Top 25 Adam Sandler Movies of All Time

The best Adam Sandler movies of all time include dramas, sports films, and slapstick comedies. Sandler is a master of many arts but is best known for his contributions to Hollywood's big screen.

He began receiving recognition on Saturday Night Live (SNL), where he sang classics such as “The Thanksgiving Song” and “The Chanukah Song (Hannakuh Song).” Believe it or not, Adam Sandler has five studio albums, two of which are 2X platinum-certified.

After Saturday Night Live, he moved on to small parts in movies such as Shakes the Clown and Coneheads. Billy Madison was Sandler's first box office hit. Successes Happy Gilmore and The Waterboy soon followed.

In 1999, Sandler founded Happy Madison Productions and began producing comedic films. Adam Sandler's movies often have recurring cast members David Spade, Kevin James, Rob Schneider, Steve Buscemi, Chris Rock, Maya Rudolph, Nick Swardson, Allen Covert, Peter Dante, and Jackie Sandler, aka, the Happy Madison Gang. They've created hours of audience laughter.

Unfortunately, while making greats (Reign Over Me, Hustle), Sandler has also made some of the worst movies on Netflix (The Do-Over, Father of the Year, The Ridiculous 6). Still, Adam Sandler continues to impress with his acting range and loveable characters. So here are the best Adam Sandler movies ranked from best to worst.

1. Hustle (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

IMDb: 7.4

Sandler didn't win an Oscar nomination for Uncut Gems, but fans are hopeful he will get one for Hustle. It's the best film from Happy Madison Productions, and Sandler is brilliant.

In a sports drama and prominent acting role, Stanley Sugerman (Sandler) is an NBA international scout for the Philadelphia 76ers. However, he's tired of the travel and finally receives an assistant coach position.

Unfortunately, his boss immediately dies, and the boss's son has other plans. Arrogant Vince Merrick (Ben Foster) insists that Stanley find the next big thing and strips him of his coaching position. So he hits the road again after exciting himself, his wife Teresa (Queen Latifah), and his daughter about a permanent position at home.

Stanley visits Spain, where he discovers a raw but natural talent Bo Cruz (Juancho “Juan” Hernangómez). Bo works construction but hustles on the court to support his daughter. Stanley tells him (fibs on a hunch) that he will sign with the Sixers or enter the NBA draft if he joins him in the states.

Vince passes on Bo out of spite. So Stanley quits his job with the Philadelphia 76ers and focuses on preparing Bo for the NBA draft through trials and adversity. The chemistry between Queen Latifah and Adam Sandler is heartfelt as they flirt back and forth throughout the film.

Lebron James produced this Adam Sandler movie on Netflix. The film features Candace Parker from Chicago Sky of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA).

Several former and current NBA players, coaches, and international talent appear as characters or themselves in Hustle for an NBA all-star cast, including,

Anthony Edwards

Trae Young

Jordan Clarkson

Khris Middleton

Aaron Gordon

Kyle Lowry

Seth Curry

Luka Dončić

Tobias Harris

Tyrese Maxey

Matisse Thybulle

Aaron McKie

Julius “Dr. J” Erving

Charles Barkley

Shaquille O'Neal

Allen Iverson

Dirk Nowitzki

Kenny “The Jet” Smith

Moritz “Moe” Wagner

Maurice Cheeks

Brad Stevens

Doc Rivers

Dave Joerger

Mark Jackson

Sergio Scariolo

José Calderón

Leandro Barbosa

Álex Abrines

Boban Marjanović

However, viewers unfamiliar with basketball players will still enjoy this incredible story. The exceptional acting and heart at the center of this film make it the number one Adam Sandler movie on his list.

It also ties with Uncut Gems on both IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes. Robert Duvall, Jaleel White, James Goldstein, and Fat Joe are part of the superstar Hustle cast.

Best Quotes From Hustle:

“Obsession is going to beat talent every time.” – Stanley Sugerman.

“Guys in their fifties don't have dreams. They have nightmares and eczema.” – Stanley Sugerman.

“It's you against you out there.” Stanley Sugerman.

2. Uncut Gems (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

IMDb: 7.4

Uncut Gems is Sandler's diamond in the rough. Sandler plays Howard Ratner, an intense gambling addict and jeweler, in an Oscar-worthy performance. He trades his funny voices for a Boston accent and is brilliant.

Howard is always looking for his next fix in this start-to-finish thrill ride. Between pawning other people's jewelry and smuggling rare Ethiopian opals, he always has his hands in the cookie jar.

His brother-in-law Arno Moradian (Eric Bogosian) doubles as his loan shark, to which he owes $100,000. Arno and his mafia goons are always on his tail and, at one point, strip him naked and throw him in his trunk.

Rather than paying off his debts, he continues to make bets with money that isn't his. Howard is in way over his head. He has a middle man Demany (Lakeith Stanfield) that recruits clients for him.

One day he brings Boston Celtics superstar Kevin Garnett in to meet him. Howard is excited and wants to impress Garnett with the rare opal. However, he likes it a little too much and insists on holding onto it as a good luck charm for his big game.

Howard reluctantly agrees but takes Garnett's championship ring as collateral, and everything goes terribly. Howard's time splits between his wife Dinah (Idina Menzel) and girlfriend Julia De Fiore (Julia Fox).

