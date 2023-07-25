Blast From the Past: 15 Beloved 80s Movies You Probably Forgot Existed

Some of the movies from the 80s hold a special place in our hearts, but there are many that have since been forgotten about. A movie lover in a popular online forum asked for 80s film recommendations — how many of these did you forget existed?

1 – Better Off Dead (1985)

Better Off Dead stars John Cusack as a high schooler going through a painful breakup. Devastated after getting dumped, his character finds his way through it with the help of his quirky best friend and finds love again with a French foreign exchange student.

One fan recommended watching One Crazy Summer as well, also starring John Cusack, calling it a “spiritual sequel to Better Off Dead.”

2 – Manhunter (1986)

One movie fan mentioned Manhunter as an 80s favorite. “Directed by Michael Mann, it is the first on-screen depiction of the Hannibal Lecter character, played by Brian Cox, no less,” they wrote.

Another agreed and said they “prefer this to The Silence of the Lambs.”

3 – Thief (1981)

Thief is a neo-noir heist action thriller following a professional safecracker and jewel thief (James Caan) trying to escape his criminal lifestyle. As a result, he uses a car dealership and restaurant as covers for his illicitly-gained money. It co-stars James Belushi and Willie Nelson.

4 – Dead Poets Society (1989)

Set in 1959, Dead Poets Society is a drama following an English teacher (Robin Williams) who uses poetry to inspire his students at an all-boys preparatory school. It co-stars Ethan Hawke and Robert Sean Leonard.

5 – Blood Simple (1984)

Blood Simple is an independent neo-noir crime film following a Texas bartender (John Getz) who finds himself amid a murder plot when his boss learns he is having an affair with his wife. It co-stars Frances McDormand and Dan Hedaya.

6 – Heathers (1988)

Heathers is a black teen comedy movie following four teenage girls in a high school clique, three of whom are named Heather. Suddenly their lives are interrupted by a loner who is murdering the popular kids and staging them as suicides. It stars Winona Ryder, Christian Slater, and Shannen Doherty.

7 – Wall Street (1987)

Wall Street is a drama following the story of Bud Fox (Charlie Sheen), a young stockbroker who becomes involved with a wealthy, devious corporate thief (Michael Douglas). It co-stars Daryl Hannah and Martin Sheen.

8 – Raging Bull (1980)

Raging Bull is a biographical sports drama following an Italian-American middleweight boxer (Robert De Niro) who allowed his rage, jealousy, and self-destructive behaviors to destroy his family. It co-stars Joe Pesci, Cathy Moriarty, and Frank Vincent.

9 – Midnight Run (1988)

Midnight Run is a buddy cop action comedy following a man (Joe Pantoliano) hiring a reserved bounty hunter (Robert De Niro) to locate an accountant (Charles Grodin) and bring him to Los Angeles. However, the mob and the FBI are hot on the pursuit, leading to a cross-country chase. It co-stars Yaphet Kotto, Dennis Farina, and Philip Baker Hall.

10 – Empire of the Sun (1987)

Based on J. G. Ballard's semi-autobiographical novel, Empire of the Sun is a coming-of-age war story following a young boy (Christian Bale) who becomes a prisoner of war in a Japanese internment camp during World War II. It co-stars John Malkovich, Miranda Richardson, and Joe Pantoliano.

11 – Fatal Attraction (1987)

Fatal Attraction is a psychological thriller following a married man (Michael Douglas) who has a weekend affair with an obsessive woman (Glenn Close) who becomes psychotic. She refuses to leave him alone and threatens his wife (Anne Archer) and child.

12 – Witness (1985)

Witness is a neo-noir dramatic crime thriller following a police detective (Harrison Ford) protecting an Amish woman (Kelly McGillis) and her son (Lukas Haas). Her son witnessed a savage murder at the Philadelphia train station and has since become a target.

13 – Do The Right Thing (1989)

The 1989 dramatic comedy from Spike Lee stars John Turturro, Danny Aiello, Giancarlo Esposito, and Lee. It's also the feature film debut of Martin Lawrence and Rosie Perez.

Do The Right Thing highlights the racial tension between African-Americans and Italian-Americans in Brooklyn, New York.

14 – The Right Stuff (1983)

The historical drama film, based on the 1979 novel of the same name, was a box office bomb in 1983. Over time, critics and film buffs have recognized its importance and regard it as one of the best movies ever made.

15 – The Natural (1984)

Starring Robert Redford, Glenn Close, and Robert Duvall, The Natural is a classic sports film with one of the most iconic endings ever seen in a movie.

Coincidentally, the movie's ending conflicts with the original ending of the 1952 novel it's based on.

Source: Reddit