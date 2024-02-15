The original Xbox came out in 2001 and remains an excellent console due to its library of phenomenal games, including multiplayer titles. Microsoft's first console features four welcome controller ports, allowing for solid multiplayer experiences with family members and friends.

The best 4-player original Xbox games offer the most robust multiplayer experiences on the platform. These titles include various genres across sports, racing, FPS, RPG, and more. Any original Xbox owner looking for a great video game time with friends and family should consider these best 4-player original Xbox games.

1. Halo 2

The premier multiplayer experience on the original Xbox comes from Microsoft itself. This second FPS in the Bungie sci-fi trilogy exists as the strongest overall, must-have multiplayer game on the platform. It has many competitive maps, modes, and weapons, which still stand out decades later.

2. JSRF: Jet Set Radio Future

The stunning cel-shaded open-world skating graffiti game arrives on the original Xbox with solid multiplayer options. Players compete and explore the various levels with thrilling skates to tag up the place over their competitor's graffiti designs.

3. TimeSplitters 2

This time-travel storyline contains the right mix of multiplayer. Its story campaign allows another player to join in and explore the various levels across places like the Wild West and far future. But it also contains a variety of traditional competitive multiplayer modes for players with four controllers.

4. MechAssault

This monumental multiplayer game and its sequel offer some of the most exhilarating and challenging gameplay for four players or more. It revolutionized mech gameplay on consoles, with behemoth-sized robots for players to pilot. Better yet, it offered one of the first Xbox Live online multiplayer experiences, so players didn't have to own four controllers to compete against others.

5. Far Cry Instincts

This remake of the first game in Ubisoft‘s exploratory open-world FPS series contains an extraordinary map editor. Players make their maps and share them online through Xbox Live to play against others. This gives a more player-driven multiplayer experience.

6. Marvel Ultimate Alliance

This action RPG features superheroes from the Marvel universe, such as Spider-Man and Captain America. Each superhero has its abilities and moves, which makes playing with other players in the various levels rich and engaging as they create their Avengers-style adventure.

7. X-Men Legends II: Rise Of Apocalypse

This sequel improved quite a bit over the original with additions like welcome multiplayer parties. The action RPG has players take on the role of one of about 18 different mutants, each with their own powers. The gameplay enriches when up to four players pick their heroes to use in combat. To date, it ranks as one of the best X-Men titles, and one of the best 4-player original Xbox games.

8. Def Jam Fight For NY

This more traditional-style fighting game stood out for using popular musical artists and a fantastic licensed soundtrack. Despite its pretty typical fighting style, it contained arena modes for up to four players to battle against one another for supremacy.

9. Star Wars: Battlefront II

The massive battlefields of the Star Wars franchise, such as on planets like Tatooine and Kashyyyk, come to life in this incredible third and first-person action title. Players feel like a single clone or Stormtrooper in a swathe of soldiers, including in offline and online multiplayer, and with the option to sometimes play as an iconic hero like Luke Skywalker.

10. Crimson Skies: High Road To Revenge

This engaging flight combat simulator has some of the most profound vehicular action on the entire original Xbox platform. Players who want a nice party time at home have access to four-player battles in the skies. But if players want something even more akin to sky warfare, System Link exists on the console for up to 16 players at once.

11. Rallisport Challenge 2

This particular racing game features intense customization when it comes to tuning the vehicle's performance regarding brakes, suspension, and more. It worked both offline and online during its time on the original Xbox, offering four players or more to race against each other across the gorgeous selection of tracks.

12. Super Monkey Ball Deluxe

This definitive Super Monkey Ball experience includes levels from across the first two Sega games. Players guide a little monkey within a sphere across obstacles and challenging platforming objectives. It works in multiplayer, too, with the numerous challenge levels and wacky party minigames like soccer, tennis, and golf.

13. Fuzion Frenzy

This launch title for the original Xbox set the bar high for multiplayer experiences on the ground-breaking system. Every aspect of the game allows up to four players to engage in the 45 minigames, each with their own frenetic gameplay.

14. Project Gotham Racing 2

This 2003 racing sim game from developer Bizarre Creations contains some of the most gorgeous locales and vehicles. Its emphasis on kudos points, which players gain from power sliding or maneuvering past an opponent, makes its multiplayer races feel uniquely intense.

15. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon 2: Summit Strike

This expansion for the second game in this classic squad-based tactical war series expanded upon the multiplayer suite in the original. Players have access to cooperative elements in the campaign and fantastic competitive modes as well. The heavy focus on strategy gives it a unique edge over similar Xbox multiplayer shooters.

16. Dance Dance Revolution Ultramix

The only downside to this dancing rhythm game comes from the fact players should own the sometimes expensive dance mat controllers if they want to get the most out of it. But if players own the mats, dancing in real life to gain points to the licensed songs within the game has a multiplayer immersion, unlike any other game.

17. Karaoke Revolution Party

This musical game focuses on singing and memorizing lyrics from across its toe-tapping tracks. Players don't have to sound good as long as they have a good time and know the lyrics. Its multiplayer options make it even funnier, as players compete to get the best score.

18. Halo: Combat Evolved

The launch game for the original Xbox feels like one of the must-have experiences for the Microsoft system. Sure, it has an excellent single-player campaign with Master Chief, but the real draw once the credits roll comes from the phenomenal splitscreen multiplayer. Its selection of maps like Battle Creek and Blood Gulch stand the test of time as some of the best FPS maps ever made.

19. Midnight Club II

This open-world racing game from Rockstar features realistic recreations of cities like Los Angeles, Paris, and Tokyo that feel ahead of their time. Its free approach to races within the open world translated well to the exhilarating multiplayer races, which included online options at the time.

20. Unreal Championship 2: The Liandri Conflict

The renowned creator of Fortnite, Epic Games, proved itself a master of multiplayer long before its free-to-play phenomenon. This series has a couple of extraordinary multiplayer FPS games on the original Xbox, but this one stands out in particular. Its swift pace of movement and fights in the memorable arena maps and classic game modes like Deathmatch and Capture the Flag.

21. NHL Hitz Pro

This entry in the NHL hockey sports game series from Next Level Games took a different approach to its gameplay. The focus on more complex, realistic hockey mechanics proved fruitful with a wonderful experience. It only gets better in multiplayer, as players take on the role of players in the five-versus-five matches.

22. Serious Sam: The First Encounter

This monumental FPS title features the titular Sam, a guy who goes back in time to find out about a lost civilization and fight against waves of enemies across many different levels. The solid set of weapons, ranging from a grenade launcher to dual-wielding revolvers, work well across the story levels in cooperative multiplayer or the Deathmatch modes for fighting against other players.

23. Star Wars: Republic Commando

This atmospheric FPS title set in the Star Wars universe focuses on a gritty telling of four clones. The multiplayer portion of the game carries over the intense, tactical nature of the campaign. While it lacks enough modes and maps, the hefty nature of the combat and exploration in multiplayer offers a tight experience, unlike other similar games.

24. Top Spin

Unlike some of its arcade-style competitors, this complicated tennis game has a gameplay system built on realism, with various tennis shots and complex controls. Its great visuals and gameplay pave the way for some of the strongest video game tennis multiplayer matches of all time, though the multiplayer settings and modes feel a bit restrictive.