Top 70 Best 90s Cartoons Of All Time

The 1990s were a great time for cartoons. The 90s cartoon characters as well as the cartoons, were funny, entertaining, and often educational. This list contains some of the best cartoons from that decade.

They are all beloved by people of all ages and have a strong connection with their viewers. These cartoons are more believable when they talk about problems that we face every day because we remember watching them as kids and relating to them.

Let us find out more about these cartoons.

Best 90s Cartoons

The list includes some of the most iconic cartoons of all time, readahead.

1. The Powerpuff Girls

Things To Know Details Year of Release November 18, 1998 Director Craig McCracken No. of Episodes 78

The Powerpuff Girls was created when the director was studying at the California Institute of the Arts. The series follows three kindergarten girls, Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, who have superpowers and fight crime in the city of Townsville.

The show went on to become a successful series, comic strip, video game, and eventually a feature-length movie.

2. Pingu

Things To Know Details Year of Release May 28, 1986 Director Otmar Gutmann No. of Episodes 156

Pingu is a children's entertainment series that follows the lives of a family of penguins. The show was originally telecast on Swiss television and later on British television.

Pingu and his sister Pinga, along with Robby, the seal, live in Antarctica, where they interact with a whole bunch of naughty penguins.

3. Aladdin

Things To Know Details Year of Release February 06, 1994 Director Tad Stones No. of Episodes 86

Aladdin is a Disney Channel production that is based on the cartoon film Aladdin. The series follows the escapades of Ali, the street thief, Abu, his monkey friend and accomplice, Genie, Carpet-the magic carpet, Jasmine, the princess of Agrabah, Iago, Sultan, and many more.

Most of the voice cast from the film worked in the TV series with two exceptions- Robin Williams had voiced Genie in the movie but it was now taken over by Dan Castellaneta, and Sultan was replaced by Val Bettin.

4. Ed, Edd n Eddy

Things To Know Details Year of Release January 04, 1999 Director Danny Antonucci No. of Episodes 69

Ed, Edd n Eddy is a popular animated show that originally aired on Cartoon Network. The show follows the life of three preteen boys – Ed, Edd, and Eddy – who live in the same neighborhood and are always up to some scam or the other.

The show is based on the style of animation from the 1940s and early 50s and was created as part of a dare.

5. Doug

Things To Know Details Year of Release August 11, 1991 Director Jim Jinkins No. of Episodes 117

Doug is an animated show about an eleven-year-old boy called Douglas “Doug” Funnie. The series was initially telecast on Nickelodeon for the first four seasons. Later, it moved to the ABC network.

Doug is a coming-of-age story that follows Doug as he navigates through middle school and all of the challenges that come with it.

6. Rugrats

Things To Know Details Year of Release August 11, 1991 Director Arlene Klasky No. of Episodes 172

Rugrats is an animated children's television series that first aired on Nickelodeon. The show focused on the daily life of a group of toddlers, mainly consisting of Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica, and twins Phill and Lil.

They go about their daily life, and these everyday events, with a dash of imagination, lead to very entertaining episodes.

7. The Magic School Bus

Things To Know Details Year of Release September 10, 1994 Director Lawrence Jacobs No. of Episodes 52

The Magic School Bus is an educational animated television series that ran on PBS. The series was based on a storybook by the same name, written by Joanne Cole and Bruce Degan.

The series centers around the eponymous school bus, and Miss Frizzle takes her students on different school trips on this magic bus that are both entertaining and educational at the same time. The show had four seasons with a total of 52 episodes.

8. The Tick

Things To Know Details Year of Release September 10, 1994 Director Ben Edlund No. of Episodes 36

The Tick is an animated show that was created for Fox Kids. The series is based on the satirical comic book superhero of the same name, which was created by Ben Edlund in 1988.

The Tick follows the exploits of the eponymous character, who is a large, blue tick-like creature with superpowers.

After passing out from the National Super Institute in Reno, he is assigned to The City and begins fighting crime alongside his sidekick Arthur and girlfriend Dot.

All of the characters in this series are satires of popular characters, including Batman, Superman, Spider-Man, and James Bond.

9. Reboot

Things To Know Details Year of Release September 10, 1994 Director Dick Zondag No. of Episodes 47

Reboot is a computer-animated series that was developed in Canada for YTV. The show follows the adventures of Bob, a guardian of the computer systems of Mainframe.

