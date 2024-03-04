Best Xbox Game Pass Action-Adventure Games With The Most Bang for a Buck

Xbox Game Pass offers access to every genre imaginable, including the popular and packed action-adventure genre. This genre comes with the most variety in experiences, often bringing in elements of other genres like RPGs and first-person games. But what about the best Xbox Game Pass action-adventure games?

As current service subscribers, these best Xbox Game Pass action-adventure games impressed us the most. They offer the most bang for the buck in terms of content, exhilarating gameplay, rich characters, and solid presentation. Both first-party games from Microsoft and surprising third-party support alike rank here. Because of this, we tried to focus on one game per series to give fans the most variety possible on the service. Regardless, get ready for some awesome Game Pass action-adventure games.

1. Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

This indie darling from Team Cherry takes the Metroidvania genre and adds its spin on it. The gorgeous 2D characters and environments betray a sinister challenge underlying this game, which evokes ideas of series like Dark Souls. The brutal combat and exploration make this worth a look for something different.

2. Mass Effect Legendary Edition

This massive collection of three of the greatest video games ever provides players with almost an entire galaxy to explore. Exploration calls to us in the action-adventure genre, and this trilogy of RPGs has it in spades. Unlike most other games, the rich lore and numerous alien species give this BioWare trilogy an exotic feel.

3. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Respawn Entertainment blended elements of the action-adventure genre with some Soulslike gameplay for one of the most compelling and challenging Star Wars games. It features some iconic planets to explore, such as Kashyyyk and Dathomir, plus a surprising story that pushes the journey forward.

4. Deathloop

This strange mix of roguelike and first-person stealth action makes for one of the most inventive games on Xbox Game Pass. Developer Arkane took the Dishonored formula and provided a time loop storyline about visiting locations in a particular order, learning from past mistakes, and assassinating targets. The whole game feels like one beautiful puzzle to solve.

5. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

This open-world RPG from Bethesda exudes the adventure side of the action-adventure genre from start to finish. It may have the most vital exploration elements on this list, with an entire detailed and dense region to explore. The freedom to do whatever someone wants whenever they want keeps us coming back for more.

6. Monster Hunter Rise

Capcom’s latest entry in the Monster Hunter series has the action in its fast-paced combat and the adventure part in its impactful exploration. The usual formula exists for taking on hunts to discover, learn about, and eventually take down challenging beasts. It gets even better with friends as players explore together.

7. Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Elements of action platformers like Rayman and the Metroid series come into play with this stunning, hand-crafted title from renowned developer Moon Studios. This sequel improves upon every aspect of the previous Ori title with a more complex world to visit and melee combat that feels fast and fluid.

8. Yakuza: Like A Dragon

One part of the action-adventure genre we love is visiting fascinating locations. This seventh mainline game in the Sega series takes players to Yokohama, Japan, for an emotional tale of homeless people and outcasts rising to fight back. We lived in this part of Japan in the past, and its recreation of Yokohama is almost impeccable.

9. It Takes Two

This third-person action-adventure game focuses a lot on puzzles and platforming for those who like those genres. It also plays only in two-person cooperative mode and nothing else. Players need an extra person to play this with, which results in an experience unlike anything else. Everyone needs to experience the incredible teamwork and hilarious moments we had playing this game.

10. Batman: Arkham Knight

Rocksteady capped off its terrific trilogy of Batman games with this title, which Xbox Game Pass subscribers have access to. It provides a much larger version of Gotham City to explore, with plenty of nifty gadgets for The Dark Knight to use and even a tank-like Batmobile.

11. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

This title feels like the ultimate Lego game. Players who want proper bang for their buck in terms of content need to check out this action-adventure game. It contains all nine of the core Star Wars movies recreated from the ground up, with plenty of humor, iconic locations, characters, and more to sift through.