His wife will divorce him after the Jewish Passover, and his girlfriend works for him at the shop. Howard spirals as his gambling addiction completely consumes him. Uncut Gems won a National Board of Review accolade for best Best Actor and a Boston Society of Film Critics Award for Best Actor.

In addition, Uncut Gems is Sandler's first nomination and win for an Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead. It is one of the most appreciated Adam Sandler movies by critics and audiences.

Best Quotes From Uncut Gems:

“This is how I win.” – Howard Ratner.

“I never resurfaced anything!” – Howard Ratner.

“I made a crazy risk, a gamble, and it's about to pay off!” – Howard Ratner.

3. Punch Drunk Love (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes: 79%

IMDb: 7.3

Adam Sandler plays Barry Egan, a socially-anxious businessman who markets themed toilet plungers in a novelty item business. He has seven emotionally abusive sisters who regularly belittle and shame him. Most notably overbearing is sister Elizabeth Egan (Mary Lynn Rajskub).

Barry alternates between forcing a smile to conceal his loneliness and bouts of hostility and rage. Finally, Barry's love interest, Lena Leonard (Emily Watson), orchestrates an elaborate meeting. Unfortunately, she also happens to be a co-worker of his sister Elizabeth.

After being verbally abused and teased about his sexuality, Barry explodes and breaks the sliding glass door at his sister's birthday party. The outburst causes him to ask his brother-in-law Walter (Robert Smigel), a dentist, for a therapy referral.

Barry opts to call a phone sex hotline instead. The phone sex operator attempts to extort him for money and, when she is unsuccessful, sends four goons to collect. As a result, this creates complications for his courtship with Lena.

In addition, Barry is determined to buy $3000 worth of Healthy Choice pudding to extort a loophole to accumulate more than one million frequent flier miles from their offer. So he can fly anywhere that he wants despite never flying anywhere before. Punch-Drunk Love is a romantic drama with some comedy.

Critics often snub Adam Sandler movies. However, the critic's consensus for this film is that it is “Odd, touching, and unique. Punch Drunk Love is also delightfully funny, utilizing Adam Sandler's comic persona to explore the life of a lonely guy who finds love.” Punch Drunk Love won him a Gijón International Film Festival Award for Best Actor.

Best Quotes From Punch Drunk Love:

“I have a love in my life. It makes me stronger than anything you can imagine.” – Barry Egan.

“I don't know if there is anything wrong because I don't know how other people are.” – Barry Egan.

“I'm a dentist. What kind of help do you think I could give you?” – Walter.

4. The Meyerowitz Stories (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

IMDb: 6.9

The Meyerowitz Stories is relatable for people from toxic family dynamics. The all-star ensemble collectively delivers brilliant performances, but Sandler shines.

Harold Meyerowitz (Dustin Hoffman) is a sculptor and retired art college professor who doesn't conceal his disappointment with his three adult children. He touts that he is the only artist in the family as if that makes them a failure.

His daughter, Jean Meyerowitz (Elizabeth Marvel), is treated the worst. Additionally, he favors Matthew Meyerowitz (Ben Stiller), their half-brother. Even naming a sculpture after him. Finally, an unemployed Danny Meyerowitz (Adam Sandler) separates from his wife and moves in with their father.

As he prepares for his art opening, it becomes evident that something is wrong with Harold's mental capacity. His fourth wife, Maureen (Emma Thompson), is aloof and difficult to track down when she is most needed.

The film beautifully captures the human emotions of the family's struggles. On another note, Danny's daughter Eliza is a film student who produces sexually provocative films and proudly shares them with the family.

Who, in turn, compliment the production and encourage her movies while concealing their complete and utter shock. It's a little off-putting but reinforces supporting your children, which is something his father didn't do.

Sandler won a Hollywood Comedy Award for his role at the Hollywood Film Awards. The film also won a Boston Society of Film Critics Award.

Best Quotes From The Meyerowitz Stories:

“It was like walking barefoot through broken glass to get a milkshake. I loved the milkshake, but, you know, my feet were bleeding.” – Danny.

“It's called flirting when you're young. I'm not sure what it's called when you're over 70.” – Harold.

“I have a herringbone blazer and slacks with a hummus stain on the fly.” – Danny.

5. The Wedding Singer (1998)

Rotten Tomatoes: 69%

IMDb: 6.9

Adam Sandler plays Robbie Hart, a 1980s wedding singer about to be married to his fiancée Linda when he meets Julia Sullivan (Drew Barrymore), a waitress at a wedding where he's performing. Unfortunately, Linda stands Robbie up at the altar. So he swears off performing at weddings.

However, Julia insists on his help planning her wedding. He agrees, and the two become quick friends. Romance blossoms between them while surrounded by a hilarious supporting cast. The Wedding Singer is the first film in the Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore Trilogy.

Their chemistry is believable, and viewers experience a lot of great laughs. The Wedding Singer is one of the cutest and funniest Adam Sandler movies. Barrymore is downright lovable, and it features the best 80s music with a cameo from Billy Idol.

Sandler won an MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Kiss (w/ Barrymore) and Favorite Movie Actor at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Best Quotes From The Wedding Singer:

“Sir, one more outburst from you, and I will strangle you with this microphone wire.” – Robbie Hart.

“Please get out of my Van Halen t-shirt before you jinx the band, and they break up.” – Robbie Hart.

“If you find somebody you can love, you can't let that get away.” – Sammy.

