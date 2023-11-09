Must Listen To Albums Where Every Song Is A Hit

An album where every track is a must-listen is a rare accomplishment. It's an elite group that only the best bands can accomplish. This list, compiled by music fans, features 50 albums where every song is good.
1. Rumours – Fleetwood Mac
Release date: February 4, 1977
2. Songs for the Deaf – Queens of the Stone Age
Release date: August 27, 2022
3. Is This It – The Strokes
Release date: July 30, 2001
4. Rage Against the Machine – Rage Against the Machine
Release date: November 3, 1992
5. Discovery – Daft Punk
Release date: March 12, 2001
6. The Rise & Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars – David Bowie
Release date: June 16, 1972
7. Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) – Wu-Tang Clan
Release date: November 8, 1993
8. Ok Computer – Radiohead
Release Date: May 21, 1997
9. Ten – Pearl Jam
Release date: August 27, 1991
10. Dark Side of the Moon – Pink Floyd
Release date: March 1, 1973
11. The Downward Spiral – Nine Inch Nails
Release date: March 8, 1994
12. Toxicity – System of a Down
Release date: September 4, 2001
13. good kid, M.A.A.D city – Kendrick Lamar
Release date: October 22, 2012
14. Blue Album – Weezer
Release date: May 10, 1994
15. Hybrid Theory – Linkin Park
Release date: October 24, 2000
16. Revolver – The Beatles
Release date: August 5, 1996
17. London Calling – The Clash
Release date: December 14, 1979
18. Jagged Little Pill – Alanis Morissette
Release date: June 13, 1995
19. Lateralus – Tool
Release date: May 15, 2001
20. The Stranger – Billy Joel
Release date: September 29, 1977
21. Massive Attack – Mezzanine
Release date: April 20, 1998
22. Exit Planet Dust – Chemical Brothers
Release date: June 26, 1995
23. Fear – John Cale
Release date: October 1, 1974
24. Master of Puppets – Metallica
Release date: March 3, 1986
25. Rust In Peace – Megadeath
Release date: September 24, 1990
26. Superunknown – Soundgarden
Release date: March 8, 1994
27. Songs In the Key Life – Stevie Wonder
Release date: September 28, 1976
28. Graceland – Paul Simon
Release date: August 25, 1986
29. Ready to Die – Notorious BIG
Release date: September 13, 1994
30. Nevermind – Nirvana
Release date: September 24, 1991
31. Hot Fuss – The Killers
Release date: June 7, 2004
32. Relationship of Command -At the Drive-In
Release date: September 12, 2000
33. The Cars – The Cars
Release date: June 6, 1978
34. Moving Pictures – Rush
Release date: February 12, 1981
35. Rubber Soul – The Beatles
Release date: December 3, 1965
36. Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I Am Not – Arctic Monkeys
Release date: January 23, 2006
37. In The Aeroplane Over The Sea – Neutral Milk Hotel
Release date: February 10, 1998
38. Led Zeppelin IV – Led Zeppelin
Release date: November 8, 1971
39. Dirt – Alice In ChainsRelease date: September 29, 1992
40. Brothers In Arms – Dire StraitsRelease date: May 13, 1985
41. The Miseducation of Ms. Lauryn Hill – Lauryn HillRelease date: August 25, 1998
42. After the Gold Rush – Neil YoungRelease date: September 19, 1970
43. The Stone Roses – The Stone Roses
44. Illmatic – NasRelease date: April 19, 1994
45. Purple Rain – PrinceRelease date: June 25, 1984
46. Dummy – PortisheadRelease date: August 22, 1994
47. Boston – BostonRelease date: August 25, 1976
48. Aja – Steely DanRelease date: September 23, 1977
49. Tame Impala – LonerismRelease date: October 5, 2012
50. Joshua Tree – U2Release date: March 9, 1987 Source: Reddit.
