Bridgerton Star Bessie Carter Has Two Legendary Actors for Parents

Actress Bessie Carter grew up in the acting world.

Who Is Bessie Carter?

Bessie Carter is probably best known for her portrayal of Prudence Featherington in Bridgerton.

She also appeared in the 2012 movie Les Miserables and in the TV series Beecham House.

However, Bessie Carter is no stranger to the film world. In fact, Bridgerton star Bessie Carter has two legendary actors as parents.

Bessie Carter's Mother Is Imelda Staunton

Her mother is the legendary actress Imelda Staunton. Imelda is most famously known for playing Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter series. Besides her numerous other TV and movie credits, Imelda is set to play Queen Elizabeth in Season 5 of the highly popular Netflix series, The Crown.

Bessie Carter's Father Is Jim Carter

Her father is actor Jim Carter. Jim Carter has numerous acting roles but is probably best known for his role as Charles Carson in Downton Abbey.

Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton

Carter and Staunton have been married since 1983 and have one child together: Bessie Carter, who was born in 1993.

Bessie once posted a picture of herself at the Oscars with both her parents when she was just 11!

Her parents must be so proud of her success in Bridgerton!

Bridgerton Season 3

Bridgerton season 3 is currently in production. Netflix has not yet announced an expected release date.

