People Are Angry With Ben Whishaw Award Nomination for Women Talking

by
ben whishaw SS MSN
As the awards season gets underway going into 2023 categories like “Best Supporting Actor/Actress” get tons of attention. With just ten slots available, plenty of great actors get axed from the rolls before the ten move onto awards night.

This year one movie seems to have underwhelmed in who was given a nomination and who was sidelined. Women Talking, which is based on a true story of a Mennonite community that is rocked by a scandal of monumentous proportions and the aftermath of those betrayals, hit a low note when the only nomination belonged to Ben Whishaw.

And while most don't deny that Whishaw deserved his nomination, their argument is that the women in the story were equally as deserving, if not more so.

Twitter user @dtjcinema lamented that no women from the film received a nomination despite the only male central character garnering one.

@live_bet_killa had a few points to make about possbilities of why none of the female actors from “Women Talking” were nominated.

@CiplySara was definitely not pleased with the one-sided nomination.

@PetersGehrke is of the opinion that the awards are random and not nearly as important as people think. The actors who win might respectfully disagree.

@sappymukh thinks it says less about Buckley and Foy and their ‘amazing acting' and more about the people that do the nominations in the first place.

@gaddis_ingrid just wants to know how Brad Pitt made the list

@OlieCoen and others took issue with “BLONDE” allegedly getting award attention that should have, in their opinion, gone to “Women Talking.”

She might have missed the BAFTA's, but Jessie Buckley apparently nabbed an Oscar nod for her portrayal in “Women Talking.”

While each award show or festival isn't created equal and has their own criterion for nomination, for many, the BAFTA awards dropped the ball on nominating the core women from “Women Talking.”

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.


