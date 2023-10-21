Fantasy Action Revisited: 15 Nostalgic Films That Channel the ’80s Spirit

Fans of '80s fantasy movies love everything campy, corny, and action-packed. Unfortunately, the '80s only lasted for ten years. But luckily, fans of the time period have created ”80s-inspired fantasy films that will quench your thirst for the subgenre.

One user on a popular online movie forum asked other fans of '80s films for their recommendations of fantasy films with that '80s vibe, whether or not they were made in the '80s or the decades that followed. Fans came together to suggest their favorite wacky '80s-style fantasy films.

1. Labyrinth (1986)

Labyrinth is one of those iconic movies that even if you don't know it, you know David Bowie was in the cast. It's a must-watch and sets the tone for action fantasy for the decade.

2. Heavy Metal (1981)

While Heavy Metal is an adult animation, it's incredibly 80s in nature and one of the few animated movies from Canada to really make waves during the time period.

3. The Beastmaster (1982)

A man with the power to communicate with animals embarks on a revenge mission. The goal is to confront a terrible and corrupt priest after a brutal attack on his home to find his family and friends and save the world.

4. Masters of the Universe (1987)

On a magic planet far from Earth, the heroic He-Man is determined to stop the horrid Skeletor from using a magical key's powers for evil. But when the key ends up in the hands of some human teenagers on Earth, He-Man and Skeletor race against each other to locate the key.

5. Heavy Metal 2000 (1981)

When an ominous green orb appears in New York City, people are drawn to the mysterious entity, only to find suffering and pain when they attempt to possess it. This animated film contains many stories about this evil orb and the people who come into its path.

6. Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

This action-packed '80s-inspired Marvel thriller follows the rivalry between Thor and the Hulk as they're forced to battle each other far across the universe from Thor's home planet. But when the terrifying Hela threatens Thor's home, he must do everything possible to save his people.

7. Legend (1985)

Innocent unicorns are in danger when Darkness hatches a plan to kill them off and create an everlasting night. A group of friends travels the magical land to save the princess and the world from Darkness' cold grasp.

8. Fire and Ice (1983)

Terrifying villains Queen Juliana and her son Nekron attempt to wipe out humanity with their ice powers, causing glaciers to take out multiple villages in one fell swoop. But when they anger the righteous Larn, they must take their tactics up a notch to eradicate the human race.

9. The Spine of Night (2021)

This fantastical animated horror film is about The Bloom, a flower with magic gifts that helped Queen Tzod and scholar Ghal-Sur escape imprisonment. But when Ghal-Sur grows hungry for power, he kills the queen and steals Bloom's glory for himself.

10. Arena (1989)

As the only human contender in a galaxy-wide battle arena, Steve must show his worth to the other fighters for a chance to compete in the brutal match. With the help of his trainer, Steve shows the aliens that he's more than they bargained for.

11. Clash of the Titans (1981)

The god Zeus' son Perseus is stranded on an island, dreaming of marrying the beautiful Princess Andromeda one day. But he's stuck as a bachelor, watching as the satyr Calibos steals Andromeda's soul the moment sundown appears each night. Perseus must embark on a mission to take down Calibos and marry his true love.

12. Hawk the Slayer (1980)

This animated adventure follows a family with a dark and twisted past who fight each other for the control of a mighty magic sword. It's Hawk against his older brother, Voltan, who mercilessly killed their father in pursuit of power.

13. Kids vs. Aliens (2022)

Two siblings constantly at each others' throats must work together to stop an alien invasion after their house party goes wrong one weekend when their parents leave town. This '80s-inspired film will bring you nostalgia.

14. Hobo with a Shotgun (2011)

This crime-thriller follows a young man experiencing homelessness who decides to take down a criminal mastermind and his violent cronies. “It's not '80s, but it's is the most 80's thing I've seen,” writes one fan. What '80s-style fantasy films would you add to this list?

15. Excalibur (1981)

Excalibur is one of the earliest films from the decade that really captures this feeling of grand adventure. The movie follows the story of the magician Merlin, who helps Arthur unite the Round Table of Camelot against the dark forces that are against them.