6. Happy Gilmore (1996)

Rotten Tomatoes: 61%

IMDb: 7.0

Sandler plays Happy Gilmore, a hot-head and short-tempered guy obsessed with ice hockey but unable to skate. After learning his grandma has 90 days to pay back taxes to the IRS or risk losing her house, Happy promises he will figure it out. So she moves into a retirement home with a psychotic orderly (Ben Stiller) who threatens and abuses the residents.

Meanwhile, two movers repossessing his grandmother's belongings challenge Gilmore to a long-drive contest. He hits the golf ball 400+ yards before the movers double down, and Happy repeats the drive.

As a result, he begins hustling people at the driving range to earn the $270,000 needed to save the house. However, a former pro, Chubbs Peterson (Carl Weathers), discovers his talent and enters him into a local tournament.

The winner is guaranteed a spot on the professional golf tour. After hearing how much prize money he can win, Happy Gilmore accepts the challenge. So naturally, he wins and gets a chance to earn the cash, where he develops a love interest (Julie Bowen) and a nemesis.

Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald) is an arrogant golfer whose professional dream is to win the Gold Jacket prize for winning the tour. The feud between them delivers many laughs.

Happy Gilmore won an MTV Movie Award for Best Fight – Adam Sandler and Bob Barker, “The Price is Wrong, B—!” It is a classic and one of the funniest Adam Sandler movies ever.

Best Quotes From Happy Gilmore:

“What? Friends listen to ‘Endless Love' in the dark.” – Happy.

“You're Gonna Die, Clown!” – Happy.

“A lot of pressure. You've gotta rise above it. You've got to harness in the good energy, block out the bad.” – Chubbs Peterson.

7. 50 First Dates (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes: 45%

IMDb: 6.8

Henry Roth (Adam Sandler) is a marine veterinarian and womanizer who takes advantage of tourists in Oahu, Hawaii. Knowing they must return home, he feeds them false identity stories and sends them packing.

Until, one day, he meets Lucy Whitmore (Drew Barrymore) at a local cafe. They exchange flirty banter over breakfast, where she invites him to join her the next day.

However, when he sits at her table the following morning, she has no idea who he is. This is because Lucy had a tragic accident that caused her anterograde amnesia. So she has no short-term memory and lives the same day repeatedly.

Otherwise, she would relive the accident every day and emotionally break down. Her father (Blake Clark) and brother (Sean Astin) go to extraordinary lengths to ensure that doesn't happen.

Henry sets up elaborate plans to make sure that Lucy runs into him daily, hoping she will find him charming enough to spend time together. The film is hit or miss, and the misses are hilarious.

50 First Dates is one of the most romantic Adam Sandler movies. He and Drew Barrymore are adorable, and the soundtrack to the film is full of hits. The movie won an MTV Movie & TV Awards for Best On-Screen Duo for his chemistry with Barrymore.

Best Quotes From 50 First Dates:

“There's nothing like a first kiss.” – Lucy Whitmore.

“Being with you is the only way I could have a full and happy life. You're the girl of my dreams, and apparently, I'm the man of yours.” – Henry Roth.

“I was petting my walrus all morning, and I was thinking of you the whole time.” – Henry Roth.

8. Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes: 45%

IMDb: 7.0

Adding Selena Gomez (Mavis Dracula), Andy Samberg (Jonathan), and Cee-Lo Green (Murray the Mummy) to his usual headliners, Hotel Transylvania is one of the best animated Adam Sandler movies to enjoy on family night. Sandler plays a grieving Dracula who lost his wife in a fire caused by humans (1895).

As a result, he builds a castle far away from humans that doubles as an exclusive monster resort. One night, a human (Jonathan) makes it through all the obstacles Dracula set to prevent humans from finding the hotel. When Dracula realizes a human's wandered in, he panics and dresses Jonathan to look like “Johnnystein,” making him pretend he's Frankenstein's (Kevin James) distant cousin.

So naturally, all of the monsters are fascinated by him. Dracula explains he is a party planner helping set up Mavis's 118th birthday party. When Mavis and Johnny meet, there is an instant “zing,” and Dracula forbids Johnny from pursuing her. However, teenagers rarely listen, and sparks fly.

Griffin the Invisible Man (David Spade), Wayne the Werewolf (Steve Buscemi), Wanda Werewolf (Molly Shannon), and Eunice Frankenstein (Fran Drescher) help make this cast of monsters one of Sandler's best films. It won a Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award for Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie.

There are three successful sequels (Hotel Transylvania 2, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, and Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania). Transformania includes new voice actors for several characters, including Sandler's Count Drac.

Best Quotes From Hotel Transylvania:

“Human blood is so fatty, and you never know where it's been.” – Count Drac.

“This is how we're represented, unbelievable (regarding Twilight) – Count Drac.

“If I put my hand in the Invisible man's mouth, will it disappear?” – Johnny.

9. Reign Over Me (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes: 64%

IMDb: 7.4

Columbia Pictures delivers the most depressing Adam Sandler movie to date. Charlie Fineman (Sandler) is a tragically lonely widow with survivor's guilt. Sadly, his wife and daughters were on one of the hijacked planes that hit the World Trade Center in New York City on September 11th, 2001.

His passive-aggressive behavior and unwillingness to talk about the tragedy have his in-laws concerned about his mental capacity. One day, Alan Johnson (Don Cheadle) sees Charlie, whose appearance is disheveled, as he rides around town on a powered scooter.