12. The Outer Worlds

Obsidian Entertainment took elements of Fallout and moved it to the sci-fi genre. The various planets players visit have a smaller scope than other similar open-world games, but this allows the title to focus on the most important parts and less of the filler. The memorable characters and enjoyable humor make it worth a look for space fans.

13. Dead Island 2

This open-world zombie action sequel took forever to come out, but the wait paid off. The game incorporates elements of RPGs, like leveling for an off-the-wall first-person action game. The intense amount of gore and goofy moments feel like a breath of fresh air for the overstuffed zombie genre. While available on Game Pass, it's important to note it's only available to Ultimate subscribers and can only be played for free on console.

14. Assassin’s Creed Origins

Players have access to several different Assassin’s Creed games on Game Pass, but a favorite to go back to remains Origins. The tale of Bayek takes place in ancient Egypt, which gives an exotic and wondrous feel. Its reworked action combat from past games also feels more fun when not assassinating people.

15. Dead Cells

Dead Cells positions itself as the near-perfect blend of the roguelite genre with Metroidvania games. It has the intense challenge and constant death of the former with the upgrades and exploration focus of the latter. This makes for one of the most engrossing 2D games on the entire Xbox platform and a must-play for action-adventure fans.

16. Palworld

This bizarre survival game has a huge fan base in no small part due to its similarities to the Pokémon series. But don’t let this controversy distract from its solid gameplay. Players build and craft their own bases to have the monstrous pals they capture throughout the world work and fight alongside them. This ongoing online title has a lot of depth, which players should check out.

17. Death’s Door

The beautiful, moody world in this isometric action-adventure game evokes feelings of Zelda and Soulslike games in equal measure. This grim tale features some of the most intense and visually arresting combat in the genre, plus an underrated cast of well-written characters.

18. Atomic Heart

This weird first-person shooter action game has a fascinating and quirky world to explore. Its dystopian, alternate-history take on the world feels fresh and stunning to look at. It also has some of the strangest characters players will ever find in the genre.

19. Dead Space (2023)

This remake of the beloved survival horror game from Visceral brings its spooky sci-fi setting of the spaceship Ishimura to the modern age. The incredible detail and graphics make the terrifying monsters players encounter even scarier. The heart-pounding action and exploration offer players that edge-of-the-seat-style gameplay.

20. Tunic

This isometric indie action-adventure game starts quite similar to The Legend of Zelda series from Nintendo. Players have simplistic weapons and moves to hack and slash foes. But the real star of this game comes from its atmosphere and lore. Players find pages of a literal in-game manual that teaches them more about the world and its mechanics, which play into the subtle plot.

21. Hi-Fi Rush

Tango Gameworks crafted a gorgeous and stylized action title with this rhythm-based title. The fast-paced action challenges players to hit foes and complete moves on the beat of the various licensed songs for extra damage and points. It takes some practice to master, but the cycle of blasting away enemies to songs from the likes of Nine Inch Nails never gets old with this brilliant presentation.

22. Starfield

Bethesda’s latest role-playing game takes the action and adventure to new heights. Players have an entire recreation of our galaxy with a thousand planets to explore. Gamers lose themselves in finding a new planet to check out, discover its wildlife, and build a base to call home between the thrilling first and third-person combat.

23. Psychonauts 2

This sequel to the cult classic third-person action platformer expands upon the excellent ideas of the original. Players take on the role of Raz, a boy with psychic powers like levitation and telekinesis. Gamers use these powers to navigate the troubled minds of various characters, such as a gambling addict’s bizarro world of a casino and hospital in one.

The imaginative locations alongside the stunning cartoon-like art style make this one of the most underrated games on this list.

24. Lies of P

Developer Neowiz took the story of Pinocchio and flipped it on its head with a sinister, grim take. The gameplay features Soulslike mechanics of exploring and slow but methodical combat. The heavy focus on customizing the player’s weapons provides plenty of freedom for how to tackle the complex, gruesome bosses.