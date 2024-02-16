The Nintendo GameCube offered players the fourth home console experience from the House of Mario, Link, Samus, and many more. Though it didn’t quite reach the level of success as some of its predecessors and competitors, it nonetheless offered some extraordinary gameplay experiences for up to four players.

The best 4-player GameCube games showcase the multiplayer strength of this system. These titles all offer up to four players at once in various game modes. These best 4-player GameCube games also excel when it comes to gameplay with others, content, game modes, and how well they hold up today.

1. Super Smash Bros. Melee

The crown jewel of the fighting game community from GameCube's library is this 4-player game. Not many games leave the legacy this multiplayer romp has, with entire video game competitions like EVO circling back many, many years after its release. The core competitive gameplay and the Rogue's gallery of Nintendo fighters like Mario, Link, and Marth never gets old. There have been several entries since Melee, but it remains a favorite among fans.

2. F-Zero GX

This high-speed futuristic racer has players blasting across racetracks with lightning-fast movement. The pace of this racing game feels incredible, and this particular entry offers some of the most substantial gameplay in the series. Going against three friends on the high-stakes track in thrilling versus matches is a memory we'll never forget.

3. Mario Kart: Double Dash!!

The GameCube entry of the beloved Mario Kart racing series brought with it some intriguing gameplay elements, which helped it land pretty well among its counterparts. The two racers per vehicle system feels wacky and underrated, lending a bit of insanity to the already chaotic driving. Furthermore, the excellent tracks make this game prime material for a fun gaming night with friends and family.

4. TimeSplitters 2

Players who want the finest first-person shooter multiplayer game on the GameCube should look no further than TimeSplitters. It has cooperative elements with up to two players across the entire time travel storyline and competitive multiplayer for four. A whopping 16 multiplayer modes exist for players to unlock.

5. Super Monkey Ball 2

The core gameplay of this engaging puzzle platforming title has players rolling around in a monkey-filled sphere. It never gets old, but the challenge and intensity do increase with each level. The experience gets even better with other players in the Challenge Mode and numerous multiplayer minigames like Monkey Bowling and Monkey Golf.

6. The Legend Of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures

This particular spin-off of the core series sees up to four players gather together for classic 16-bit-style The Legend of Zelda multiplayer adventures. Playing through dungeons and solving puzzles with other people still feels revolutionary for this series, given its usual single-player nature, so this provides a neat alternative.

7. Mario Party 6

The sixth game in this series continues the usual gameplay that sees four players competing against one another on a game board with tons of minigames sprinkled throughout. It does add a few new things, like Toadette and the welcome day and night system. It may not be the best of the series, but it feels the strongest out of the four titles on GameCube.

8. Wave Race: Blue Storm

The water-based competition of this gorgeous jet ski racing game has unique gameplay when compared to other racing titles on the GameCube. Its multiplayer options feel grand, with the usual arcade races allowing for four players to go up against one another. Even the Championship Mode invites four players to take to the water and vie for the finish line.

9. XGIII: Extreme G Racing

This topsy-turvy racing game from developer Acclaim might make some players sick. The racetracks feel so immersive and unique with the various loops and unbelievable speed classes that range up to 1000Gs. It plays even wilder with other players in multiplayer, as players must battle against both the winding track and their competitors to win.

10. WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Party Game$!

The short-burst nature of these ridiculous and fun minigames only gets better when played with friends and family. It arguably provides the strongest multiplayer element of the WarioWare series, with eight modes of minigames to compete in with up to four players.

11. X-Men Legends II: Rise Of Apocalypse

This action RPG sequel puts players in the hot seat of various Marvel superhero mutants, such as Wolverine and Jean Grey. Rise of Apocalypse greatly improves upon the original, including its multiplayer option. The ability to play alongside other superheroes in the engaging action combat feels fantastic.

12. Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour

GameCube owners who want a bit more of a relaxing multiplayer experience rather than something stress-inducing should check out this particular Mario Golf game. It provides a plethora of golfing multiplayer modes, such as hitting golf balls through rings, two-on-two battles, and collecting coins.

13. Bomberman Generation

One of the best games in this long-running series remains available on the GameCube. It has some of the strongest multiplayer for the Bomberman franchise, largely due to its scale back to the classic experience. It has the usual top-down perspective where players move around, plant bombs, grab power-ups, and try to blow up each other across five different multiplayer modes.

14. Donkey Konga

Players who get their paws on the incredible bongo controllers for this game (regular GameCube controllers work, too) will find one of the most ground-breaking multiplayer experiences on the GameCube. This musical rhythm game has players mash the controller to hit notes to ridiculous and fun songs. While much of it only allows for up to two players, Jam Session invites two additional jungle musicians to try and match the beat in a Guitar Hero-esque minigame.

15. Gladius

The GameCube version of this tactical fantasy RPG sees players pick a gladiator school they'll use to battle against others for supremacy. It has a cooperative story mode where players battle together for the same school and also a versus one where players hack and slash against their fellow gladiators.

16. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles

This particular action RPG spin-off in the beloved JRPG series has a bizarre method for its four-player multiplayer in the form of Game Boy Advances as controllers. However, if players link up their GBAs for this game, they’ll find a stunning fantasy adventure of escorting their caravan together through the world and solving puzzles.

17. Mario Power Tennis

The GameCube entry in this Mario-themed tennis game has some of the strongest sports multiplayer gameplay on the platform. It has the expected two-on-two tennis court battles and plenty of minigames, like smacking ghosts with the tennis racket.

18. Karaoke Revolution Party

This game accomplishes what it sets out to do. Players who want a great party game should consider this title. It lets players sing various songs and receive points based on their performance. It had a solid mix of songs worth checking out, including “Believe” by Cher, “Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson, “Every Morning” by Sugar Ray, “I'm Coming Out” by Diana Ross, and “Wind Beneath My Wings” by Bette Midler.

19. Medal Of Honor: Frontline

This World War II FPS game has the typical multiplayer modes expected of the genre, though they were explicitly absent from the PS2 version. It's not the most revolutionary World War II FPS, especially in the wake of games like Medal of Honor: Underground and Allied Assault, but it makes up for this in its solid enough graphics and detailed level design for players to experience the war.

20. James Bond 007: NightFire

The multiplayer in this spy battle FPS game doesn’t differ much from the original GoldenEye on the Nintendo 64. However, it makes up for that with its much better visuals, great selection of multiplayer settings like additional AI bots, and terrific locations inspired by the films.

21. Pac-Man Vs.

The classic maze action gameplay returns from this series of Pac-Man avoiding the ghosts while he eats pellets. The twist this time around comes from its multiplayer implementation, where players take on the role of either Pac-Man or the ghosts themselves.

22. Super Mario Strikers

This 2005 sports game from Next Level Games takes Mario, Luigi, and crew to soccer. It plays like a traditional soccer game in which players pass, tackle, and score goals, but with some gameplay twists like wacky strike shots and stats for each character. The multiplayer options for the speedy arcade-style soccer game show it off at its finest.

23. 1080º Avalanche

This sequel to the beloved snowboarding game on the N64 offers better visuals and deeper racing gameplay. The premise remains of players battling against one another to race downhill to the bottom first. It has incredible support for up to four players on one console or LAN connectivity for up to four GameCube consoles.

24. NBA Street V3

This street basketball series from EA Canada still remains one of the most impressive interactive forms of the sport of all time with its swift pace and over-the-top style. It only gets better when players duel on the dozen courts and out-score and out-trick one another in multiplayer.