He is assisted in this mission by his friends, DotMatrix and Enzo. Reboot is notable as being one of the first CGI television series, and it has been credited with helping to popularize CGI animation.

10. Recess

Things To Know Details Year of Release September 13, 1997 Director Paul Germain No. of Episodes 65

Recess is a popular animated series that aired on ABC. The series was created by Paul Germain and Joe Ansolabehere, who also created the hit show Rugrats.

The show follows a group of elementary school kids as they navigate school, homework, friends, and bullies.

11. The Critic

Things To Know Details Year of Release January 26, 1994 Director Al Jean No. of Episodes 23

The Critic is an American animated primetime television series that premiered on ABC. The show revolves around a film critic, Jay Sherman, who lives in New York.

The show features episodes that reference movie parodies of famous films and actors like Howard Stern’s End, Honey, I Ate The Kids, Cockroach King, Abe Lincoln: The Pet Detective, and more.

12. Rocko’s Modern Life

Things To Know Details Year of Release September 18, 1993 Director Joe Murray No. of Episodes 52

Rocko's Modern Life was an animated adult comedy series that aired on Nickelodeon. The series is about a wallaby named Rocko who moves to the United States with his pet dog, Snappy.

The series was controversial for its innuendos, double entendres, and satirical jokes about society.

13. Kipper

Things To Know Details Year of Release Mick Inkpen Director Mike Stuart No. of Episodes 78

Kipper is a British animated children’s television series based on characters from the popular kids’ book Kipper the Dog by Mick Inkpen. The show was telecast on ITV and won a BAFTA award for Best Children’s Animation show.

Kipper is about a kind-hearted and adventurous beagle who goes on various adventures with his friends.

14. SpongeBob Squarepants

Things To Know Details Year of Release May 01,1999 Director Stephen Hillenburg No. of Episodes 277

SpongeBob Squarepants is an American animated comedy series for children. The show is set underwater with different marine life as the characters. The show was created for Nickelodeon.

The series is about the titular character Spongebob Squarepants. He lives with his friends, Patrick, the starfish, Squidward, the squid, Mr. Krabs, a crab, Sandy, a monkey in a diving suit, Pearl, a whale, and more.

15. Courage The Cowardly Dog

Things To Know Details Year of Release November 12, 1999 Director John R. Dilworth No. of Episodes 52

Courage, The Cowardly Dog is an animated show that aired on Cartoon Network. The idea for the show was pitched to Hanna-Barbera productions by John R. Dilworth, and it was included as a short in the ‘What a Cartoon!’ show.

The segment was nominated for an Academy Award but lost out to Wallace and Gromit: A Close Shave. However, this helped get Courage; The Cowardly Dog greenlit for a series on Cartoon Network, which ran for 52 episodes over 4 seasons.

16. SWAT Kats: The Radical Squadron

Things To Know Details Year of Release September 11, 1993 Director Robert Alvarez No. of Episodes 25

SWAT Kats: The Radical Squadron is an animated children’s series. The show was syndicated on The Futuristic World of Hanna-Barbera and TBS Superstation.

The series is about a vigilante duo of crime-fighting felines called the SWAT Kats, who have access to all the latest weapons, fighter jets, and more.

17. Bonkers

Things To Know Details Year of Release 65 Director Jay Lender No. of Episodes February 28, 1993

Bonkers is an American animated crime-comedy series that is a spin-off of a segment from Disney’s Raw Toonage. The show was inspired by Who Framed Roger Rabbit. The show ran on Disney Channel in the afternoon slot.

18. Spider-Man: The Animated Series

Things To Know Details Year of Release November 19, 1994 Writer John Semper No. of Episodes 65

Spiderman is a Marvel comic superhero who became a superhero after he was bitten by a radioactive spider. The show was telecast on Fox Kids and also on Toon Disney with the Jetix series.

He is a high schooler who becomes a superhero and has amazing abilities like sticking to walls, web shooting, and super strength.

19. Cartoon Planet

Things To Know Details Year of Release September 10, 1995 Director Keth Crofford No. of Episodes 146

Cartoon Planet was an animated series that aired on Cartoon Network. The show had a spin-off series called Space Ghost Coast to Coast.

The Cartoon Planet series had many segments with storylines and fake advertisements. There were segments with Brak’s comedy jokes, Zorak’s poetry beats, and more.

