The celebration isn't limited to the parade. Within the shopping center, a 20-foot immersive screen offers shoppers a glimpse into holiday traditions worldwide. The festive lineup also features photos with Santa, hotel deals, tree lightings, and the allure of wishing trees.

For nearly two decades, the Kemper Family and The Bellevue Collection have personally given the annual parade to the community.