Alan and Charlie were college roommates and dentists, but now Charlie is almost unrecognizable. As a result of 9/11, Charlie is wealthy from airline and government payouts. However, he doesn't live as such. He's isolated himself and abandoned his dentist practice. Alan is concerned for his friend and pushes him to discuss his grief with a therapist (Liv Tyler).

Reign Over Me shows a serious Adam Sandler who moves you to tears when finally discussing his pain. Don Cheadle is outstanding. Supporting cast Jada Pinkett Smith, Saffron Burrows, and Donald Sutherland make this film an extraordinary one-time watch.

Best Quotes From Reign Over Me:

“You're a good husband, Alan. You remind me of me.” – Charlie.

“Nobody has a right to look that good. She's just trouble for everybody.” – Charlie.

“Oh, bullsh*t! You stink like a shrink. You got shrink hands. You ordered your salad like a shrink.” – Charlie.

10. Big Daddy (1999)

Rotten Tomatoes: 39%

IMDb: 6.4

One of Sandler's classic slapstick comedies, Big Daddy, tells the story of Sonny Koufax (Adam Sandler). Despite having his law degree, Sonny is a burnout who still hasn't taken the bar exam. So instead, he lives off the $200,000 compensation due to an exaggerated minor accident.

His lazy lack of motivation lands him a once-a-week job as a toll booth attendant. Then, after Sonny's law-school buddy Kevin (Jon Stewart) proposes to Corrine (Leslie Mann), he hops a flight to China.

The following day, Julian McGrath (Cole and Dylan Sprouse) shows up on Sonny's doorstep with a note from his mom claiming he's Kevin's illegitimate son. But, while Kevin is away, Sonny decides to keep Julian to win back his girlfriend (Kristy Swanson).

As a result, Sonny and Julian “Frankenstein” bond while Sonny allows him to do and eat whatever he wants (ketchup packets) while teaching him bad things along the way. Such as throwing sticks on the path where people rollerblade and urinating on the side of buildings.

Eventually, child services realized Sonny impersonated Kevin and removed Julian from his home. Again, the supporting cast works on helping to get Julian back.

Big Daddy is one of the best Adam Sandler comedies. The film won an MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Comedic Performance and a People's Choice Award for Favorite Actor In A Comedy Motion Picture.

Best Quotes From Big Daddy:

“But, I wipe my own a–! I wipe my own a–!” – Julian McGrath.

“Having a kid is great, as long as his eyes are closed and he's not moving or speaking.” – Sonny Koufax.

“We wasted the good surprise on you.” – Corrine Maloney.

11. Anger Management (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes: 42%

IMDb: 6.2

As a child in 1978, Dave Buznik (Adam Sandler) was humiliated in front of the entire neighborhood. Then, after being set up to believe he's experiencing his first kiss, a bully pantses him, leaving Dave afraid of public displays of affection (PDA).

Twenty-five years later, he's working for a disrespectful boss who belittles him. In addition, his girlfriend Linda (Marisa Tomei) has an issue with his lack of PDA associated with the childhood trauma.

So she confides in her co-worker, a well-endowed Andrew (Allen Covert), a selfish jerk who wants to be with Linda despite her relationship. Dave's stress builds up, and after being disrespected by a flight attendant, he loses his temper on a plane.

The sky marshal tases him before arresting him for assaulting a flight attendant. Then, his court order demands he undergo anger management classes with Dr. Buddy Rydell (Jack Nickolson). Buddy is an outlandish, but renowned, therapist who sits next to him on the airplane.

Dave is resistant but needs Buddy to sign off on his therapy to avoid jail time. So he attends his session, where he meets an eccentric group. Buddy imposes a live-in, round-the-clock, and unorthodox therapeutic approach to Dave's anger creating conflict in his personal and professional lives.

The back-and-forth between Sandler and Nicholson is hilarious as they embark upon a journey to unpack Dave's passive-aggressiveness. Buddy arranges for Dave to confront his childhood bully Arnie Shankman (John C. Reilly), a converted monk, and hilarity ensues. Anger Management is classic Sandler humor with an incredible supporting cast.

Best Quotes From Anger Management:

“Temper's the one thing you can't get rid of by losing it.” – Dr. Buddy Rydell.

“Sarcasm is anger's ugly cousin. From now on, unacceptable.” – Dr. Buddy Rydell.

“I feel pretty. Oh, so pretty. Oh, so pretty and witty and gay.” – Dave's therapy song.

12. Funny People (2009)

Rotten Tomatoes: 69%

IMDb: 6.3

In the movie Funny People, Sandler plays world-famous comedian George Simmons. After receiving a terminal diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia, he recruits Ira (Seth Rogan) to write material for him. Ira is a wannabe stand-up comedian and agrees to do it.

Eventually, Ira opens up for George in big comedy clubs, and they become close friends. Also, George reconnects with his ex-fiancée, Laura (Leslie Mann). She's married to Clark (Eric Bana ) with two children.

Things become complicated when George finds out his cancer is in remission and decides he wants Laura back. Ultimately, Laura faces the decision between choosing her husband, Clark, or leaving him for George.