20. The Simpsons

Things To Know Details Year of Release December 17, 1989 Director Matt Groening No. of Episodes 728

The Simpsons is an American animated sitcom that satirizes the fabulous American lifestyle. The series was created by Matt Groening for the Fox channel and is currently in its 33rd season.

The show revolves around the lives of the Simpsons family. The family is made up of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie.

You also have friends and co-workers like Lenny Leonard, Carl Carlson, Principal Skinner, Ned Flanders, Moe Szyslak, Apu, Barney Gumble, and more.

21. Bobby's World

Things To Know Details Year of Release September 08, 1990 Director Howie Mandel No. of Episodes 81

Bobby's World is a Canadian cartoon series and was about Bobby Generic, a kid with an overactive imagination who lives with his parents, Howard and Martha Generic, and his siblings, Kelly, Derek, Jake, and Alex.

The show occasionally had a live-action segment where Mendel spoke about the story of that episode and his similar childhood experiences.

22. Animaniacs

Things To Know Details Year of Release September 13, 1993 Director Tom Ruegger No. of Episodes 99

Animaniacs was a popular animated show that aired in the 1990s. It was produced by Amblin Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation. The show originally aired on Fox Kids but later moved to Kids' WB as part of their afternoon entertainment block for children.

Animaniacs was famous for its musical content, which often included parody versions of popular songs or classical pieces.

23. Dragon Ball Z

Things To Know Details Year of Release April 5.2009 Director Yasuhiro Nowatari No. of Episodes 167

Dragon Ball Z is an anime show that premiered on Fuji TV in Japan in 1989 and came to the Americas in 1996. It was dubbed for Nickelodeon in USA and YTV in Canada.

The show is based on the manga series called Dragon Ball, made in 1986. The series chronicles the adult life of Son Goku as he defends earth from different types of villains like magical beings, Majin Buu, aliens, including Vegeta and Frieza, androids like Cell, and more.

24. The Angry Beavers

Things To Know Details Year of Release April 19, 1997 Director Mitch Schauer No. of Episodes 62

The Angry Beavers is an American cartoon show that follows the lives of two beaver siblings, Norbert and Daggett, who move out of their parent’s house to live on their own.

The show proved to be popular and was later syndicated in Nickelodeon Canada and released on DVD by Shout! Factory.

25. 2 Stupid Dogs

Things To Know Details Year of Release September 05, 1993 Director Donovan Cook No. of Episodes 39

2 Stupid Dogs is an American animated television series. The show is about two dogs – a white dog named Bud and a black dog named Lou – who are simple-minded and naive.

The team behind the show did not mind this comparison and said the comparison was like comparing the bank Pearl Jam with Nirvana.

26. Johnny Bravo

Things To Know Details Year of Release July 14, 1997 Director Van Partible No. of Episodes 65

Johnny Bravo is an adult comedy cartoon that was created by Van Partible. The show was produced by Hanna-Barbera based on a thesis project that Partible presented at Loyola Marymount University.

The character of Johnny Bravo is styled along the lines of Elvis Presley, and his humor is often risque and sexual in nature.

27. Little Bear

Things To Know Details Year of Release November 06, 1995 Director Else Holmelund Minarik No. of Episodes 65

Little Bear is an animated children’s series based on the famous children’s book series of the same name. The show follows the adventures of Little Bear with his friends, Emily, Duck, Hen, Owl, and Cat.

The series was telecast on CBC and Treehouse TV in Canada. In the USA, the series was shown on Nickelodeon and AMC.

28. Tom & Jerry Kids

Things To Know Details Year of Release September 8, 1990 Director Don Lusk No. of Episodes 65

Tom & Jerry Kids was a spin-off of the popular Tom & Jerry show. It was based on the characters from the original show and focused on their lives as children. The main cast of the show included Tom, Jerry, Spike, Tyke, Droopy, and Dripple.

29. The Wild Thornberrys

Things To Know Details Year of Release September 1, 1998 Director Peter Avanzino No. of Episodes 91

The Wild Thornberrys is an animated show about a British family of wildlife documentary filmmakers who travel the world making nature documentaries.

The Thornberry family consists of Sir Nigel Thornberry, his wife, daughters Debbie and Eliza, and their adopted son, Donnie. Eliza can communicate with animals, and Donnie was raised by Orangutans in Sumatra jungles.

30. Captain Planet and the Planeteers

Things To Know Details Year of Release May 11, 1996 Director Will Meugniot No. of Episodes 113

Captain Planet and the Planeteers is an environmental animated show. The show was looking for a way to raise awareness about the environmental damage done by various human activities, large corporations, and enterprises.

