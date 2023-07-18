The 25 Best Political Protest Songs of the 60s and 70s

Highly involved individuals have used music to express their opinions. But when it comes to the sheer quantity of songs that inspired people to get up and take action for change, the 1960s and 1970s easily top all other decades. The following are 25 of them.

1. The Wailers – “Get up, Stand up”

This timeless reggae protest song comes from The Wailers' 1973 album Burnin' (released before they were known as Bob Marley & The Wailers). A stirring anthem of human strength, Reggae has made an immense contribution to the global protest movement. And this song gained broad appeal because it expresses common sentiments against human oppression. You don't have to share your political opinions to find the theme moving.

2. Aretha Fr anklin – “Respect”

The iconic song by Aretha Franklin was from her ground-breaking album I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You, released in 1967. However, Otis Redding composed and released it in 1965 with some changes. Aretha changed the song to become a symbol of female empowerment.

3. Barry McGuire – “Eve of Destruction”

Injustice, prejudice, and hypocrisy are among the topics covered in this Barry McGuire song. Its demonization by the establishment and radio ban undoubtedly increased its allure for the youth, which helped it rocket to the top even as the Vietnam War heated up. One line in the lyrics: “You're old enough to kill but not for votin',” sparked the decision to reduce the voting age to 18.

4. Creedence Clearwater Revival – “Fortunate Son”

A good protest song can still elicit debate decades after it was written. In 2014, John Fogerty found himself defending his 1969 song's performance at a benefit event for soldiers and defending its message about the hypocrisy of flag-waving people who send others to war.

5. Sam Cooke – “A Change Is Gonna Come”

How can one maintain confidence that love will triumph over hate when constantly brought low? It could be the staunch faith that change will one day come. This soul classic became closely associated with the civil rights movement of the 60s. It was partly inspired by Bob Dylan's statement for change in Blowin' In The Wind.

6. Bob Dylan – “Only A Pawn in Their Game”

This track is exceptional amid the company of similar songs in the album as the lyrics caution to see the ‘finger that fired the trigger' as a pawn in the game of those stoking hatred and pitting people against themselves based on race. Though a direct message for taking Medgar Evers' (a civil rights activist) life, its principle is still relevant today.

7. Nina Simone – “Mississippi Goddam”

The upbeat pace of the song teases us with the notion that it “is just a show tune,” as Nina Simone declares in the opening. The frantic pace, however, gradually emphasizes the narrator's existential dread as she believes every day is “going to be her last” and is pursued by “hound dogs” in the song.

8. Phil Ochs – “I Ain't Marching Anymore”

One of Phil Ochs' signature songs, this anti-war protest song from 1965, first debuted on his album of the same name. This stirring song guides us through a long list of conflicts while asking if it is all worth it. Expressing remorse for the passing of so many, we can hear the singer's resolve in his voice and accept his claim that “I ain't marchin' anymore.”

9. Plastic Ono Band – “Give Peace a Chance”

This piece is a John Lennon-penned anti-war song initially credited to Lennon-McCartney. It was recorded with Yoko Ono and a small group of friends during a performance in a hotel room in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. In the 1970s, it became the song of the American anti-war movement and is still repeated whenever groups of people gather to oppose the war.

10. James Brown – “Say it Loud (I'm Black and I'm Proud)

Unofficially the anthem for Black Power Movement and being the most direct and exuberant protest song, James Brown intended the children who sang the call and response for this 1968 song to “grow up feeling pride.” However, the song's black power message cost Brown, at the time, a sizable crossover audience. However, it still has resonance and inspiration today.

11. Country Joe and the Fish – “The ‘Fish' Cheer/I-Feel-I'm-Fixin-To-Die Rag”

It became one of the most well-known protest songs against the Vietnam War due to its dark humor and satire. Critics cite the piece as a counterculture classic. Humorously demonstrating the cruel absurdity of war, the chorus tracks the unanswered question of “What are we fighting for?” to the aftermath of fighting in seven seconds. Life couldn't be treated more worthlessly.

12. Universal Soldiers – “Buffy Sainte-Marie”

It was not an instant smash when it was released, but it did get some notice from the contemporary folk music scene. It became a hit after being covered by Glen Campbell and Donovan a year later. It discusses how each person bears personal responsibility for waging war and how outdated feudal ideologies cause our collective demise. The premise was that in democratic regimes, the general populace chooses politicians who control the military.

