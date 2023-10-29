Bengals vs 49ers Promo Codes, Odds and Betting Lines

On Sunday, October 29, the NFL continues with the Cincinnati Bengals facing off against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. This is bound to be an attractive proposition to punters and sports fans alike.

With this in mind, we have provided an up-to-date list of the best odds, betting lines, promos, and sportsbooks the US has to offer! If this is something you are interested in learning more about, make sure to keep reading!

Bengals vs 49ers Promo Codes

Bengals vs 49ers Preview

The Bengals come into this game off the back of a two-game winning streak after beating the Cardinals and the Seahawks, respectively. This brings the Bengal’s season record to three wins and three losses in six games, a good but unspectacular record they would need to improve on if they wish to make it to the playoffs.

The San Francisco 49ers come into this game from a surprising two-game losing streak after losing out to the Cleveland Browns and, most recently, the Vikings, where they lost 22-17. These two disappointing defeats came after an impressive five-game winning streak, which they would love to kick-start again on Sunday.

The 49ers have an 11-4 record against the Cincinnati Bengals all-time. This is certainly a record they will wish to extend, but who will come out on top in this all-important game for both sides?

Bengals vs 49ers Lines and Odds

The following odds have been provided by DraftKings.

Spread

Bengals +5.5 (-110)

49ers -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Bengals (+190)

49ers (-230)

Total Points

Over 45 (-110)

Under 45 (-110)

