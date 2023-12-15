It All Started With A Starter: The Benefits And Appeal Of Sourdough Bread

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, an ancient form of breadmaking had an unexpected but not unwelcome resurgence among quarantined households. Sourdough, a fermented variety with only three key ingredients, became a form of culinary currency, with neighbors and friends sharing batches of the essential “starter.”

In 2020, commercial sales of sourdough bread ballooned to $2.7 billion, and the numbers are projected to reach $3.5 billion by 2025, according to an industry study by Grandview Research. As impressive as these figures are, they do not consider the ongoing popularity of home-baked sourdough and other forms of starter-based fermented bread.

Sourdough’s distinctive tangy flavor and soft texture are not its only selling points. It boasts a surprising number of health benefits, especially when compared to ultra-processed commercial white breads. Its short list of ingredients (flour, water, salt) also makes it appealing for households on a budget.

What Is A Sourdough Starter?

For many home cooks during the pandemic, the sourdough baking process began with the gifting or making of a “starter.” A starter is the essential slurry of flour, water, and salt responsible for generating the lift of sourdough bread. While other bread doughs call for activated baker’s yeast, sourdough starts with natural fermentation.

The combined flour, water, and salt mixture extracts beneficial bacteria and wild yeast spores from the surrounding air as it rests in a room-temperature environment. The bacteria and wild yeast feed on the carbohydrates provided by the flour. Over a period of weeks, the bacteria excrete lactic acid, and the yeast generates a form of gas. The lactic acid in the starter provides the dough’s distinctively sour flavor, and the gas provides leavening.

The creation of a sourdough starter involves a daily routine of mixing the slurry, allowing time for fermentation, then disposing of half the existing product and replacing it with fresh flour and water. This process continues until the starter becomes foamy and pungent. A portion of this mature starter is then used as the base for a sourbread dough.

What Is The Appeal Of Sourdough Bread?

Sourdough bread has been an option in supermarket bread aisles for decades, usually positioned along other varieties such as rye, pumpernickel, and potato. Much of its appeal lies in its unique “sour” flavor, created by the formation of lactic acid. Sourdough meshes well with most sandwich meats for a savory sandwich but can also be used for sweeter dishes, such as French toast.

Unlike many other forms of bread, sourdough does not require yeast as a leavening agent, making it ideal for beginning bakers. Minimal proofing is required, making the process much less labor-intensive than yeast-based doughs.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, sourdough breadmaking also became a trending social phenomenon. Households with limited access to the outside world could still create and share sourdough starters, thus maintaining social contact during a time of quarantines and supply shortages.

Bella Bucchiotti, food blogger at xoxoBella, recalls this time: “Amidst the challenges of COVID, I was one of the many who learned to make sourdough bread from scratch. It was my first time really diving into homemade bread, and it gave me a sense of purpose during those long months at home. Keeping my starter alive became a little daily ritual that I looked forward to, and my friends even helped me hunt for scarce flour. I was pleasantly surprised to find a supportive community of gluten-free sourdough enthusiasts who shared tips and tricks. I still make bread that I can honestly say is the best I've ever eaten.”

Health Benefits Of Sourdough Bread

The fermentation process required for sourdough bread creates a number of health benefits, including blood sugar response, appetite suppression, and gastrointestinal issues. Sourdough fermentation can also reduce FODMAPs sugars, which can aggravate IBS symptoms, by as much as 90 percent.

“Sourdough bread has several health benefits, mostly related to the fermentation process used to create traditional sourdough bread, Alex Caspero, a Registered Dietitian at Delish Knowledge, said. “Fermenting improves the bioavailability of the nutrients found in bread, allowing for easier absorption, and can reduce the bread’s glycemic index. To what extent sourdough is healthy varies considerably, as the benefits depend on the fermentation process used and what flours or cereal grains were used to create the bread.”

