Beloved TV Series With Banned Episodes That Caused a Scandal

Given the amount of television in the world, it’s safe to assume certain TV series might release episodes that sometimes cross the line in terms of acceptable content for mass audiences. Whether a long-running show like The Simpsons or a family-friendly product like SpongeBob SquarePants, audiences don't hesitate to articulate their feelings on TV episodes with somewhat “racier” content.

Of course, some series like South Park, Family Guy, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia have a reputation for going above and beyond in defying viewer expectations, making jokes about subjects too taboo for people to discuss in an open conversation. On the flip side, however, other, more approachable series like Seinfeld, Pokémon, and even Sesame Street occasionally earned the ire of larger audiences, resulting in some episodes getting excluded from television, streaming, or home media releases altogether.

Here are some of the most well-known banned episodes of TV shows.

30 Rock (several episodes)

For seven years, Tina Fey’s satirical sitcom 30 Rock satisfied mainstream NBC audiences with its humorous take on the television industry. As renowned as Fey’s series ended up being, later reappraisals of 30 Rock prompted Fey to remove specific episodes she deemed offensive by today’s standards.

In the summer of 2020, Fey announced the withdrawal of four episodes of 30 Rock–“Believe in the Stars, “Christmas Attack Zone,” “Live from Studio 6H,” and “Live Show”–from streaming services and cable reruns. These four baned episodes featured actors donning race-altering makeup played out for comedic effect, which Fey felt had aged poorly in light of renewed discussions over racial stereotypes.

South Park (several banned episodes)

South Park has never avoided backlash, the series making a notable habit of attracting controversy through its satirical representation of modern culture. With that in mind, it should not surprise anyone that certain South Park episodes have garnered significant attention from fans and critics alike, with the series’ producer barring a total of five episodes from broadcast.

In most cases, these episodes feature more satirical renderings of religious figures, including a pointed caricature of the Prophet Muhammed in “Super Best Friends,” “Cartoon Wars Parts I and II, “200,” and “201.” As part of the backlash these episodes received, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone faced legitimate death threats from more avid religious extremists, necessitating the episodes’ removal from syndication and streaming services.

Married… with Children (“I’ll See You in Court”)

More so than most sitcoms of its era, Married… with Children habitually included racier comedy that subverted traditional family-friendly programs. Blazing a trail for raunchier primetime sitcom series, Married… with Children endured its fair share of criticism throughout the 15 years it aired on Fox.

For as much criticism as the series faced, Married… with Children’s most intense controversy came with season 3’s “I'll See You in Court.” While sharing an intimate stay at a local motel, Al and Peggy unknowingly have their saucy activities filmed by the motel owner, prompting them to sue the establishment. Reviewing “I’ll See You in Court” before its broadcast date, Fox chose not to air the episode at all, expressing misgivings about its adult-oriented content. In 2002, FX aired the episode for the first time–13 years after Fox originally filmed it on set.

The Simpsons (“Stark Raving Dad”)

Though not as controversial a series as South Park, The Simpsons has seen its fair share of episodes that have grown somewhat problematic with time. While some overseas nations have banned a handful of Simpsons episodes here and there, the most talked-about episode removed from The Simpsons’s U.S. rotation is season 3’s opening episode, “Stark Raving Dad.”

In the context of the banned episode, Homer must commit himself in a mental health facility, befriending a fellow patient who believes he’s actually Michael Jackson (the character, Leon Kompowsky, is played by the King of Pop himself, the actual Michael Jackson). In 2019, following the release of the documentary Leaving Neverland, The Simpsons creators decided to pull “Stark Raving Dead” from circulation, owing to the renewed scrutiny over Jackson’s alleged child molestation. Likewise, Disney+ removed the episode from their online catalog, with The Simpsons showrunners re-releasing home media versions of season 3 with the banned episode absent.

Community (“Advanced Dungeons & Dragons”)

While Community has had a long and complicated production history, the series never attracted much controversy for its actual episodes. (In most cases, said controversy revolved around the behavior of a select few cast and crew members, including star Chevy Chase and showrunner Dan Harmon.) In 2020, however, real-world developments caused Netflix and Hulu to pull a season 2 episode from their online libraries.