Funny People is full of real-life comedians and cameo appearances, such as Sarah Silverman, Norm Macdonald, Dave Attell, Ray Romano, Paul Reiser, Charles Fleischer, George Wallace, Rod Man, Budd Friedman, Andy Dick, Al Lubel, Monty Hoffman, Mark Schiff, Jerry Minor, Orny Adams, and Carol Leifer.

Best Quotes From Funny People:

“Oh, I'm sorry my $25,000 check is such an inconvenience for your pillow.” – Mark Taylor Jackson.

“F— Facebook in the face!” – Ira Wright.

“I just came back from the new Harry Potter movie. Harry's getting old. They should start calling him Harold Potter.” – Leo Koenig.

13. Murder Mystery (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 45%

IMDb: 6.0

A Netflix original and Happy Madison Productions film, Murder Mystery, is about a couple who become caught up in a murder investigation on billionaire Charles Cavendish's (Luke Evans) yacht. Nick (Sandler) and Audrey Splitz (Jennifer Aniston) are on their way to enjoy a European vacation when Audrey meets the billionaire who extends the invite.

So, after convincing Nick that the yacht sounds much better than the tour bus, he reluctantly agrees to deviate from their vacation plans. As a result, they meet an eclectic group of people, including Cavendish's uncle Quince (Terence Stamp), who announces that his new young wife is the sole heiress to his fortune, and he's cutting the rest of them from his will.

Finally, the lights go out, and once back on, Quince is dead after a stabbing with a ceremonial dagger. Nick orders everyone back to their locked rooms, and the investigation begins.

Jennifer Aniston and Sandler are natural and adorable as they maneuver through the Murder Mystery. It is their second film together. However, a third, Murder Mystery 2, is in the works.

Best Quotes From Murder Mystery:

“All women are actresses, dear. I'm just clever enough to get paid for it.” – Grace Ballard.

“You don't have to lie; just tell her to ignore when I'm lying.” – Nick Splitz.

“He's got a knife plunged into his heart. I don't think he's revivable!” – Nick Splitz.

14. Spanglish (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes: 54%

IMDb: 6.4

Narrated from the perspective of a Princeton University application essay, Spanglish tells viewers about a life-changing year in her story. Cristina Moreno (Aimee Garcia ) is the daughter of a poor single mother who moved from Mexico to America to make a better life for them.

However, Flor Moreno (Paz Vega) cannot pay the bills despite working two jobs. So her cousin helps find her a housekeeper position for John (Adam Sandler), Deborah Clasky (Téa Leoni), and their children Georgie and Bernice.

Sandler plays a frustrated husband and father whose neurotic wife's mother, Evelyn (Cloris Leachman), only exacerbates. Nevertheless, a friendship develops between John and Flor as they navigate life's struggles and awkward family dynamics.

Spanglish is a character-driven film that builds and pulls at human emotions. Although it bombed at the box office, critics gave mixed reviews. However, it is an entirely different role for Sandler, who nails it.

Best Quotes From Spanglish:

“Worrying about your kids is sanity, and being that sane — can drive you nuts.” – John Clasky.

“Looking at you doesn't do it; staring is the only way that makes sense.” – John Clasky.

“I couldn't hear you. There was a crack in the planet. WOW! That was noisy.” – John Clasky.

15. Grown Ups (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes: 11%

IMDb: 5.9

One of the most underrated Adam Sandler movies, Grown Ups, is a fun family movie, provided the viewers no longer believe in the tooth fairy. That secret slips out. Five lifelong friends who won a junior high basketball championship discover their beloved coach has died.

So the five friends and their families meet up at the funeral to pay their respects. Sandler plays Lenny Feder, a Hollywood talent agent whose kids are spoiled and out of touch with reality. He's married to fashion designer Roxanne (Salma Hayek), and the family is on their way to Milan after the funeral.

However, Lenny rent's a cabin for the weekend that is large enough for everyone to stay. So ultimately, they don't make it to Milan. Instead, the families bond and make lifelong memories with their children. Additionally, their basketball rivals from junior high challenge them to a rematch.

Sandler's Happy Madison Gang (Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, Rob Schneider, Steve Buscemi, and Maya Rudolph) shines in this film. In addition, the kids are funny and deliver several laughs. Lenny Feder is Sandler humor.

Many critics didn't like the movie Grown Ups. However, in David Spade's Netflix stand-up special, Nothing Personal, Spade disagrees, joking, “It has been keeping the light's on at TBS, for what, five years?” Grown Ups 2 sadly does not capture the group dynamic that viewers experience in the first film.

Best Quotes From Grown Ups:

“In life, the first act is always exciting. The second act, that is where the depth comes in.” – Gloria Noonan.

“I bet you 5 bucks he gets on one knee.” – Lenny Feder.

“Are you making a sissy? You know they make a chemical that turns urine blue.” – Donna Lamonsoff.

16. Just Go With It (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes: 19%

IMDb: 6.4

In her most outstanding performance since Marley and Me, Jennifer Aniston steals the spotlight in one of the best Adam Sandler romantic comedies ever. Just Go With It follows the story of plastic surgeon Dr. Daniel “Danny” Maccabee (Sandler).

On his wedding day, twenty-three years prior, he discovers his fiancée is cheating on him and only marrying him because he is becoming a doctor. As a result, he realizes his wedding ring makes him approachable. So he uses it to lie, manipulate, and sleep with women.

His assistant Katherine Murphy (Aniston), is the only one aware of his shenanigans. Her back and forth banter about them helps make Danny's crude character more appealing. Danny meets and immediately hits it off with Palmer (Brooklyn Decker), and they spend a night on the beach.

