The Sega Dreamcast failed in its ultimate goal of a successful, worthy follow-up to classic systems like the Genesis, but it made up for that in its cult classic games. Some of these titles include revolutionary mechanics and experiences, including up to four-player multiplayer.

The best 4-player Sega Dreamcast games show off the strongest multiplayer experiences on the system, both offline and online. These games stand out as some of the most incredible on the platform in terms of gameplay, graphics, connectivity, and fun factor. These best 4-player Sega Dreamcast games show that retro gaming fans should not ignore this system.

1. Unreal Tournament

This 4-Player SEGA game arrived a bit late into the Dreamcast’s life cycle, even after the PS2 version came out, but it remains the strongest first-person shooter game on the system. Its brilliant blend of fast-paced arena gameplay with a surprising number of maps and modes makes it an instant four-player multiplayer classic. It gets even better with the mutator settings players customize, such as giving everyone one-hit-kill weapons.

2. Quake III Arena

The Dreamcast console version of this beloved arena FPS title came out not long after the original PC version. It has the swift movement of classic games at the time, along with advanced mechanics like rocket-jumping. The deep gameplay, along with the simple but lovable maps and weapons, make for a solid and sometimes intense multiplayer experience.

3. Samba de Amigo

This Sega musical rhythm title offers the premier music multiplayer game on the system. If players acquire the special maraca controllers, it feels fantastic to shake them around to the beats of the songs on the screen alongside friends and family at parties and gatherings.

4. Power Stone 2

This 3D arena fighting game felt revolutionary at the time of its release in 2000 due to its wide selection of intriguing fighters and up to four players in multiplayer battles. Many fighting games at the time stuck to a more restrictive side-scrolling plane and only two players in multiplayer. The addition of four players allowed for depth and chaos on a welcome scale.

5. San Francisco Rush 2049

This racing game provided one of the most exhilarating arcade driving experiences on the Dreamcast. It has a plethora of modes, including the traditional races to finish first against other players and even a death battle mode where players fight to survive the longest. So much content exists in this game to keep parties of four busy for quite some time.

6. Ooga Booga

This wacky 4-Player SEGA party fighting game feels so unique compared to the other similar games on the system. It lacks the seriousness of other titles in the fighting genre, opting for a relaxed and silly approach. Players ride animals, cast spells, and throw shrunken heads to defeat the other kahunas in the match. Its online four-player multiplayer even still exists today through the private Dreamcast Live community.

7. Le Mans 24 Hours (Test Drive Le Mans)

This entry in the Test Drive series includes the pretty realistic racing mechanics and visual style of the past games but with inspiration from the titular real-life, 24-hour race in France. This results in one of the most fascinating multiplayer driving experiences of all time, with the ability for players to compete in marathon races up to 24 hours straight if they want to.

8. Virtua Tennis 2

This approach to interactive video game tennis resulted in one of the most realistic sports games at the time. The sequel expanded upon the original in several fantastic ways, such as offering female tennis players and even mixed double matches for multiplayer. The two-on-two bouts on the court look and play well.

9. Bomberman Online

This ground-breaking entry in the series brought online multiplayer to consoles with the same classic gameplay of navigating mazes with bombs to blow up walls, upgrade characters, and defeat opponents. Its online multiplayer servers no longer exist, but the offline four-player multiplayer modes still feel worth checking out with content like the Battleship-like Submarine mode and Panel Paint Rule, where players try to paint the most squares.

10. Worms World Party

The classic Worms gameplay expands in this experience to offer solid multiplayer missions. The turn-based gameplay retains its depth, where players guide their Worms around the side-scrolling map to launch rockets and use other weapons to blast foes off the map.

11. Looney Tunes: Space Race

While Nintendo had the Mario Kart series, Dreamcast had this licensed Looney Tunes game. Up to four players embark on twisty and wild racetracks as various famous characters from the animated universe, such as Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck. It doesn’t offer much new to the arcade-kart racing genre, but it makes up for that in its plethora of unlockable tracks.