The premise of the show is that Gaia, the Earth spirit, is burdened by years of pollution, erosion, damage, and abuse.

In order to protect her planet and its inhabitants, she creates five magic rings that give powers to five young people from around the world. These young people then use their powers to fight against environmental destruction.

31. Goof Troop

Things To Know Details Year of Release September 05, 1992 Director Robert Taylor No. of Episodes 78

Goof Troop is a Disney production that features Goofy, the character from the Mickey Mouse show. It was adapted into a video game by Super Nintendo Entertainment Systems and was also made into a movie.

32. Taz-Mania

Things To Know Details Year of Release September 7, 1991 Director Jean MacCurdy No. of Episodes 65

Taz-Mania is a Warner Brothers Animation series. The show was based on Taz, the Tasmanian Devil from Looney Tunes.

In the show, Taz works as a bell boy in a hotel in Tasmania. He is accompanied by his loving and hard-working mother, suave father, brother, and sister.

Although we see a much tamer version of Taz in this show, he is still the same dirty, food-crazy, feral animal we all know and love.

33. Arthur

Things To Know Details Year of Release Director Greg Bailey No. of Episodes 253

Arthur is an educational animation for kids between the ages of four years up to eight years. The show is one of the longest-running animated shows, along with The Simpsons.

Arthur the aardvark does his daily activities and interacts with friends and family. Through this, they highlight the importance of relationships and family bonds.

The show also creates awareness about common ailments like Asthma, Diabetes, Autism Spectrum Disorders, Dyslexia, and more

34. The Addams Family

Things To Know Details Year of Release 1998 Director Charles Addams No. of Episodes Unknown

The Addams Family is an animated series based on the characters from the Charles Addams cartoons.

The series follows Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester, and Grandmama Addams as they move to a new town and settle in with new neighbors, the Normanmeyers.

The Normanmeyers are a typical suburban family who wants to drive away the Addamses as soon as possible.

35. Beetlejuice

Things To Know Details Year of Release September 09, 1989 Director Robin Budd No. of Episodes 94

Beetlejuice is an American horror animation. The show brings back the main characters of the 1988 movie with the same name.

It follows the story of a family who moves into a house haunted by ghosts and other monsters. The series is known for its dark humor and whacky monsters.

36. Family Guy

Things To Know Details Year of Release January 31, 1999 Director Seth MacFarlane No. of Episodes 389

Family Guy is an American animated adult sitcom created for the Fox Broadcasting Company. The show was originally aired on Fox; however, due to its low ratings, the show was canceled after three seasons.

Fortunately, strong DVD sales and reruns on Adult Swim convinced the network to renew the show for a fourth season, which ran from 2005 to 2009. In all, Family Guy ran for 20 seasons and became one of the longest-running cartoons in television history.

37. Garfield and Friends

Things To Know Details Year of Release September 17, 1988 Director Jeff Hall No. of Episodes 121

Garfield and Friends is an American animated television series based on the comic strip Garfield by Jim Davis. The show ran for seven seasons. It was first aired on CBS on Sunday mornings, then moved to Nickelodeon in reruns.

38. Freakazoid!

Things To Know Details Year of Release September 09, 1995 Director Bruce Timm Paul Dini No. of Episodes 24

Freakazoid! is a superhero animated series about a teen superhero who fights crime and saves the city. The show was created under Steven Spielberg's production. The series aired on Kids’ WB for two seasons.

The series follows Dexter Douglas, a teenage superhero who uses his superpowers to save the city from evil villains.

39. X-Men: The Animated Series

Things To Know Details Year of Release October 31, 1992 Director Unknown No. of Episodes 76

X-Men is a popular animated superhero series that is based on the Marvel comic book. The series was produced by the Marvel Entertainment Group and aired on the Fox Kids network for five seasons.

The characters in the show are all mutants with different superpowers.

40. Superman: The Animated Series

Things To Know Details Year of Release September 06, 1996 Director Alan Burnett No. of Episodes 54

Superman: The Animated Series was a popular animated television series. It was successful and paved the way for the Justice League Unlimited series.

The series is about the exploits of Kal-el, the last son of Krypton, as he navigates between his day job at the Daily Planet and his fighting evil criminals and villains.