However, she discovers the ring he took off earlier and is furious that she's been a part of cheating on his wife. Rather than telling her the truth, he makes up a fake wife (Devlin) and explains they're getting a divorce. However, Palmer insists on meeting her, and Danny pulls Katherine and her two children into his elaborate scheme.

Finally, after negotiating conditions with the kids, they set off on a Hawaiian family vacation to convince Palmer of his lie. The film is classic Sandler, and Aniston shines. Nicole Kidman, as Katherine's arch-nemesis Devlin Adams creates some humorous exchanges.

It won a Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie: Chemistry between Aniston and Sandler. Just Go With It is a loose remake of 1969's Cactus Flower, which starred Walter Matthau, Ingrid Bergman, and Goldie Hawn.

Best Quotes From Just Go With It:

“I'm just happy to hear that his thing-a-ding can still ring-a-ding.” – Katherine Murphy.

“Anyway, I got tired of them saying, “I have to take a crap” and “I have to take a dump,” So I told them it was called a Devlin. And they liked it. And it stuck.” – Katherine Murphy.

“I need to go make a Devlin.” – Danny Maccabee.

17. Blended (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes: 15%

IMDb: 6.5

Blended is an adorable rom-com and Adam Sandler's third film with Drew Barrymore. Jim Friedman (Sandler) and Lauren Reynolds (Barrymore) go on a terrible blind date at Hooters (a nod to Big Daddy). After running into each other at the grocery store, a cashier mixes their credit cards up, and Jim goes to Lauren's to switch them out.

Eventually, they end up on their friend's vacation package, complete with a romantic suite. So individually, they excitedly pack their kids up and meet in Africa, where they discover their incredulous situation.

The chemistry between them recaptures the magic from previous films but isn't their best. True to Sandler's nature, the plot is unusual but works for the predictable rom-com it is. For true Adam Sandler fans, there are cameos dispersed throughout the film.

Ten-second Tom from 50 First Dates and Georgina from The Wedding Singer (Alexis Arquette) reprise their roles for cameo appearances.

Terry Crews as Nickens is hilarious and classic Crews. He delights with his big smile, wide eyes, song, and dance. Blended is one of the best Adam Sandler films for die-hard fans because of all the cameos.

Best Quotes From Blended:

“You just scared a zebra strip in my underwear.” – Jim Friedman.

“Hello? An avalanche? In our backyard? I'll be home right away. It's an emergency!” – Jim Friedman.

“What are “Cherry Pan-ties”? Let me see that. – Oh, no! God! Spit it out! Spit it out!” – Lauren Reynolds.

18. Click (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes: 34%

IMDb: 6.4

Sandler plays an architect named Michael Newman. He often chooses his work life over his home life despite having an egotistical boss (David Hasselhoff) who bullies and doesn't promote him.

One night, Michael needs a universal remote and goes to Bed Bath & Beyond. After falling asleep at the store, he awakens and discusses life with a scientist named Morty (Christopher Walken). Morty offers him a free universal remote with a warning that Michael can never return it.

Soon after, he discovers that the remote is no ordinary remote, and he can control his reality. For example, he can pause people talking mid-sentence, fast-forward through illnesses, and skip a year of his life to get a promotion at work. However, after missing a year, his entire family is in upheaval.

His dog died, his children are growing, and he and Donna (Kate Beckinsale) are in marital counseling. However, after learning Michael's preferences, the remote starts randomly skipping, and he begins missing years of his life.

He begins missing crucial moments that he can never get back. Michael tries to destroy the remote, but it resurfaces. Morty warns him again that it is a no-return item.

The movie tugs heart strings and teaches important lessons about time and family. Click won a People's Choice Award for Best Comedy, and Sandler received a Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award for Favorite Movie Actor.

Best Quotes From Click:

“Twinkie. You don't need 'em. You don't need 'em. You do need a Yodel, though.” – Michael Newman.

“No problem, sir, there'll be other Junes in my life.” – Michael Newman.

“Your first day as a partner, you come to work in a fricking bathrobe.” – David Hasselhoff.

19. Men, Women, and Children (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes: 33%

IMDb: 6.6

In an era of social media and instant gratification, Men, Women, and Children is a compelling movie about navigating complex relationships in a digital age. The film unfolds as loosely interweaved stories warn viewers about the tropes of modern technology.

Demonstrating how the tools theoretically designed to connect people have ultimately driven them apart. Furthermore, it elaborates how people become consumed by their virtual worlds of pornography and violent video games. In addition, the issues of seeking online fame and unsuspectingly communicating with online predators.

Don Truby (Adam Sandler) is in a sexless marriage with Helen (Rosemarie DeWitt) and has a hardcore pornography addiction. Both are using online sites to have adulterous affairs. Meanwhile, their son Chris (Travis Tope) shares his father's obsession, but societal sex norms do not arouse him.

A sexually exploited cheerleader named Hannah (Olivia Crocicchia) takes an interest in Chris. She's determined to become a successful actress in Hollywood. Sadly, her mother, Donna (Judy Greer), is a failed actress who exploits Hannah on a modeling site. Including inappropriately suggestive photos featured in a private gallery. Yuck.