12. ChuChu Rocket!

The single-player experience of guiding these mice might seem like the star of this game, but it has an underrated four-player multiplayer mode as well. Players compete against one another to collect as many mice as possible before the match ends, providing the right mix of strategy and laughs.

13. Project Justice

This more traditional fighting game in the Rival Schools series continues its unique hook of baking each character’s academic or sports-related passion into their fighting style. Its two-player team-up moves help its multiplayer aspects stand out compared to other games in the genre.

14. Demolition Racer: No Exit

This sequel to the 1999 car destruction racing game features integral changes to the gameplay. It continues the focus on earning points by destroying other players’ cars and breaking boxes on the track instead of just coming in first place. This makes its multiplayer modes intense and full of ridiculous moments as players try to crash into one another.

15. Dead Or Alive 2

This fighting game sequel looks much better in the visuals department than its predecessor, developed by Team Ninja. It also improved upon the cyclical nature of its three move styles (blows, throws, and holds), which all excel against one move style and feel ineffective against another. Its simple multiplayer fighting modes emphasize the game’s complex combat and combos.

16. Re-Volt

Players drive remote-controlled cars in this standout arcade racing game. The driving feels looser and lighter than other racing games, which gives it a great gameplay feel. The addition of weapons for players to pick up enhances the gameplay as well. It has the usual multiplayer racing modes, but Battle Tag stands out, where players battle to find coins and hold onto them until a timer runs out to win.

17. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Rogue Spear

Up to 16 players gathered online when the servers ran in this tactical FPS title on the Dreamcast. Its fascinating gameplay, where a single bullet often eliminates a player on its own, provides great difficulty and strategic possibilities in its mix of cooperative and competitive multiplayer missions and modes.

18. Gauntlet Legends

The Dreamcast version of this hack-and-slash fantasy multiplayer adventure feels like the definitive version for friends and family to play due to its implementation of features from the Dark Legacy expansion. Players pick one of four heroes, ranging from the warrior to the archer, and level up their stats across intense dungeons.

19. Frogger 2: Swampy's Revenge

This sequel to the 1997 3D remake of the classic Frogger game adds plenty of new content, including some welcome multiplayer modes. Players navigate through linear levels to collect frogs and avoid the challenging obstacles in their way. The Dreamcast port feels superior to the PS2 version at the time, with its use of up to four players in multiplayer instead of just two.

20. Ms. Pac-Man Maze Madness

This 3D remake of the original Ms. Pac-Man stays faithful to the original while throwing in some smart additions like boss battles and various puzzles throughout the maze levels. It has up to four players in its multiplayer mode, who compete to gobble as many dots as possible to win.

21. Phantasy Star Online

The first-ever online RPG for video game consoles didn’t just break new ground in the gaming industry, but it provided a stellar multiplayer experience at the same time. It has MMORPG-like elements, where players explore various planets in the galaxy, level up, complete action-packed sci-fi missions together with others, and more.

22. Outtrigger

This fascinating mix of first and third-person shooter perspectives made for one of the most visually pleasing multiplayer titles on the Dreamcast. Ignore the European version of the game, which lacked the online multiplayer modes that felt competitive and thrilling.

23. Sonic Shuffle

The stunning cel-shaded graphics of the Jet Set Radio series arrived in this Mario Party-like Sonic game. Up to four players compete offline on a board with various minigames to participate in. The sheer variation and complexity of the minigames feel pretty different from Nintendo’s similar party series.

24. Sega Smash Pack: Volume 1

This compilation of a whopping 12 games from the nostalgic past eras of Sega made their way to Dreamcast, including Sonic the Hedgehog and Altered Beast. Though some emulation performance issues arose in the pack, its collection includes some worthy multiplayer experiences like Streets of Rage 2 and Golden Axe.