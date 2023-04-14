Media Giants Join Forces To Unmask Leaker of Top-Secret Documents

Early in March, what looked like classified information from the war in Ukraine started circulating in Discord, a voice-over IP (VoIP) and instant messaging social platform where users chat and argue on private servers about gaming and other topics. It was true. The documents were real and were classified documents stolen from the U.S. Government.

The hunt to find out where the leak originated was already underway as the U.S. intelligence information started appearing on sites like 4Chan and pro-Russian Telegram channels. Classified information was circulating freely on the Internet. Some documents had been altered to favor the Russian forces and overstated Ukrainian casualties.

Bellingcat Is On The Case

Bellingcat, an “independent international collective of researchers, investigators, and citizen journalists using open source and social media investigation to probe a variety of subjects,” posted a link to their cooperative investigation with the New York Times to find out the origin of the leaks and the person or persons responsible. Researcher Aric Toler was credited as Bellingcat's representative in the investigation.

What they found was remarkable but somehow not unheard of in the arena of intelligence leaks. Their investigation of painstakingly resourced evidence led them to Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old Air National Guardsman from Massachusetts who is a member of the intelligence wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard and owner of a private Discord online chat group that discussed gaming.

They Can't Keep a Secret

The documents were originally found on a Minecraft server. Minecraft is a popular online sandbox game where you build your world and interact with friends. One member posted the documents while arguing with another member of the chat about the war in Ukraine.

Toler told the New York Times, “After a brief spat with another person on the server about Minecraft Maps and the war in Ukraine, one of the Discord users replied: ‘Here, have some leaked documents' – attaching ten documents about Ukraine, some of which bore the ‘top secret' markings.”

The small group — “Thug Shaker Central” — was made up of 20 to 30 members who seemed to keep to themselves. However, a younger group member shared the documents on a different server, and from there, the sharing continued among those who saw the papers. Soon after, the documents then spread to 4Chan and Telegram.

Tracing The Clues

One of the reasons that the Bellingcat researchers identified Teixeira as the source of the leak was the pattern on a countertop in the kitchen where he took photographs of the documents. They traced him by finding his Steam account, an online game-purchasing site with a link to his Instagram, which had photos of the inside of his home and the distinctive pattern of a granite kitchen tabletop.

An Arrest in Massachusetts

On April 13, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that there had been an arrest in the case and that the suspect was charged with sharing classified intelligence documents. WCVB Boston, a local news station's helicopter, hovered over the arrest scene as half a dozen FBI agents carrying rifles arrested Teixeira at his North Dighton, Massachusetts home.

BREAKING: Sky 5 was overhead as federal agents swarmed a Mass. home and detained a man amid the probe into leaked classified documents about the Ukraine war. https://t.co/5FCrFgz3QZ pic.twitter.com/cwdp4yWJLK — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) April 13, 2023

Not a Whistleblower

An important thing to note is that Teixeira is not a whistleblower or leaker patterning himself on such Wikileaks-affiliated leakers like Chelsea Manning or Edward Snowden. Bellingcat spoke to one of Teixeira's Discord friends, who said Teixeira was more interested in showing his gaming friends what it was like to be involved in a war.

The group is comprised of young men who love different kinds of memes, including racist ones, guns, and war games. Teixeira felt that they didn't understand what was happening in the world.

What Airman Teixeira was not, a close Discord friend said, was a whistle-blower in the vein of Snowden and Manning, whose outrage over perceived injustices led them to break the law and reveal closely held government secrets. Our big narrative piece here: https://t.co/RpV73WeO9z — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) April 13, 2023

To change that, he uploaded hundreds of pages of classified documents, including maps of the battlefields in Ukraine and an analysis of the status of the armies involved. Now that the information is public, the disarray and strife among the Russian forces are plain, and analysis of the revealed secrets will continue.

This article was produced by Wealth of Geeks.