People Are Angry With Ben Whishaw Award Nomination for Women Talking

As the awards season gets underway going into 2023 categories like “Best Supporting Actor/Actress” get tons of attention. With just ten slots available, plenty of great actors get axed from the rolls before the ten move onto awards night.

This year one movie seems to have underwhelmed in who was given a nomination and who was sidelined. Women Talking, which is based on a true story of a Mennonite community that is rocked by a scandal of monumentous proportions and the aftermath of those betrayals, hit a low note when the only nomination belonged to Ben Whishaw.

And while most don't deny that Whishaw deserved his nomination, their argument is that the women in the story were equally as deserving, if not more so.

Twitter user @dtjcinema lamented that no women from the film received a nomination despite the only male central character garnering one.

no hate to ben whishaw he gives a deserving performance, but i’ve been subconsciously dreading the day that someone would nominate him alone without recognizing any of the WOMEN in WOMEN TALKING. and i hoped this day would never come, but here we are. per @NextBestPicture pic.twitter.com/k99lM2EQ03 — Danny Jarabek (@dtjcinema) January 6, 2023

@live_bet_killa had a few points to make about possbilities of why none of the female actors from “Women Talking” were nominated.

Few things: first, i do think it says more about the depth in the supporing actress category vs actor this year. The mens field is pretty weak. Secondly, one still should have gotten in over emma thompson. Third- the Hanks nom is the most offensive thing of all this 😂😂 — Philly SZN (@live_bet_killa) January 6, 2023

@CiplySara was definitely not pleased with the one-sided nomination.

Sarah really made a movie about women, power, and abuse and someone said “let’s award the men” — sara.ciply (@CiplySara) January 6, 2023

@PetersGehrke is of the opinion that the awards are random and not nearly as important as people think. The actors who win might respectfully disagree.

People, these awards and nominations are random and deeply subjective and not really important. — Robert Peters (@PetersGehrke) January 6, 2023

@sappymukh thinks it says less about Buckley and Foy and their ‘amazing acting' and more about the people that do the nominations in the first place.

Less of a knock on him, more a knock on people who acknowledge Polley and the directing / writing; and disregard Buckley and Foy for their amazing acting — Sappy (@sappymukh) January 6, 2023

@gaddis_ingrid just wants to know how Brad Pitt made the list

Why is Pitt on the list? — Ingrid Gaddis (@gaddis_ingrid) January 6, 2023

@OlieCoen and others took issue with “BLONDE” allegedly getting award attention that should have, in their opinion, gone to “Women Talking.”

The amount of rating stars that Women Talking has over Blonde is like 50,000. It’s not much hyperbole to say that Women Talking might be the best film of the year and that Blonde may be the worst. https://t.co/8NQvFdMqbb — Olie Coen (@OlieCoen) January 6, 2023

She might have missed the BAFTA's, but Jessie Buckley apparently nabbed an Oscar nod for her portrayal in “Women Talking.”

“I’d never read a script where it was predominately female characters and where this kind of conversation was taking place”: Oscar-nominated actor Jessie Buckley shares what drew her toward her new film, “Women Talking,” and what she hopes audiences take away from it. pic.twitter.com/w8HJkeA15s — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) January 5, 2023

While each award show or festival isn't created equal and has their own criterion for nomination, for many, the BAFTA awards dropped the ball on nominating the core women from “Women Talking.”