Patricia Beltmeyer (Jennifer Garner) and her daughter Brandy (Kaitlyn Dever) are online opposites. Patricia monitors Brandy's every online interaction, and Brandy is dutiful and updates her overprotective mother.

She is the only teen reading books and respecting online boundaries. Men, Women, and Children is a movie undertoned by the film Crash but without its grip and success. Still, it has its moments.

Best Quotes From Men, Women, and Children:

“Okay, you've read through every solitary interaction I've had on every single website, mom.” – Brandy Beltmeyer.

“Honey, you know I just do this to keep you safe. Okay, let me see your phone.” – Patricia Beltmeyer.

“The only thing that's dangerous in this house, mom, is you.” – Brandy Beltmeyer.

20. Billy Madison (1995)

Rotten Tomatoes: 41%

IMDb: 6.3

Billy Madison (Sandler) is a spoiled, 27-year-old man-child heir to a fortune. His father, Brian Madison (Darren McGavin), founded a Fortune 500 chain of hotels (650 locations), called Madison Hotels. He is retiring.

However, due to Billy's antics and constant screw-ups, Brian doubts his ability to handle the business. So instead, he opts to allow slimy executive vice president Eric Gordon (Bradley Whitford), to take over the hotels.

Billy begs Brian to reconsider, and he does, but with conditions. Billy must finish all 12 grades of school. He's obligated to complete two weeks at each grade level. If he can prove he is competent enough to handle it, he will resume his status as heir to his father's fortune.

A love interest develops with his third-grade teacher Veronica Vaughn (Bridgette Wilson). However, that's not as creepy as it sounds, considering he's 27 years of age. Eric is a manipulative snake.

He lies and creates problems for Billy along the way to give you a classic Sandler story. Billy Madison debuted number one at the box office. Like many of Sandler's comedies, critics didn't like it, but it's a cult classic for his loyal fans.

Best Quotes From Billy Madison:

“I hate cursive, and I hate all of you!” – Billy Madison.

“O'Doyle rules! O'Doyle rules!” – Billy's bullies.

“Well, “sorry” doesn't put the Triscuit crackers in my stomach now, does it, Karl?” – Eric Gordon.

21. The Longest Yard (2005)

Rotten Tomatoes: 31%

IMDb: 6.4

The Longest Yard is a remake of the 1974 sports film of the same name starring Burt Reynolds. It satisfies as both a prison comedy and sports drama. Paul “Wrecking” Crewe (Adam Sandler) is a former professional quarterback who is down for the count.

To reduce his prison sentence, after leading the police on a chase that resulted in a car crash, he must assemble a team to play against the prison guards.

Warden Rudolph Hazen (James Cromwell) has Crewe transferred to his prison to get the guard's football team noticed to boost his reputation for State Governor elections.

Crewe suggests he should have a game between the guards and another team they can easily take to encourage the guard morale.

Hazen agrees and tasks him with forming a team of prison inmates to compete. He doesn't believe a group of inmates will comply or unite. Therefore, he can exert his power over the inmates after they lose and look suitable for State Governor.

The film co-stars Chris Rock, Nelly, James Cromwell, William Fichtner, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Terry Crews, Michael Irvin, Kevin Nash, and Burt Reynolds. Sandler is the executive producer of The Longest Yard, which won a Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Best Quotes From The Longest Yard:

“Hey, let's have a maniacal pillow fight tonight. That should boost your rating.” – Paul Crewe.

“It ain't easy being cheesy.” – Cheeseburger” Eddy.

“You're as maniacal as a box of kittens.” – Paul Crewe.

22. The Waterboy (1998)

Rotten Tomatoes: 33%

IMDb: 6.1

Another sports film, The Waterboy, is easily one of the funniest Adam Sandler movies but also one of the dumbest. Bobby Boucher Jr. (Sandler) is the socially challenged water boy for the University of Louisiana football program.

He is constantly bullied by the team and mocked for his stutter. Then, one day, the coach fires him for being disruptive, despite the reality that the team is the problem.

So Bobby approaches Coach Klein of the South-Central Louisiana State University Mud Dogs and proposes, “It is imperative that you allow me to be your waterboy.”

Eventually, he gets the water boy position. Then, he demonstrates the speed and tackling ability needed on the field, and Coach Klein wants him to play. So he meets with Bobby's mama Helen (Kathy Bates) to discuss the opportunity.

She is highly religious, overprotective, and declines due to the danger involved in the sport. However, that doesn't stop Coach Klein from convincing him to play, and he becomes a linebacker for the Mud Dogs.

The team has lost 40 consecutive games, but with Bobby's help, things start turning around. Kathy Bates is hilarious as Mama Boucher. To her, everything is “the devil.” Sandler is the executive producer, and it opened at number one at the box office. Also, The Waterboy won an MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Comedic Performance.

Best Quotes From The Waterboy:

“That's nonsense; I invented electricity. Ben Franklin is the Devil!” – Mama Boucher.

“My Mama says that alligators are ornery because they got all them teeth and no toothbrush.” – Bobby Boucher.

“Water sucks. It really, really sucks. Water sucks.” – Coach Klein.

23. Hubie Halloween (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 52%

IMDb: 5.2

Hubie Halloween is one of the sillier Adam Sandler movies on Netflix but entertaining for family movie night (PG-13). It's campy and classic Sandler, complete with a cringy voice. Hubie Dubois (Sandler) is a simple-minded deli employee bullied by the town majority in Salem, Massachusetts.