41. South Park

Things To Know Details Year of Release August 13, 1997 Director Trey Parker No. of Episodes 319

South Park is an American animated sitcom. The show is infamous for the amount of profanity and dark humor that is portrayed, as well as its take on sensitive topics like religion, politics, and social issues.

The main characters are four boys, Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Eric Cartman, and Kenny McCormick. The show was set in the titular Colorado town.

42. The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest

Things To Know Details Year of Release August 26, 1996 Director Mike Milo No. of Episodes 52

The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest is a continuation of the original series of Jonny Quest from 1964. The series follows a crime-fighting group of youngsters, made up of Jonny Quest, his sidekick Hadji Singh and Jessie Bannon.

They set out on one adventure after another to rescue or accompany Dr. Benton Quest and bodyguard Race Bannon.

43. Sailor Moon

Things To Know Details Year of Release December 28, 1991 Writer Naoko Takeuchi No. of Episodes 40

Sailor Moon is a Japanese anime series that became popular in Asia, Australia, and other European countries before it came to the USA. The show was inspired by a manga comic book with the same name.

The series ran for five seasons with a total of 200 episodes. Sailor Moon is about a middle school student, Usagi Tsukino, who is assigned the power to transform into Sailor Moon.

44. Pinky and The Brain

Things To Know Details Year of Release September 09, 1995 Director Tom Ruegger No. of Episodes 65

Pinky and The Brain was telecast on Kids’ WB. Introduced in the Animaniacs, the show had four seasons. The characters of Pinky and The Brain were two genetically enhanced laboratory mice who lived in a cage in the Acme Labs research facility.

45. Æon Flux

Things To Know Details Year of Release November 30, 1991 Director Peter Chung No. of Episodes 21

Æon Flux is an avant-garde animation series that was created for MTV by Liquid Entertainment. The show is made up of a series of six-part short films and was created by Peter Chung.

The series has a dystopian society, psychological drama, spy thriller, science fiction, and more elements. It premiered on MTV’s Liquid Entertainment with its science-fiction story.

46. The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Things To Know Details Year of Release January 17, 1988 Director Carole Beers No. of Episodes 50

The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh is an American animated television series produced by Walt Disney Television Animation.

The series follows the adventures and antics of Christopher Robin and his companions Pooh, Tigger, Eeyore, Piglet, Rabbit, Gopher, Owl, Kanga, and Roo.

47. Batman Beyond

Things To Know Details Year of Release January 10, 1999 Writer Alan Burnett No. of Episodes 52

Batman Beyond is an American animated television series created for the Kids' WB programming block of The WB. The series was produced by Warner Bros. Animation and based on the DC Comics character Batman.

It is set in the future that happens after the end of Justice League Unlimited, New Adventures of Batman, and all the affiliated series.

48. Space Ghost Coast to Coast

Things To Know Details Year of Release April 15, 1994 Director C. Martin Croker No. of Episodes 108

Space Ghost Coast to Coast is an animated talk show that was created by Mike Lazzo and first aired on Cartoon Network. The show features various celebrities as guests who are interviewed by the Space Ghost.

Later, the show was aired on Adult Swim, and the last two seasons were aired exclusively on GameTap.

49. Home Movies

Things To Know Details Year of Release April 26, 1999 Director Loren Bouchard No. of Episodes 52

Home Movies is an American animated sitcom. The series follows the lives of a young aspiring filmmaker, Brandon Small, and his friends and family. The show was well-loved by critics and garnered a cult following among its audiences.

Though the series has ended, it is still regarded as one of the best-animated sitcoms in history.

50. Futurama

Things To Know Details Year of Release March 28, 1999 Director Matt Groening No. of Episodes 140

Futurama is an animated sitcom that aired on Fox Broadcasting Channel. The show follows the life of Philip J Fry, a delivery man in the 31st century who is cryogenically frozen and awoken in the present day.

Fry takes up a job at an interplanetary delivery company and navigates his way through life in the future.

51. Neon Genesis Evangelion

Things To Know Details Year of Release October 04, 1995 Director Hideaki Anno No. of Episodes 26

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a Japanese anime action series set in a post-apocalyptic world. The series features a Japanese mecha anime style of fighting and is heavily influenced by the works of Carl Jung.

The protagonist is a small boy who has to use these mechas called Evangelions in combat to fight against the angels, which are otherworldly beings that threaten humanity.

