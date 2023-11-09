Must Listen To Albums Where Every Song Is A Hit

An album where every track is a must-listen is a rare accomplishment. It's an elite group that only the best bands can accomplish. This list, compiled by music fans, features 50 albums where every song is good.

1. Rumours –  Fleetwood Mac

Rumours - Fleetwood Mac
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Release date: February 4, 1977

2. Songs for the Deaf – Queens of the Stone Age

Songs for the Deaf - Queens of the Stone Age
Image Credit: Interscope.

Release date: August 27, 2022

3. Is This It – The Strokes

Is This It - The Strokes
Image Credit: RCA.

Release date: July 30, 2001

4. Rage Against the Machine – Rage Against the Machine

Tom Morello
Image Credit: Glynnis Jones / Shutterstock.com.

Release date: November 3, 1992

5. Discovery – Daft Punk

Discovery - Daft Punk
Image Credit: Virgin.

Release date: March 12, 2001

6. The Rise & Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars – David Bowie

The Rise & Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars - David Bowie
Image Credit: RCA.

Release date: June 16, 1972

7. Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) – Wu-Tang Clan

Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) - Wu-Tang Clan
Image Credit: RCA.

Release date: November 8, 1993

8. Ok Computer – Radiohead

Ok Computer - Radiohead
Image Credit: Parlophone/Capitol.

Release Date: May 21, 1997

9. Ten – Pearl Jam

Ten - Pearl Jam
Image Credit: Epic.

Release date: August 27, 1991

10. Dark Side of the Moon – Pink Floyd

Dark Side of the Moon - Pink Floyd
Image Credit: Harvest/Capitol.

Release date: March 1, 1973

11. The Downward Spiral – Nine Inch Nails

The Downward Spiral - Nine Inch Nails
Image Credit: Nothing/Interscope.

Release date: March 8, 1994

12. Toxicity – System of a Down

Toxicity - System of a Down
Image Credit: American/Columbia.

Release date: September 4, 2001

13. good kid, M.A.A.D city – Kendrick Lamar

Good Kid Maad City - Kendrick Lamar
Image Credit: TDE, Aftermath & Interscope.

Release date: October 22, 2012

14. Blue Album – Weezer

Blue Album - Weezer
Image Credit: DGC.

Release date: May 10, 1994

15. Hybrid Theory – Linkin Park

Hybrid Theory - Linkin Park
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Release date: October 24, 2000

16. Revolver – The Beatles

Revolver - The Beatles
Image Credit: Parlophone, Capitol.

Release date: August 5, 1996

17. London Calling – The Clash

London Calling - The Clash
Image Credit: CBS, Epic.

Release date: December 14, 1979

18. Jagged Little Pill – Alanis Morissette

Jagged Little Pill - Alanis Morissette
Image Credit: Maverick, Reprise.

Release date: June 13, 1995

19. Lateralus – Tool

Lateralus - Tool
Image Credit: Volcano.

Release date: May 15, 2001

20. The Stranger – Billy Joel

The Stranger - Billy Joel
Image Credit: Columbia.

Release date: September 29, 1977

21. Massive Attack – Mezzanine

Massive Attack - Mezzanine
Image Credit: Virgin, Circa.

Release date: April 20, 1998

22. Exit Planet Dust – Chemical Brothers

Exit Planet Dust - Chemical Brothers
Image Credit: Junior Boy's Own, Freestyle Dust, Virgin, Astralwerks.

Release date: June 26, 1995

23. Fear – John Cale

Fear - John Cale
Image Credit: Island.

Release date: October 1, 1974

24. Master of Puppets – Metallica

Master of Puppets - Metallica
Image Credit: Elektra.

Release date: March 3, 1986

25. Rust In Peace – Megadeath

Rust In Peace - Megadeath
Image Credit: Capitol.

Release date: September 24, 1990

26. Superunknown – Soundgarden

Superunknown - Soundgarden
Image Credit: A&M.

Release date: March 8, 1994

27. Songs In the Key Life – Stevie Wonder

Songs In the Key Life - Stevie Wonder
Image Credit: Tamla.

Release date: September 28, 1976

28. Graceland – Paul Simon

Graceland - Paul Simon
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Release date: August 25, 1986

29. Ready to Die – Notorious BIG

Ready to Die - Notorious BIG
Image Credit: Bad Boy, Arista.

Release date: September 13, 1994

30. Nevermind – Nirvana

Nevermind - Nirvana
Image Credit: DGC.

Release date: September 24, 1991

31. Hot Fuss – The Killers

Hot Fuss - The Killers
Image Credit: Island.

Release date: June 7, 2004

32. Relationship of Command -At the Drive-In

Relationship of Command -At the Drive-In
Image Credit: Grand Royal, Fearless & Virgin.

Release date: September 12, 2000

33. The Cars – The Cars

the cars album
Image Credit: Blueee77 / Shutterstock.com.

Release date: June 6, 1978

34. Moving Pictures – Rush

Rush Band
Image Credit: Public Domain.

Release date: February 12, 1981

35. Rubber Soul – The Beatles

Rubber Soul - The Beatles
Image Credit: Parlophone, Capitol.

Release date: December 3, 1965

36. Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I Am Not – Arctic Monkeys

Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I Am Not - Arctic Monkeys
Image Credit: Domino.

Release date: January 23, 2006

37. In The Aeroplane Over The Sea – Neutral Milk Hotel

In The Aeroplane Over The Sea - Neutral Milk Hotel
Image Credit: Merge.

Release date: February 10, 1998

38. Led Zeppelin IV – Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin IV. - Led Zeppelin
Image Credit: Atlantic.

Release date: November 8, 1971

39. Dirt – Alice In Chains

Dirt - Alice In Chains
Image Credit: Columbia.
Release date: September 29, 1992

40. Brothers In Arms – Dire Straits

Brothers In Arms - Dire Straits
Image Credit: Vertigo.
Release date: May 13, 1985

41. The Miseducation of Ms. Lauryn Hill – Lauryn Hill

The Miseducation of Ms. Lauryn Hill - Lauryn Hill
Image Credit: Ruffhouse, Columbia.
Release date: August 25, 1998

42. After the Gold Rush – Neil Young

After the Gold Rush - Neil Young
Image Credit: Reprise.
Release date: September 19, 1970

43. The Stone Roses – The Stone Roses

 
the stone roses
Image Credit: Silvertone.
Release date: May 2, 1989

44. Illmatic – Nas

Illmatic - Nas
Image Credit: Columbia.
Release date: April 19, 1994

45. Purple Rain – Prince

Purple Rain - Prince
Image Credit: Warner Bros.
Release date: June 25, 1984

46. Dummy – Portishead

Dummy - Portishead
Image Credit: Go! Beat, London.
Release date: August 22, 1994

47. Boston – Boston

Boston - Boston
Image Credit: Epic.
Release date: August 25, 1976

48. Aja – Steely Dan

Aja - Steely Dan
Image Credit: ABC.
Release date: September 23, 1977

49. Tame Impala – Lonerism

Tame Impala - Lonerism
Image Credit: Modular.
Release date: October 5, 2012

50. Joshua Tree – U2

Joshua Tree - U2
Image Credit: Island.
Release date: March 9, 1987 Source: Reddit.
Jake has covered the entertainment industry for nearly two decades, specializing in video games, TV, and film. He studied Electronic Media and Broadcasting at Northern Kentucky University before freelancing for several publications. He leverages this experience at Wealth of Geeks to help manage the site cover all things geek-related. Jake's work has been syndicated across the Associated Press wire at outlets such as PBS, MSN, and more.

