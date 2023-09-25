Bentley’s Futuristic Concept Car Gives a Glimpse Into What Cars May Look Like in 2035

Concept cars are all about imagination, technology, and the future of what could be. Most of the time, we don't see these cars ever make it to production, but they are still so cool that we can't help but gush over them for a while. Recently, Bentley reached the impressive milestone of 100 years in business.

And to celebrate, they released a stunning concept car to give us a peek into what their grand touring could look like in 2035.

Bentley put a lot into this ride. They thought through every aspect of it, from the materials it's made of to the inspiration behind the stunning design.

Bentley's Heart Behind The Exp 100 GT

Their desire was for this car to be an experience. They designed it around the elements of travel: the light above, the air around, and the earth beneath. Every part of the car is designed to stimulate your senses as you ride.

They used reclaimed river wood and lighter batteries in an effort to reduce the impact this car has on the environment. They used a wide range of veneers that are ethically sourced, including Koa, liquid amber, as well as polished metals like copper and titanium. But that's not all; they also included stone veneers that provide a natural finish to the cabin, making it unique.

A luxurious concept car built for enjoyment

This car is designed to be the epitome of luxury, and Bentley used all the resources they could get their hands on to make this a reality.

This car is called the EXP 100 GT, and it's the redesigned Grand Touring, which Bentley says will always be at the heart of what they stand for. This concept is a fully autonomous, self-driving car that uses artificial intelligence to tailor your driving experience to what you love.

I am always interested to see what performance specs concept cars are estimated to have, but Bentley doesn't specify what this car can hit, and I think that's because this car is built for luxury and personalization and not for speed or performance.

If I'm riding in a cabin made of the most luxurious materials on the planet, we can go as slow as we need to.

This EXP 100 GT has won numerous awards, including ‘Most Beautiful Concept Car of The Year' at Festival Automobile International in 2020.