In “Advanced Dungeons & Dragons,” Jeff and the fellow members of his study group sit down to play an intense game of Dungeons & Dragons, hoping to help a fellow student combat his worsening mental health. Though often considered one of the best episodes in Community, Netflix and Hulu cut the episode for “Advanced Dungeons & Dragons”’s alleged use of black makeup (in the episode, Chang painted his face to better resemble his dark elf character).

Sesame Street (“Episode 847”)

On paper, it’s difficult to imagine a show as sweet and innocent as Sesame Street producing material that warrants a strict ban from future syndication. In 1976, however, the series released an episode featuring Margaret Hamilton’s famed iteration of the Wicked Witch of the West–the main antagonist of the 1939 classic, The Wizard of Oz–that leaned a bit too heavily in its darker of Hamilton's character.

As one might expect, Sesame Street offered a more humorous portrayal of the Witch, yet Hamilton’s performance in the episode proved more intense than younger children seemed ready for. With repeated complaints from parents stating the episode had terrified their children, Sesame Street decided to halt the episode from future syndication.

The Twilight Zone (“The Encounter”)

Throughout its five-season-long run, The Twilight Zone never shied away from bringing up topics rooted in the darker aspects of ‘50s American culture, from casual racism to collective fears over nuclear annihilation. As a result of this fearlessness, some critics felt Rod Serling sometimes went too far in his often topical stories, as seen with season 5’s “The Encounter.”

A minimalist story in nature, “The Encounter” follows two men–an American veteran of the Pacific War (Neville Brand) and a Japanese migrant (George Takei)–forced to confront the more cynical aspects of their past. As commendable as the episode’s exploration of racism and bigotry is, “The Encounter” faced scrutiny from audiences at the time, resulting in the episode being banned from television until SyFy aired it in 2016 – 52 years after its original release.

Seinfeld (“The Puerto Rican Day”)

Like several other shows on this list, the controversy surrounding Seinfeld’s season 9 episode, “The Puerto Rican Day,” has since subsided, allowing the episode to return to its normal listing. But for four years after the episode aired, NBC banned “The Puerto Rican Day” from appearing on televised reruns.

The banned episode–which sees the main characters trying to navigate around a Puerto Rican Day celebration clogging New York’s street–ends with Cosmo Kramer accidentally lighting a Puerto Rican flag on fire, leading him to try and stomp out the flame. Once the episode aired, certain fans expressed outrage at the show’s treatment of the Puerto Rican flag, leading to protests in front of NBC’s studios at Rockefeller Center. In response, NBC issued an apology and held off on rerunning the episode until 2002, after Sony Pictures Television felt enough time had passed to cool the fans’ fiery attitudes.

SpongeBob SquarePants (“Mid-Life Crustacean”)

Nobody would expect SpongeBob SquarePants to have any banned episodes in its lineup. However, any series that has run as long as this Nickelodeon staple is bound to have some episodes that divide parents over its content. While a handful of episodes have been met with skepticism from some concerned adults, the most recent episode removed from SpongeBob’s online catalog is the season 3 episode, “Mid-Life Crustacean.”

In “Mid-Life Crustacean,” Mr. Krabs combats his fears of growing old by engaging in some absurd shenanigans with SpongeBob and Patrick, culminating in the three setting out on a secretive “panty raid” to help Krabs relive his youth. Due to its detailed focus on this “panty raid,” Nickelodeon stopped airing “Mid-Life Crustacean” in 2018, with Paramount+ and Amazon following suit by deleting the episode from their digital library.

Family Guy (“Partial Terms of Endearment”)

Like their animated counterpart in South Park, Family Guy has accrued a notable reputation for an edgy comedy brand, mocking numerous taboo topics in mainstream pop culture. In 2010, however, Seth McFarlane’s sitcom went one step further, crafting an episode so incendiary in its subject matter that it never aired on television.

The banned episode's main premise (titled “Partial Terms of Endearment”) revolves around Lois–who has agreed to serve as a surrogate mother to a former college friend–grappling over whether or not to go through with the pregnancy. Given the inherent nuance surrounding such a divisive issue, Fox ordered the episode cut from its broadcasting lineup. MacFarlane distributed “Partial Terms of Endearment” as an exclusive home media release to ensure the banned episode reached audiences in some capacity.

