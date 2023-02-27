Beauty and Brilliance: The Benefits of Moissanite Rings

If you’re affectionate about jewelry, you should know about the impact of diamond rings on your life.

Diamonds are some of the world’s most expensive gemstones. It is also an incredibly rare gemstone that exists in tiny quantities. However, there’s another one, which is moissanite. You’re probably wondering, what is moissanite?

Moissanite is a synthetic gemstone with high durability and hardness. It's similar to a diamond, but of course, they aren’t the same.

What Is Moissanite?

Moissanite is a synthetic gemstone that’s comparable to diamond. The difference between the two gemstones is that diamonds are obtained by mining them from the earth, while modern moissanite stones are made artificially in laboratories. The gemstones share numerous similarities, but moissanite is much better than diamond due to its unique characteristics.

The first thing you must know about moissanite is that it comprises carbon and silicon carbide (SiC). The two elements include all other gemstones, such as emeralds, ruby, sapphire, etc. Unlike these natural gemstones, however, moissanite is man-made, which means it is manufactured in a lab.

The process of making moissanite starts with mixing carbon and silicon carbide. The mixture is then heated at a temperature of 2200°F. At that temperature, the mixture turns into a liquid state. The liquid mixture is then poured into a mold and allowed to solidify. It is now a moissanite stone.

Moissanite stone looks like a large piece of transparent glass. You will probably notice that it has an even color with no color variation, and absolutely no impurities.

5 Benefits of Moissanite

The market has many gemstones, but moissanite has many advantages over them. Here are the top 5 reasons why you should consider choosing moissanite jewelry:

High Quality

Moissanite is made of carbon and silicon carbide, as previously mentioned. Both materials are extremely hard, so moissanite is more durable than other gemstones. In addition, it can withstand extreme heat, wear, and tear, as well as pressure, making it an excellent option for making incredibly durable products.

Affordable Price

Diamonds are quite expensive, due to their rarity, but moissanite costs less than half as much as a diamond. It's also cheaper than other gemstones, such as emeralds, sapphires, and rubies. While traditional gemstones have a limited supply in the earth, because moissanite is created in a lab, scientists can create in virtually unlimited amounts, making it much more affordable.

Lightweight

Diamonds are heavy gemstones, weighing about 100 times as much as moissanite. In contrast, moissanite weighs just 1/10th as much as a diamond but still gives off a brilliant shine. This quality makes moissanite an excellent option for lightweight use, especially in jewelry.

Easy To Clean

If you own a diamond ring, you probably know how difficult it can be to clean it. Diamonds easily get dirty. Your diamond ring is stained when you sweat. You may find dirt inside your diamond ring when you eat food.

Moissanite, however, is easy to clean. All you have to do is wipe it using a soft cloth. You never have to worry about cleaning your moissanite ring.

Hard to Scratch

It is very important to have a gemstone that’s hard to scratch. You want your wedding ring to last for years. Moissanite is harder than other gemstones, which means that if you drop a moissanite ring on the floor, chances are high that it will neither break nor crack.

Final Thoughts

Moissanite is an excellent alternative to diamonds. It is not only affordable but also easy to clean and lightweight. So if you’re looking for a beautiful but affordable gemstone, you should consider getting a moissanite ring. You will get qualities that closely match those of diamonds but at an affordable cost.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.