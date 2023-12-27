25 Sixties Sitcoms That Haven’t Lost Their Charm

While each decade makes its own mark on history, the 1960s were a particularly momentous time in America. The Civil Rights Movement made giant steps forward, as did the space exploration program — moments most Americans witnessed from their living rooms.

“The TV was the center of the house,” actor Tom Hanks tells CNN about growing up in the 1960s. “I don’t remember a time without TV.”

Since television became more ubiquitous, the content the three channels (yes, only three) aired began to shift. Post-war television was a Leave it to Beaver, “syrup sweet” style of escapism, which shifted to a more autobiographical comedy style we still see today.

1. The Andy Griffith Show (1960-68) – 8.4 rating

For The Andy Griffith Show, CNN explains Andy Griffith took the best parts of his life and reimaged them in slow, simple, and fictional Mayberry.

The series follows the kind and wise sheriff Andy Taylor as he raises his young son Opie (Ron Howard) and deals with the misadventures of an array of colorful characters, including his bumbling deputy Barney Fife (Don Knotts).

The Andy Griffith Show is another era-defining sitcom thanks to its wholesome and sweet-natured feel, timeless lessons, and utter charm.

2. The D Van Dyke Show (1961-66) – 8.4 rating

There’s no other 60s series funnier, more intelligent, or better written than The D Van Dyke Show. Created by Carl Reiner (who eventually guest starred), it starred Van Dyke, Mary Tyler Moore, Morey Amsterdam, Rose Marie, Ann Morgan Guilbert, Jerry Paris, and Larry Matthews. The series follows the life of comedy writer Rob Petrie, his sweet and vivacious wife Laura, adorable son Richie, co-workers Buddy and Sally, and best friends and neighbors Jerry and Millie.

The show was a masterclass showcasing the superb multi-talented cast, physical and sharply written comedy and the balance between work life in the city and home life in the suburbs.

The winner of 15 Emmy Awards, this is the quintessential 1960s sitcom.

3. Get Smart (1965-1970) – 8.2 rating

Get Smart is a hilarious comedy that parodies the spy thriller, capitalizing on the surge in popularity of James Bond films. The series follows secret agent Maxwell Smart, the hapless spy who somehow manages to save the day with the help of his beautiful partner, Agent 99.

As these Control Agents are constantly at odds with the evil organization Kaos, audiences are treated to endless laughs and clever writing. It’s one of the few shows of its time to generate several catchphrases, including “Would you believe…” and “Missed it by that much.” Get Smart stars Don Adams, Barbara Feldon, Edward Platt, and Bernie Kopell.

4. The Addams Family (1964-66) – 8.0 rating

The creepy and kooky, mysterious, and spooky Addams Family was a show ahead of its time in terms of comedy. It follows a macabre family, including the romantic couple Gomez and Morticia, their darkly precocious children Wednesday and Pugsley, eccentric Gradmama and Uncle Fester, and imposing butler Lurch.

It only ran two seasons, but the characters and tone left an indelible impression.

5. The Munsters (1964-66) – 7.8 rating

The Munsters bore a similar premise to The Addams Family. Still, it has its own unique characteristics that make it so popular and appealing. The show follows the Munster family, with each character inspired by a classic horror persona: Husband and father Herman (Frankenstein), wife and mother Lily (Bride of Frankenstein), son Eddie (the Wolfman), and Grandpa (Dracula).

The clashes between “regular” folks were hilarious as the Munsters are unaware of their differences, showcasing that there is no such thing as “normal.” The Munsters were hilarious and subtly progressive.

6. Hogan’s Heroes (1965-1971) – 7.8 rating

Hogan’s Heroes was a unique show that took the premise and setting of a WWII German prisoner-of-war camp and turned it into a silly comedy. It follows Colonel Hogan and his fellow soldiers as they engage in espionage under the noses of their foolish captors.

Some may think the show makes light of a serious situation. But Hogan’s Heroes succeeded with audiences because it finds humor in the darkness to celebrate those who served and provide everyone with a sense of comfort.

7. Car 54, Where Are You? (1961-63) – 7.7 rating

For those who loved Car 54, Where Are You, they remember it for its silly, harmless entertainment. The show follows the misadventures of two police officers from the 53rd precinct in the Bronx in New York City.

Officers Toody and Muldoon are complete opposites in looks, personality, and intelligence and demonstrate a classic example of the buddy cop story. It also has one of the most memorable themes songs ever.