52. Beavis and Butt-Head

Things To Know Details Year of Release March 08,1993 Director Mike Judge No. of Episodes 243

Beavis and Butt-head is an adult comedy animated series. The show was telecast on MTV for seven seasons, later, it was revived for another season, and it is telecast on Comedy Central.

The show is about two teenage characters by name Beavis and Butt-head. They are both unintelligent slackers who can only be described as couch potatoes. They are jobless and severely lack social skills.

They are both high school students who spend all day eating junk food and have no moral scruples or empathy.

53. Batman: The Animated Series

Things To Know Details Year of Release September 05, 1992 Writer Sean Catherine Derek No. of Episodes 85

Batman: The Animated Series was the first TV series from the DC Animated series universe. The series followed the dark knight, Batman, as he fought crime in Gotham City. It is often cited as one of the best cartoons of all time.

54. Pokémon

Things To Know Details Year of Release April 01, 1997 Director Kunihiko Yuyama No. of Episodes 1212

Pokémon is a Japanese anime television series that follows the journey of Ash Ketchum, who starts as a Pokémon trainer along with his partner, Pickachu. The show is still on the air. It also airs on Netflix.

The show has a rotating cast that keeps changing with each season, but the main character Ash always remains the same. His current partner is Goh.

55. Tiny Toon Adventures

Things To Know Details Year of Release September 14, 1990 Director Bruce Broughton No. of Episodes 98

Tiny Toon Adventures is an animated children’s series. The show featured the main cast of Looney Toons characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Elmer Fudd, Porky Pig, etc., but as adults.

The series follows the escapades of a new generation of cartoon characters who attend school at Acme Looniversity under the instruction of classic toons like Bugs and Daffy.

56. The Jungle Book

Things To Know Details Year of Release October 02, 1989 Director Fumio Kurokawa No. of Episodes 52

The Jungle Book is a Japanese anime children's series that was based on the children's book, by Rudyard Kipling, by the same name. The series was produced by an Italian- Japanese collaboration, and it was hugely popular in India.

The story of the series stayed faithful to the children's novel by Kipling. It was set in the jungles near Seoni in India. Mowgli was a human child who grew up among the wild animals of the jungle.

57. Todd McFarlane's Spawn

Things To Know Details Year of Release May 16, 1997 Director Todd McFarlane No. of Episodes 18

Spawn is an American animated TV series based on a comic book character of the same name. The series was aired on HBO for two seasons and later telecast on Cartoon Network for its Toonami block.

The story is about the Marine, Lt. Col. Al Simmons, who was wronged and killed by a close friend and made a deal with Malebolgia, the overlord of the eighth level of Hell, to return to earth as a Hellspawn.

The show ran for three seasons and concluded with a movie titled Spawn: Armageddon.

58. Histeria!

Things To Know Details Year of Release September 14, 1998 Director Tom Ruegger No. of Episodes 52

Histeria! was a series for Kids’ WB. The show was loved by the critics and audience, but it was very expensive and went $10 million over budget. The series consisted of various cast characters playing historical figures.

59. Dexter’s Laboratory

Things To Know Details Year of Release April 28, 1996 Director Genndy Tartatovsky No. of Episodes 78

Dexter's Laboratory is an American animated children's TV series created for Cartoon Network. The show is about siblings Dexter and Dee Dee, who have a secret laboratory hidden in their home.

Dexter is always working on new inventions while Dee Dee finds ways to mess with his work.

The show was very popular and introduced many creators who would go on to create other famous cartoons, including Craig McCracken (The Powerpuff Girls, Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends), Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy, American Dad), Butch Hartman (The Fairly Oddparents, Danny Phantom), and more.

60. Gargoyles

Things To Know Details Year of Release October 24, 1994 Director Dennis Woodyard No. of Episodes 78

Gargoyles is an animated TV series that was produced by Walt Disney Animations. The characters are mythical creatures who have dark and melodramatic story arcs. In the middle ages, in Scotland, a race of Gargoyles existed and protected humans from harm.

They were petrified as stone during the day and came alive after sunset. Due to fear and misinformation, the humans killed most of them and cursed the rest to sleep for 1000 years.

Now, they have awoken in New York City in modern times and must protect the city from new dangers.

61. Darkwing Duck

Things To Know Details Year of Release September 06, 1991 Director Tad Stones No. of Episodes 91

Darkwing Duck is an American animated action-adventure television series produced by Disney Television Animation. It was first syndicated to Disney Afternoon during the first season and then aired on the ABC network for two seasons.