Hubie volunteers his time as the official Halloween Helper of Salem, complete with a monitor sash. Police sergeant Steve Downey (Kevin James), police sergeant Blake (Kenan Thompson), and Father Dave (Michael Chiklis) are all annoyed by his constant antics. So Downey gives him a fake assignment to keep him out of his way.

Finally, on Halloween Eve, Hubie interacts with his peculiar new neighbor Walter Lambert (Steve Buscemi). While news spreads around town about Richie Hartman's (Rob Schneider) escape from the local mental asylum.

Hartman is a convict and Hubie's childhood friend, and shenanigans unfold as the townspeople taunt Hubie. This film is full of Hubie Halloween fun with huge decoration displays.

Of course, the costume of the year is Harley Quinn. Everyone, including all the reporters, the weather girl, moms, and even little girls, is dressed as Harley. They forever memorialized the historical Halloween(s) when that happened following Suicide Squad‘s release.

Ben Stiller reprises his sadistic role. Only this time, he is an orderly at the asylum. “The Names Hal L, and you're in my world now,” echoes the infamous, “you're in my world now, grandma,” line from Happy Gilmore. A special treat for die-hard Sandler fans.

Best Quotes From Hubie Halloween:

“It's kind of like a Swiss Army Thermos. Made it when I was in the scouts.” – Hubie Dubois.

“Please keep the fishnets to fishing next year.” – Hubie Dubois.

“People die every day, dummy. They don't skip holidays.” – Father Dave.

24. Mr. Deeds (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes: 22%

IMDb: 5.8

Mr. Deeds is a loose remake of the 1936 classic Mr. Deeds Goes to Town. In this campier version, Longfellow Deeds (Adam Sandler) writes greeting cards and operates a pizzeria in New Hampshire. However, unknown to him, he has a multi-billionaire uncle who freezes to death, reaching the peak of Mt. Everest.

So Chuck Cedar (Peter Gallagher), who temporarily controls Blake Media, flies Deeds to New York City. They have drafted plans for Deeds to sell his shares for $40 billion and go home. He remains in New York while the legal precedents work out.

Reporter Babe Bennett (Winona Ryder) works for a tabloid show, Inside Access. Babe needs to get close to Deeds for the major news story unfolding. So she uses an alias, Pam Dawson, and says she is a school nurse.

As a result, she gets closer to him to collect information and develops mutual feelings for him. However, the story takes an unexpected turn, including classic Sandler shenanigans, laughter, and fun. Sandler is the executive producer.

Best Quotes From Mr. Deeds :

“I wasn't talking to you, Deeds. I was talking to that squirrel over there.” – Crazy Eyes.

“The hideousness of that foot will haunt my dreams forever.” – Emilio Lopez.

“It's hard to soar with the eagles when you're surrounded by turkeys.” – Longfellow Deeds.

25. Little Nicky (2000)

Rotten Tomatoes: 21%

IMDb: 5.3

In possibly the strangest film plot of any Adam Sandler movie, Little Nicky (Sandler) is the spawn of satan. Nicky has a disfigured jaw and speech impediment from being hit with a shovel by brother Cassius (Tommy “Tiny” Lister Jr.). Adrian (Rhys Ifans) is the third brother in this trio of hellions.

Their father, Satan (Harvey Keitel), rules hell, and their grandfather Lucifer (Rodney Dangerfield), is the creator of hell. Satan has been hell's ruler for 10,000 years and refuses to retire. That causes Adrian and Cassius to become outraged and freeze the gates of Hades before escaping to New York.

Due to the freeze, Satan is unable to feed on fresh souls. So he begins to deteriorate until he is nothing more than his hands holding his mouth. Nicky becomes distressed, and his father sends him to Earth with a flask that traps anyone who drinks from it.

Nicky befriends a talking bulldog on Earth and meets a design student named Valorie (Patricia Arquette). He begins falling for her as she falls right back, despite when he says vile things that he blames on the devil. “The devil made me do it,” always provides a cheap laugh.

It's not the best Adam Sandler movie, but it's also not his worst (The Ridiculous 6). His loyal fans will still find laughs. Sandler is the executive producer of the film.

Best Quotes From Little Nicky:

“Alright, bro. Well, the jig is up then! Get in the flask. C'mon, slide right in there.” – Nicky.

“Oh yeah, I dumped a fat sack of Reefer into the mix. I thought I'd spice up the batch.” – Jonathan Loughran.

“Yo, fossil-head. I got a bone to pick with you.” – Nicky.

All Other Adam Sandler Movies

Adam Sandler has delivered over thirty years of films, including romantic comedies, dramas, stand-up, and slapstick sensations. Here are his films that didn't make the top 25 Adam Sandler movie list.

Disney's Bedtime Stories (2008)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018)

The Week Of (2018)

Bulletproof (1996)

You Don't Mess With The Zohan (2008)

Sandy Wexler (2017)

Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights (2002)

Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh (2018 Stand-Up)

Adam Sandler: Funny Guy (2020 Stand-Up)

Coneheads (1993)

Shakes the Clown (1991)

Airheads (1994)

That's My Boy 2012)

Pixels (2015)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (2022 Stand-Up)

Jack and Jill (2011)

The Cobbler (2014)

Mixed Nuts (1994)

The Do-Over (2016)

Going Overboard (1989)

The Ridiculous 6 (2015)