13. The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band – “Suppose They Gave a War and Nobody Came?”

To answer this titular question: there will be no war! That everyone knows, yet people turn up makes this song the movement's (against war) most bizarre protest song that stirs our consciousness to our responsibility towards eradicating war. In addition, it has an undeniable intensity that is suitable given the subject matter of the music.

13. Bob Marley and the Wailers – “Redemption Song”

After narrating his struggles, Marley focuses on social concerns. He quotes a speech by Marcus Garvey, paraphrasing him, saying, “Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery. None but ourselves can free our mind,” implying that individuals to whom he is speaking possess the ability to free themselves from any figurative shackles.

15. Buffalo Springfield – “For What it's Worth”

The 1966 Sunset Strip police crackdown on loitering hippie kids influenced this song, that has outlived that initial trigger. Two months of nightly rioting led to countless songs and even a movie, including this song by Stills, that was more ambitious, capturing both the current and larger-scale cultural shifts.

16. John Lennon – “Imagine”

This song by John Lennon challenges you to picture a world without conflict, material goods, or religion, revealing his optimistic side. Decades later, replicating his optimism, we are still imagining it, and we hope to see the reality.

17. Marvin Gaye – “What's Going on”

Marvin Gaye declared at the time that he recorded it to help humanity and himself reestablish a sense of serenity. His masterpiece is less of a protest song than a song of healing. The song was written by Motown employee Al Cleveland and Four Tops member Ollie Benson after Benson observed police brutality against antiwar protesters in Berkeley. Gaye significantly altered the tune, evolving the song into a cry for understanding while referencing protests and brutality.

18. Gil Scott-Heron – “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised”

The title has become such a catchphrase that new listeners could be taken aback by the intensity of justified and still-current rage in this political song by Gil Scott-Heron. It criticizes political passivity and asserts categorically that mainstream media and pop culture cannot adequately address the legitimate concerns of the populace. This anti-government song is a moving musical record of the protest movement.

19. Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young – “Ohio”

With lyrics reflecting the anti-student protest mentality among some segments of the US population, the song draws a clear distinction between “us” and “them.” The song became powerful because it was inspired by a photograph of a student named Jeff Miller, who was killed during a protest against the Vietnam War. The song goes beyond just talking about that specific event and becomes relatable to many people. Truly, a picture is worth a thousand words.

20. John Lennon – “Working Class Hero”

While some of his songs may be straightforward slogans, Working Class Hero presents a subtle, wise social analysis. It may not be the most well-known or overt protest. But the song remains a powerful social critique of class differences and how society seeks to shape people into tools for the system.

21. The Clash – “(White Man) in Hammersmith Palais”

The rock band addresses several important themes, including anti-violence, racial harmony, and wealth inequality. It takes jabs at the mainstreaming of punk rock by “Turning rebellion into money” and the societal degradation in the UK.

22. Steel Pulse – “Ku Klux Klan”

Ku Klux Klan is found on Steel Pulse's 1978 album Handsworth Revolution. This protest song features a strong anti-racism message and an addictive driving bassline that supports its essential viewpoint.

23. The Isley Brothers – “Fight the Power”

This funk-infused protest song is taken from The Isley Brothers' 1975 album The Heat Is On. The brothers' music is anti-establishment and shows their mistrust of power. Part of the lyrics were incorporated into Public Enemy's rap song of the same name.

24. Curtis Mayfield – “(Don't Worry) If There Is a Hell Below, We're All Going To Go”

With the uplifting songs he produced with The Impressions in the 1960s, Curtis Mayfield solidified his position as a leading figure in the civil rights movement. But he took a much more direct approach to societal concerns with his 1970 debut solo album Curtis. The piece serves as a warning concerning racial relations in America, expressing that everything will come to a head if society doesn't get its act together.

25. The Sex Pistols – “God Save The Queen”

This enduring punk hymn calls the monarchy a “fascist regime” in a forceful denunciation of it. The repeated refrain of “no future” at the end of “God Save the Queen” conveys a more pessimistic viewpoint than many protest songs, often serving as calls to action and symbols of change. These pessimistic views would characterize much of the punk rock that would come after.