8. Room 222 (1969-1974) – 7.7 rating

Although most of this lesser-known sitcom’s run was in the 70s, Room 222 began at the end of the 60s and is an excellent representation of the changes in society in this era. The show follows an African-American history teacher who tries to impart wisdom and inspire tolerance in his students.

With his girlfriend (and school counselor), trusted principal, and fellow teacher by his side, audiences were treated to humorous and inspiring stories. This series isn’t spoken of much today but deserves more attention for its progressiveness.

9. Bewitched (1964-1972) – 7.6 rating

When many think of 1960s sitcoms, Bewitched is the first to come to mind. This show follows Samantha and Darrin Stephens, a typical American couple, except for one thing. Samantha is a witch.

As she tries to adjust to mortal life, it’s a struggle to refrain from magic, especially when her family enters the picture, particularly her intrusive mother, Endora. The series is light, bright, zany, and sweet. But it also subtly champions feminism and tolerance.

Bewitched is iconic for its characters, magical premise, theme song, and memorable nose twitch.

10. The Flinstones (1960-66) – 7.5 rating

Following the modern Stone Age family from the town of Bedrock, The Flinstones holds a special place in television history. It was the first-ever prime-time animated series. The Flinstones was loosely based on The Honeymooners and was about the lives of two couples, Fred and Wilma Flinstone and Barney and Betty Rubble.

It was a clever show that the entire family enjoyed and paved the way for more shows of its kind.

11. The Monkees (1965-68) – 7.5 rating

The 1960s pop music sensations got their start as the stars of the silly, sweet, and surrealist show. The madcap adventures of Davy, Peter, Micky, and Mike charmed audiences as they spread happiness to all and shared the wonders of music. The comedy was beyond goofy, and the music was endlessly catchy, especially that iconic theme song.

Hey, hey, with The Monkees, it’s always a fun time!

12. I Dream of Jeannie (1965-1970) – 7.4 rating

Speaking of iconic sitcoms, I Dream of Jeannie is another quintessential 1960s series. In the show, astronaut Tony Nelson finds a genie in a bottle after a crash landing. Out pops a beautiful woman who proclaims he is her master.

What follows is a sweet and hilarious show about all the crazy predicaments Jeannie gets him into. This series was progressive at the time as it was evident that the woman had actual power. Moreover, it portrayed a man and woman living in the same residence while unmarried. This feels silly by today’s standards, but I Dream of Jeannie was revolutionary.

13. Gilligan’s Island (1964-67) – 7.4 rating

Just sit right back, and you’ll hear a tale of the SS Minnow, the tiny boat shipwrecked on a Pacific Island. The three-hour tour for first mate Gilligan, the Skipper, the Professor, the girl next door Mary Ann, movie star Ginger, and wealthy couple Lovey and Thurston Howell III turned into four years of crazy misadventures for this stranded group of passengers and crew.

The castaways make a home on the island and become a family as they deal with many dangers, all while never being rescued.

14. McHale’s Navy (1962-67) – 7.4 rating

McHale’s Navy is another series that finds comedy in a serious situation. It follows the crew of a PT boat during WWII. Led by affable Lieutenant Commander McHale, these sailors bend the rules but always get the job done. Fans of films like Operation Petticoat and The Wackiest Ship in the Army adored McHale’s Navy.

15. Green Acres (1965-1971) – 7.3 rating

Green Acres is one of the CBS rural sitcoms of the era that delighted audiences to no end. Indeed, it is one of the decade’s most hilarious shows. The story follows New York City lawyer Oliver Wendell Douglas who decides to live out his dream and buys a farm.

He and his elegant wife, Lisa, move to this small town filled with eccentric neighbors and a barrage of homeowner problems, treating us to constant hilarity.

This show is an absolute riot with characters and situations so ridiculous but also a heartwarming feel that is completely charming.

16. F Troop (1965-67) – 7.3 rating

Comedies and Westerns don’t usually go together. But in the case of F Troop, the 60s got just a bit sillier with this show. It follows the sweet and clumsy Captain Parmenter, who accidentally leads a Calvary troop to victory.

He is awarded the command of Fort Courage, where the crafty Sergeant O’Rourke and a Native American tribe engage in a mutually beneficial arrangement. F Troop is not very politically correct today, but it’s harmless and silly fun.