The show is a spin-off of Duck Tales, as the characters had a few crossover episodes and similar characters.

62. Hey Arnold

Things To Know Details Year of Release October 07, 1996 Director Craig Bartlett No. of Episodes 100

Hey Arnold! is a popular Nickelodeon animated show that was created by Craig Bartlett. The show follows the life of Arnold Shortman, a nine-year-old kid who lives with his grandparents in an imaginary city called Hillwood.

The episodes are about the daily life of Arnold and his friends at school and in their neighborhood.

63. Chip ‘n Dale's Rescue Rangers'

Things To Know Details Year of Release March 04, 1989 Director John Kimball No. of Episodes 65

Chip ‘n Dale's Rescue Rangers was a popular animated series that follows the exploits of chipmunks Chip and Dale as they set up their own private detective agency with the help of their friends.

The series is based on the characters Chip and Dale from Pluto shorts and Donald Duck shorts. It is a Disney Television animation.

64. DuckTales

Things To Know Details Year of Release September 18, 1987 Director Carl Barks No. of Episodes 100

DuckTales is a Disney-animated children's television series. The show was based on the story of Uncle Scrooge and the various duck character from the Disney universe.

The series had spin-offs like the movie DuckTales the Movie: Treasure of the Lost Lamp, which followed an original storyline not found in the TV series.

The storyline of the series revolves around Scrooge McDuck and his grandnephews Huey, Lewy, and Dewey. They set off on many adventures that involve grand plans to become rich.

They also needed to protect their wealth from evil villains such as Magica De Spell, Flintheart Glomgold, and the Beagle Boys.

65. Timon & Pumbaa

Things To Know Details Year of Release 1994 Director Irene Mecchi No. of Episodes Unknown

Timon & Pumbaa is an animated show about two buddies and childhood friends who go on a series of misadventures. The show had three seasons. The show focuses on Timon, the meerkat, and Pumbaa, the warthog.

The duo encounters a series of misadventures that take them from the jungles of Africa to Canada, Italy, the USA, Spain, and more.

66. Daria

Things To Know Details Year of Release March 03, 1997 Director Glenn Eichler No. of Episodes 65

Daria is an animated series that originally aired on MTV. The show is based on the character of Daria Morgendorffer, who first appeared in the show Beavis and Butt-head.

Daria is an intelligent and smart girl, but she is very sarcastic and cynical towards the entire human race. The show is a spin-off series of MTV's animated series Daria which was created by Mike Judge.

67. The Ren & Stimpy Show

Things To Know Details Year of Release August 11, 1991 Director John Kricfalusi No. of Episodes 52

The Ren & Stimpy Show was a wildly successful Nicktoon. The show was known for its unique and edgy style of animation.

The show follows the adventures of Ren, a psychotic chihuahua, and Stimpy, a dim-witted cat. It is often praised for its clever writing and offbeat humor.

68. TaleSpin

Things To Know Details Year of Release September 07, 1990 Director Larry Latham No. of Episodes 65

TaleSpin is a children's animated show that was made by Disney Animator in the early 1990s. The show took the main character and villain from Jungle Book and made a new cartoon series.

The series is set in a period after the first world war, during the great depression. Baloo is a pilot for an air cargo freight business that was originally owned by him, but due to the great depression, the bank foreclosed on his company and he was forced to work for them.

69. The Mask: Animated Series

Things To Know Details Year of Release August 12,1995 Director Russell Calabrese No. of Episodes 54

The Mask: Animated Series was based on the characters from the movie of the same name. The series followed the escapades of Stanley Ipkiss and his alter-ego, The Mask, in Edge City.

We can see most of the same settings, like Coco Bongo, the nightclub, with all the old team like Milo, detectives Kellaway, Doyle, and Peggy, tabloid reporter, etc.

70. Sonic the Hedgehog

Things To Know Details Year of Release 1991 Director Yuji Naka No. of Episodes Unknown

Sonic the Hedgehog is a popular 90s cartoon show that was created in collaboration with Sega of America, Reteitalia S.p.A, and Telecinco. The story follows Sonic and his friends as they battle Dr. Robotnik and try to save the world from his evil schemes.

This version of Sonic is a little more grave than the previous version, but it is still highly entertaining and enjoyable to watch.

Conclusion

Hopefully, this list will have taken you back in time to those fantastic days wherein we used to sit back and watch these cartoons and have the best time of our lives because the process of compiling this list definitely made me nostalgic.