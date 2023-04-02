10 Best Pictures of The 21st Century’s Preliminary Stage

Movies are a form of art that has the power to move us, challenge our perspectives, and take us on journeys beyond our own lives. Over the past two decades, the 21st century has brought us some of history's most visually stunning, emotionally impactful, and intellectually stimulating films. From blockbusters to indie flicks, a diverse range of exceptional movies have captured audiences worldwide. These are our 10 best picks.

1. Kill Bill Vol. 2 (2004)

While many film aficionados claim they prefer Kill Bill Vol 1, I hold firm in my opinion that Vol 2 is the superior of the two. Directed by Quentin Tarantino, Kill Bill Vol. 2 is a cinematic masterpiece with brilliant performances, breathtaking action, and a gripping story. With its blend of genres, primarily inspired by Japanese samurai films, Kill Bill Vol. 2 is a unique and unforgettable film that pushes the boundaries of cinema.

2. Parasite (2019)

Parasite, directed by Bong Joon-ho, is a cinematic triumph that combines humor, suspense, and social commentary in a way that is both entertaining and thought-provoking. With its powerful themes and expertly crafted plot, Parasite is a film that resonates long after the credits roll. It was the first foreign language film to ever win the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2020.

3. Catch Me if You Can (2002)

Steven Spielberg's Catch Me If You Can is a film that dazzles with its stylish visuals, top-notch performances, and thrilling story. The movie follows the true story of Frank Abagnale Jr., a con man who successfully impersonated a pilot, a doctor, and a lawyer, all before the age of 21. This is an underrated gem of Spielberg's filmography, though 1 million have cumulatively given it an 8.1 rating on IMDb.

4. The Dark Knight (2008)

Widely regarded as one of the best superhero movies of all time, Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight is a dark and intense film that explores the line between good and evil. With its iconic performance by Heath Ledger as the Joker, The Dark Knight is a film that has had a lasting impact on cinema. It's still an industry scandal that it was not nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars the following year. Nevertheless, it is the highest-rated movie of the 21st century on IMDb.

5. Ex Machina (2014)

A haunting sci-fi thriller, Ex Machina is a film that challenges our beliefs about artificial intelligence and the nature of consciousness. With its stunning visuals, eerie soundtrack, and powerful performances, Ex Machina is a film that stays with you long after the credits roll. Alex Garland's Ex Machina is revered as the greatest cinematic achievement to tackle the complex subject of A.I. since 2001: A Space Odyssey.

6. Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

A stunning sequel to the classic Blade Runner, Blade Runner 2049 is a film whose breathtaking cyberpunk visuals and masterful storytelling explores what it means to be human and examines the impact of technology on society. This Denis Villeneuve film is both timely and timeless. With remarkable performances from its cast and a beautiful screenplay, many argue this film is even better than its predecessor.

7. Before Midnight (2013)

The final installment in Richard Linklater's Before trilogy, Before Midnight is a film that delves deep into the complexities of long-term relationships. With its raw, honest portrayal of the challenges faced by a couple who have been together for over two decades, Before Midnight is a film that resonates with anyone who has ever loved and lost. With its beautiful scenery, naturalistic dialogue, and stunning performances by Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy, Before Midnight is a film that leaves a lasting impression on the heart and soul.

8. The Witch (2015)

A chilling horror film that immerses viewers in the world of 17th-century New England, The Witch is a film that is both terrifying and thought-provoking. With its powerful themes of isolation, religious fanaticism, and family dynamics, The Witch is haunting and unforgettable. At the age of just 18 years old and one of her first film performances, this film launched Anya Taylor Joy's career and solidified her as a serious and promising actress.

9. Us (2019)

Jordan Peele's Us is a horror film that explores the duality of human nature and the impact of childhood trauma on our adult selves. Us is a thought-provoking film that challenges the audience to examine the darker aspects of society and human nature. The film explores themes of identity, trauma, and societal inequality, and is filled with symbolism and hidden messages that are open to interpretation. It is a perfect example of how horror films can be both terrifying and insightful at the same time.

10. Minority Report (2002)

A sci-fi thriller directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, and Samantha Morton that explores the impact of technology on crime prevention, Minority Report is a film that is both thought-provoking and action-packed. Set in the year 2054, the movie portrays a future where crime has been eradicated due to the invention of a technology called “Precrime.”

Precrime uses three psychics, known as “pre-cogs,” to predict future murders and allows the police to arrest the would-be killers before the crime is committed. Tom Cruise delivers a captivating performance as Anderton, a man who has devoted his life to the Precrime system and must now question everything he believed to be true.

Colin Farrell also delivers a strong performance as Danny Witwer, an FBI agent tasked with auditing the Precrime system, who becomes Anderton's adversary. The film's premise is thought-provoking as we encounter the ethical repercussions of an increasingly technologically advanced society.

This thread inspired this post.

Featured Image Credit: Miramax Films.

