Beneath The Hype: 15 Books Readers Wished They’d Skipped

There is nothing like a good read; getting into those pages day by day and realizing the characters of a book aren’t who you thought they’d be! Some of the stories we’ve read over the years remain with us, but others are so underwhelming we wish we never discovered them. To save you time and cost, members of an online platform discuss the books you’d want to skip. They include:

1. The Kingkiller Chronicles Series by Patrick Rothfuss

Where do we start? The book’s main character is perfect in everything he does, making him an annoying show-off. He could be the only character in the story as the rest fall flat. One good thing about the book is that it's well-written; sadly, it's not intriguing.

2. The Outlander Series by Diana Gabaldon

I tried reading this book twice, thinking I didn't get it right the first time, but I was utterly bored both times. A few sections are moving, but the author uses a long, drawn-out writing style.

3. Eat. Pray. Love. By Elizabeth Gilbert

Interestingly, this book’s author pitched the stories before she even went on the trips. It's so inauthentic because she’s writing it from a fiction point of view. The plot alone cheats readers out of real-life experiences. The fact that the author leaves her husband and has adventures with different men in the book will leave you feeling deflated. The story comes off as a bit unrelatable to most people.

4. The Love for The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

The only way to describe this book is that the author loses the entire plot midway through the story. It gets so convoluted that it’s hard to follow a consistent story to the end. Most online readers felt like the author worked hard on creating a good twist that he forgot to make the rest of the book just as good.

5. Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Unfortunately, the story in the book never comes to life. Yes, you’ll have breakthrough points when Daisy arrives and Billy gets out of rehab, but it’s nothing to write home about. There are a couple of toothless subplots, such as Eddie’s bitterness about Billy’s success and the love affair between Graham and Karen. These events do nothing for the bigger plot.

6. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

This book lacks depth. It’s brief, impersonal, and doesn’t give you anything tangible to connect to. As the protagonist’s character is underdeveloped, and pieces of the story feel like they are missing. There are also a lot of instances of repetition, making it quite a chore to read.

7. Discovery of Witches by Deborah Harkness

The book tells a story that refuses to attempt everything we know of actual witches. It has no scary effects or intriguing plot twists. While reading the pages, there’s not much to look forward to. It tells the old cliche story of a heroine falling in love with a vampire.

8. Throne of Glass by Sarah J. Maas

Most online users who had not read this book asked one common question: does the story improve? The answer is no! If you’re looking for a story about women's empowerment, look further. Instead, it’s about women fighting against each other. The writing seems sloppy, while the characters and their storylines are half-baked.

9. The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern

Readers think of the book as having an extended plot and poor characterization. The storyline uses arbitrary magic. As you read, you’ll wonder what stops the characters from making life-changing decisions and why magical creations cause such a commotion. It’s also hard to understand the motivations of the magician masters. The Night Circus will leave you with more questions than answers.

10. New People by Sally Rooney

The most outraging comment about this book was, “The characters fell flat, and a lot was showing, not telling. This book tries too hard to be profound when it isn't.” I couldn’t agree more! The characterization is lacking because we don’t get a chance to know what the characters are thinking, how they arrive at their decisions, and why they don’t consider themselves “normal.”

11. House of Leaves by Mark Danielewski

House of Leaves is a mess of literary bilge. The narrator's voice is too strong, overpowering every scene and transition. Some of the passages in the book appear backward or upside down, forcing physical engagement and a lot of brain work from the reader.

12. The Invisible Life Of Addie Larue by V.E. Schwab

The author didn't trust her readers to make the correct conclusions, so she tells everything, leaving no room for imagination. The book is also long, repetitive, and generally dull. The romance could be more convincing, and you may wonder whether you should finish the book. While the plot is excellent, the execution could be more reasonable and leaves the reader with so much to desire.

13. Snow Crash by Neal Stephenson

The book comes with an unbelievable amount of suspense. This element takes away from the story because you want to feel like all your questions get answers when you finish reading a good book. If you would ever buy Snow Crash, it would be for its excellent first chapter, since from there; everything gets disoriented. To save your mind from the agony, it’s best to skip this title entirely.

14. My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh

Judging from the title alone, you would feel that the book will draw in with a great story and equally great lessons to take away from. Sadly, it doesn’t! The story is about a woman who sleeps for a year, automatically starting slow. The text has little substance, the characters are unlikeable, and the overall story is depressing.

15. The Housing in The Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune

In the story, it’s hard to connect with the main character. We don’t even get to understand what happened to the magical children. You’ll get bored quickly because the book doesn’t offer a wild plot to follow. It overdoes fantastical elements, and the plot mirrors that of Harry Potter. So, it’s bound to feel like something you’ve already read.

Source: (Reddit).