17. That Girl (1966-1971) – 7.2 rating

That Girl follows the ever-sweet, cheerful, and tenacious Ann Marie, a single woman who moves to New York City to pursue her dreams of becoming an actress. She takes odd jobs between acting gigs and falls in love with a kind journalist named Don Hollinger.

That Girl was a lively and heartwarming series that simultaneously inspired women. Portraying women as independent, free-thinkers who desired careers and love, That Girl is stylish and sweet 60s feminist entertainment at its best.

This series was the incredible stepping stone that paved the way for shows that followed, such as The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

18. The Beverly Hillbillies (1962-1971) – 7.2 rating

The Beverly Hillbillies was another of the CBS shows that was a part of their rural entertainment. And it was undeniably their most successful. The story follows mountaineer Jed Clamplett, who strikes oil with pure luck and becomes a millionaire.

He moves his entire family to a mansion in Beverly Hills, and the town doesn’t see them coming. The clashes between the kindly Clampetts and snobbish Beverly Hills community make for comedy gold.

19. The Lucy Show (1962-68) – 7.2 rating

While nothing could ever reach the heights of I Love Lucy, star Lucille Ball did find success with two sitcoms in the 1960s. The better of the two was The Lucy Show, which co-starred Vivian Vance and Gale Gordon.

In the series, Ball plays a widow, and Vance, a recent divorcé. They decide to move in together with their young sons. The two best friends get into one scrape and scheme after the next while dealing with the annoyance of Lucy’s boss, Mr. Mooney.

This show is a delightful companion to I Love Lucy as Ball and Vance pick up where Lucy and Ethel left off.

20. The Patty Duke Show (1963-66) – 7.2 rating

Following the success of the movie The Parent Trap, The Patty Duke Show follows two identical teenagers played by one actress. But in this case, the premise is that the girls are cousins. Cathy comes to live with her uncle and cousin Patty, who looks exactly like her.

But that’s where the resemblance ends. Unexpectedly, wacky mayhem ensues as the girls navigate their high school and social lives.

The concept may be far-fetched, but The Patty Duke Show is a prime example of the silly and heartwarming sitcoms that defined the era.

21. The Doris Day Show (1968-1972) – 7.2 rating

Doris Day was like a ray of sunshine in many of her musical and comedy films, which lent itself perfectly to her self-titled show. Her effervescent presence helped make the series about a widowed single mom of two boys so loved. Though behind the scenes, the series’ inception was not so rosy.

Day’s late husband, who had squandered most of her hard-earned money, signed her on to the show without her knowledge. Thankfully for Day, she enjoyed making the series for five seasons before ending the show and retiring.

22. Hazel (1961-66) – 7.2 rating

The epitome of the no-nonsense housekeeper in the 1960s was Hazel. As the live-in domestic for the Baxter family, audiences were delighted by the feisty but kind woman who was the smartest, wisest, and most competent. Much to the chagrin of Mr. Baxter, Hazel was essentially the one in charge.

23. My Favorite Martian (1963-66) – 7.2 rating

My Favorite Martian was one of the most unique 60s sitcoms because it blended science-fiction with comedy. The story follows a Martian who crashes and is stranded on Earth. A reporter saves him and decides to let him stay at his home, telling everyone he’s his uncle.

The ruse elicits humorous results as hiding the alien’s identity proves difficult. It’s a series that reflected the fascination with space that permeated the era.

24. My Three Sons (1960-1972) – 7.1 rating

My Three Sons was one of the decade’s longest-running and most heartfelt series. The story follows Widower Steve Douglas as he endeavors to raise his boys to have good morals and integrity with the help of his father and then uncle. My Three Sons was groundbreaking in the way the series progressed and grew.

The series expanded to include their wives and children as the boys became men. My Three Sons reflected life’s constant changes, loss, love, and joy, all seen through a wholesome lens.

25. Petticoat Junction (1963-1970) – 7.0 rating

The last in the group of CBS rural sitcoms, Petticoat Junction, is a sweet-natured and silly sitcom about the ins and outs of a small hotel called the Shady Rest, adjacent to the train station. In the series, widowed mother Kate raises her tenacious daughters, Billie Jo, Bobbie Jo, and Betty Jo.

She also contends with Uncle Joe, who is always hatching a scheme. Like the others in this era, Petticoat Junction is another pristine example of what audiences adored in the 1960s: simple, silly, escapist fun.