Pokémon (“Dennō Senshi Porygon”)

Compared with most other shows on this list, Pokémon never pushed the envelope regarding its subject matter, delighting audiences with its light-hearted blend between adventure and comedy. In 1997, however, the beloved anime series found itself at the center of controversy for an infamous episode that featured heavy use of strobe light effects.

In season 1’s “Dennō Senshi Porygon,” Pikachu uses his signature Thunderbolt attack to destroy four large missiles, triggering a massive explosion. To achieve the effect of this explosion, Pokémon’s artists incorporated a series of intense flashing strobe lights that appeared on-screen for a total of six seconds. This effect caused some viewers to experience headaches, dizziness, nausea, convulsions, even seizures. After around 150 people checked into hospitals upon watching the episode, the producers “Dennō Senshi Porygon” barred the episode from airing across seas or in Japan ever again.

Hawaii Five-O (“Bored, She Hung Herself”)

From its startling episode title alone, people can probably guess why producers stopped airing Hawaii Five-O’s poorly named “Bored, She Hung Herself.” In this season 2 episode, the Five-O team investigates the death of a yoga practitioner who took her own life through an experimental new technique involving deliberate asphyxiation.

After “Bored, She Hung Herself” dropped on television in 1968, a viewer attempted to recreate the yoga practice on their own, ending with their accidental death. To avoid any future incidents involving audiences recreating the yoga maneuver, CBS prevented “Bored, She Hung Herself” from airing again, with DVD releases of Hawaii Five-O also omitting the banned episode.

The X-Files (“Home”)

One of the most influential TV series of the 1990s, The X-Files pushed numerous boundaries throughout its original run, incorporating dozens of paranormal creatures into the episodic adventures of F.B.I. agent Fox Mulder and his partner, Dana Scully. As many horrifying creatures as had appeared in The X-Files, one of the most disturbing antagonists is the nightmarish Peacock family in season 4’s “Home.”

The sole X-Files episode branded with a TV-MA rating, “Home” involves a family of rural Pennsylvania-based farmers with a twisted ancestral history. Due to the graphic nature of the episode–in particular the episode’s opening sequence–Fox only aired the episode once, barring it from television reruns for three years. On the night of Halloween in 1999, the network announced their plans to show the episode to coincide with the holiday, prefacing “Home” with the eerie message, “Only on Halloween would we dare air an episode so controversial it's been banned from television for three years. Consider yourself warned.”

Degrassi: The Next Generation (“Accidents Will Happen”)

In its basic structure, Degrassi and its multiple spin-offs and continuations act as a melodramatic teen soap opera, drawing upon the endless issues plaguing students in modern high school settings. Because of this, Degrassi has sometimes featured teenage problems that hit a little too close home for some, the series brandishing statements on school shootings, substance abuse, toxic relationships, and teenage pregnancy.

In 2004, Degrassi: The Next Generation landed in hot water for its depiction of the latter, a topic that serves as a central focus in season 3’s “Accidents Will Happen.” A hot-button issue for American audiences then as now, the episode’s themes and emotional ending prevented American networks from showing it until 2006, two years after “Accidents Will Happen” aired in Canada. When it finally premiered on The N, the episode polarized U.S. audiences, with some calling out the show for its prevailing subjects and depiction of teen pregnancy.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (several episodes)

As longtime viewers know, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has long pushed the boundaries for conventional storytelling, offering darker, absurdist renderings of life in Philadelphia. Often employing an edgier brand of comedy, It’s Always Sunny has poked fun at subversive topics like sexism, assault, racism, substance abuse, and other macabre themes in the past, sometimes triggering more sensitive audience sensibilities.

Given how often It’s Always Sunny dips into the territory of dark comedy, it’s natural to expect It’s Always Sunny has earned some criticism for its unconventional humor, such as its inclusion of race-altering makeup. In mid-2020, Hulu omitted five It’s Always Sunny episodes from its streaming platform for this very reason. (These banned episodes were “America's Next Top Paddy's Billboard Model Contest,” “Dee Reynolds: Shaping America's Youth,” “The Gang Recycles Their Trash,” “The Gang Makes Lethal Weapon 6,” and “Dee Day.”)